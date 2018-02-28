Log in
SEACOR HOLDINGS, INC. (CKH)
SEACOR HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

02/28/2018 | 01:06am CET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) (the “Company”) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended December 31, 2017, net income from continuing operations attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. was $82.8 million ($4.24 per diluted share) including a one-time income tax benefit of $66.9 million resulting from changes in the U.S. federal income tax code.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, operating income before depreciation and amortization (“OIBDA”) was $125.5 million including $16.6 million of share award expense associated with the spin-off of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. on June 1, 2017 and the accelerated vesting of incentive share awards in advance of changes in the U.S. federal income tax code.  (See disclosure related to Non-GAAP measures in the statements of income (loss) and segment information tables herein).

For the year ended December 31, 2016, the net loss from continuing operations attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. was $94.1 million ($5.56 per diluted share) and OIBDA was $52.9 million including a $29.5 million impairment related to intangible assets and goodwill associated with the restructuring of the Company’s emergency and crisis services business.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2017, net income from continuing operations attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. was $73.3 million ($3.37 per diluted share) including a one-time income tax benefit of $66.9 million resulting from changes in the U.S. federal income tax code.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2017, OIBDA from continuing operations was $43.4 million including $8.36 million of share award expense associated with the accelerated vesting of incentive share awards in advance of changes in the U.S. federal income tax code.  (See disclosure related to Non-GAAP measures in the statements of income (loss) and segment information tables herein).

A comparison of operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 with that of the preceding quarter is included in the “Continuing Operation Discussion” below.

Continuing Operation Discussion

Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income was $26.1 million compared with $14.9 million in the preceding quarter.  OIBDA was $39.4 million compared with $28.4 million in the preceding quarter.  Operating income and OIBDA in the fourth quarter included $7.8 million and $11.6 million, respectively, attributable to noncontrolling interests compared with $5.0 million and $8.8 million, respectively, in the preceding quarter.  In addition, operating income and OIBDA included $1.2 million of share award expense associated with the accelerated vesting of incentive share awards in advance of changes in the U.S. federal income tax code.

Operating results were $11.3 million higher primarily due to the impact of a full quarter of operations for one newly built U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carrier placed into service during August 2017, improved demand for liner and short-sea transportation as a consequence of the impact of hurricanes in the Turks & Caicos, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and lower dry-docking costs compared with the preceding quarter.

The International Shipholding Corporation acquisition, excluding the rail-ferries and rail car facility that are operated in a joint venture, contributed operating income and OIBDA of $4.8 million and $7.5 million, respectively, during the fourth quarter compared with $1.8 million and $4.5 million, respectively, in the preceding quarter.

Equity losses of 50% or less owned companies primarily relate to the Company’s Golfo de Mexico joint venture that operates the two foreign-flag rail ferries.

Subsequent to December 31, 2017, the Company entered into an agreement to scrap the Seabulk Trader, which was built in 1981.  The limitations on marketing over-age tankers did not justify the expense of a regulatory dry-docking, even though the vessel is in excellent condition for its age.

Inland Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income was $5.9 million compared with $4.9 million in the preceding quarter.  OIBDA was $12.4 million compared with $11.2 million in the preceding quarter.  In addition, operating income and OIBDA included $1.2 million of share award expense associated with the accelerated vesting of incentive share awards in advance of changes in the U.S. federal income tax code.  Operating income and OIBDA for the fourth quarter and preceding quarter included gains on asset dispositions of $0.7 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

Excluding gains on asset dispositions, operating results were $5.5 million higher primarily due to improved performance from the dry-cargo barge pools.  The improved pool results were due mainly to increased activity associated with the fall harvest and demurrage revenues generated by barge delays at origin and destination as a result of customers’ grain quality issues.  Terminal and fleeting operating results were lower primarily due to a seasonal reduction in activity levels, low water, and icy conditions that negatively impacted terminal and fleeting operations.

Equity losses of 50% or less owned companies were lower as a consequence of improved operating results from operations of grain elevators in Illinois.  The improvement was primarily due to increased throughput volume.

Foreign currency losses of $0.5 million were primarily due to the weakening of the Colombian peso in relation to the U.S. dollar underlying certain of the Company’s intercompany lease obligations.

Witt O’Brien’s - Operating income was $3.9 million compared with $0.4 million in the preceding quarter.  Operating results were $3.4 million higher primarily due to response and recovery projects in Texas, Florida, and the U.S. Virgin Islands following the impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Corporate and Eliminations - Administrative and general expenses were $7.7 million higher primarily due to compensation costs associated with the acceleration of vesting certain incentive share awards in advance of changes in the U.S. federal income tax code.

Debt Extinguishment Losses - During the fourth quarter, SEA-Vista entered into a sale-leaseback transaction for one of its newly built U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers.  The proceeds were used to repay a portion of its debt resulting in debt extinguishment losses of $0.7 million.

