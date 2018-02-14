Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Jason Hutsenpiller SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, Salt Lake City, UT

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC Pink:SCBH) today announced the hiring of Jason Hutsenpiller as Senior Vice President and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Business Development Officer, who will be located in Salt Lake City, UT. Mr. Hutsenpiller has over 13 years of proven success in working with small businesses by mostly providing financing through the SBA loan programs. Mr. Hutsenpiller joins Seacoast’s “best in class” SBA Division and will be helping small businesses facilitate the acquisition, development, and refinance of their commercial real estate properties. Mr. Hutsenpiller’s past experience is varied in SBA business development, management and credit administration. He was most recently the Chief Lending Officer with Town & Country Bank.



“Jason is an outstanding addition to our SBA Team and will enhance our presence and success in the state of Utah. He has advocated for small businesses in the past and will continue to be very successful in working with small business owners who want to buy, construct, or refinance their own facility,” stated Don Mercer Executive Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager. Jason can be reached by email at [email protected] or at (801) 592-1800.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having four full-service banking branches in San Diego and Orange County, California, and 15 loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Nevada, Houston, Texas, and Washington.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, please visit www.scbholdings.com; to learn more about Seacoast Commerce Bank, visit www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (858) 432-7001.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank’s SBA lending platform, please contact David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager at (858) 432-7002.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank’s business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such “forward-looking” statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank’s performance and regulatory matters.