Capital Commitments - The Company’s capital commitments as of December 31, 2017 were $8.5 million and primarily relate to the construction of two U.S.-flag harbor tugs scheduled to be delivered during the first quarter of 2018.

Liquidity and Debt - As of December 31, 2017, the Company’s balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, marketable securities and construction reserve funds totaled $336.3 million.  In addition, the Company had $5.0 million of borrowing capacity under a subsidiary credit facility.  Total outstanding debt was $579.3 million, which includes $135.7 million of debt owed by SEA-Vista and which is non-recourse to the Company and its subsidiaries other than SEA-Vista.  SEA-Vista is a consolidated venture and had $55.0 million of borrowing capacity under its credit facility as of December 31, 2017.

The holders of the Company’s 2.5% Convertible Senior Notes had the ability to require the Company to repurchase their notes on December 19, 2017.  On December 12, 2017, the Company provided the holders an additional put right for the notes on May 31, 2018 and waived the Company’s right to redeem the notes until May 31, 2018.  On December 19, 2017, the Company repurchased $31.0 million of the 2.5% Convertible Senior Notes that were validly surrendered under the offer to repurchase.  As of December 31, 2017, the remaining principal amount outstanding of the Company’s 2.5% Convertible Senior Notes of $64.5 million is included in current liabilities as the holders may require the Company to repurchase these notes on May 31, 2018.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics and risk management consultancy.  SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CKH.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters.  Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by management of the Company.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements.  Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including risks relating to weakening demand for the Company’s services as a result of unplanned customer suspensions, cancellations, rate reductions or non-renewals of vessel charters or failures to finalize commitments to charter vessels, increased government legislation and regulation of the Company’s businesses that could increase the cost of operations, increased competition if the Jones Act is repealed, liability, legal fees and costs in connection with the provision of emergency response services, decreased demand for the Company’s services as a result of declines in the global economy, declines in valuations in the global financial markets and a lack of liquidity in the credit sectors, including, interest rate fluctuations, availability of credit, inflation rates, change in laws, trade barriers, commodity prices and currency exchange fluctuations, activity in foreign countries and changes in foreign political, military and economic conditions, changes in foreign and domestic oil and gas exploration and production activity, safety record requirements related to Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, decreased demand for Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services due to construction of additional refined petroleum product, natural gas or crude oil pipelines or due to decreased demand for refined petroleum products, crude oil or chemical products or a change in existing methods of delivery, compliance with U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations and economic sanctions, the dependence of Inland Transportation & Logistics Services and Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services on several key customers, consolidation of the Company’s customer base, the ongoing need to replace aging vessels, industry fleet capacity, restrictions imposed by the Shipping Acts on the amount of foreign ownership of the Company’s Common Stock, operational risks of Inland Transportation & Logistics Services and Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, effects of adverse weather conditions and seasonality, the level of grain export volume, the effect of fuel prices on barge towing costs, variability in freight rates for inland river barges, the effect of international economic and political factors on Inland Transportation & Logistics Services’ operations, the ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions and other strategic transactions, adequacy of insurance coverage, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Spin-off, the ability to remediate any material weaknesses the Company has identified in its internal controls over financial reporting, the attraction and retention of qualified personnel by the Company, and various other matters and factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control as well as those discussed in Item 1A. (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).  It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors.  Consequently, the preceding should not be considered to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties.  Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.  It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC, including  Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any).  These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For additional information, contact Molly Hottinger at (954) 627-5278 or visit SEACOR’s website at www.seacorholdings.com.

 
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data, unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2017 2016 2017 2016
Operating Revenues$185,515  $126,196  $577,891  $440,465 
Costs and Expenses:       
  Operating108,725  81,619  360,881  275,255 
  Administrative and general34,157  21,394  103,106  86,362 
  Depreciation and amortization20,369  16,560  75,058  62,565 
 163,251  119,573  539,045  424,182 
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net719  (28,573) 11,637  (25,983)
Operating Income (Loss)22,983  (21,950) 50,483  (9,700)
Other Income (Expense):       
Interest income1,896  2,541  8,547  15,641 
Interest expense(10,429) (9,912) (41,530) (39,804)
Debt extinguishment gains (losses), net(725) (211) (819) 5,184 
Marketable security gains (losses), net11,534  20,300  (1,782) (32,154)
Derivative gains (losses), net  (10,604) 19,727  (14,131)
Foreign currency gains (losses), net(575) (1,368) 323  1,444 
Other, net188  (5,606) 256  (18,716)
 1,889  (4,860) (15,278) (82,536)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies24,872  (26,810) 35,205  (92,236)
Income Tax Benefit(54,626) (6,804) (67,189) (36,725)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies79,498  (20,006) 102,394  (55,511)
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax23  (13,871) 2,952  (21,040)
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations79,521  (33,877) 105,346  (76,551)
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax(487) (56,412) (23,637) (119,221)
Net Income (Loss)79,034  (90,289) 81,709  (195,772)
Net Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries6,227  3,460  20,066  20,125 
Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.$72,807  $(93,749) $61,643  $(215,897)
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.:      
     Continuing operations$4.15  $(2.11) $4.77  $(5.56)
     Discontinued operations(0.03) (3.41) (1.22) (7.20)
 $4.12  $(5.52) $3.55  $(12.76)
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.:      
     Continuing operations$3.37  $(2.11) $4.24  $(5.56)
     Discontinued operations(0.02) (3.41) (0.93) (7.20)
 $3.35  $(5.52) $3.31  $(12.76)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:       
Basic17,673,547  16,969,062  17,368,081  16,914,928 
Diluted22,711,085  16,969,062  22,934,158  16,914,928 
        
OIBDA(1)$43,352  $(5,390) $125,541  $52,865 
                

______________________

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure.  The Company, from time to time, discloses and discusses OIBDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its public releases and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.  The Company’s measure of OIBDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.  Other companies may calculate OIBDA differently than the Company, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.  In addition, this measurement does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not a measure of the Company’s ability to fund its cash needs.  OIBDA is a financial metric used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions.


 
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 Dec. 31,
2017		 Sep. 30,
2017		 Jun. 30,
2017		 Mar. 31,
2017		 Dec. 31,
2016
Operating Revenues$185,515  $158,171  $115,791  $118,414  $126,196 
Costs and Expenses:         
  Operating108,725  107,258  69,686  75,212  81,619 
  Administrative and general34,157  20,531  25,540  22,878  21,394 
  Depreciation and amortization20,369  20,501  17,469  16,719  16,560 
 163,251  148,290  112,695  114,809  119,573 
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net719  5,209  5,897  (188) (28,573)
Operating Income (Loss)22,983  15,090  8,993  3,417  (21,950)
Other Income (Expense):         
Interest income1,896  2,367  2,150  2,134  2,541 
Interest expense(10,429) (9,121) (11,676) (10,304) (9,912)
Debt extinguishment gains (losses), net(725) 3  (97)   (211)
Marketable security gains (losses), net11,534  (12,478) (21,674) 20,836  20,300 
Derivative gains (losses), net    16,897  2,830  (10,604)
Foreign currency gains (losses), net(575) 969  (1,470) 1,399  (1,368)
Other, net188  64  424  (420) (5,606)
 1,889  (18,196) (15,446) 16,475  (4,860)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies24,872  (3,106) (6,453) 19,892  (26,810)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)(54,626) (12,795) (3,664) 3,896  (6,804)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies79,498  9,689  (2,789) 15,996  (20,006)
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax23  488  2,333  108  (13,871)
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations79,521  10,177  (456) 16,104  (33,877)
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax(487) 10,927  (28,629) (5,448) (56,412)
Net Income (Loss)79,034  21,104  (29,085) 10,656  (90,289)
Net Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries6,227  3,543  3,723  6,573  3,460 
Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.$72,807  $17,561  $(32,808) $4,083  $(93,749)
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.:         
  Continuing operations$4.15  $0.38  $(0.39) $0.57  $(2.11)
  Discontinued operations(0.03) 0.62  (1.52) (0.33) (3.41)
 $4.12  $1.00  $(1.91) $0.24  $(5.52)
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.:         
  Continuing operations$3.37  $0.38  $(0.39) $0.56  $(2.11)
  Discontinued operations(0.02) 0.62  (1.52) (0.32) (3.41)
 $3.35  $1.00  $(1.91) $0.24  $(5.52)
Weighted Average Common Shares of Outstanding:         
Basic17,674  17,509  17,208  17,074  16,969 
Diluted22,711  17,638  17,208  17,364  16,969 
Common Shares Outstanding at Period End17,940  17,859  17,587  17,406  17,401 
          
OIBDA(1)$43,352  $35,591  $26,462  $20,136  $(5,390)
                    

______________________

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure.  The Company, from time to time, discloses and discusses OIBDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its public releases and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.  The Company’s measure of OIBDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.  Other companies may calculate OIBDA differently than the Company, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.  In addition, this measurement does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not a measure of the Company’s ability to fund its cash needs.  OIBDA is a financial metric used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions.

 
 
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 Dec. 31,
2017		 Sep. 30,
2017		 Jun. 30,
2017		 Mar. 31,
2017		 Dec. 31,
2016
Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services         
Operating Revenues$109,434  $103,780  $72,023  $67,639  $59,618 
Costs and Expenses:         
Operating58,215  65,866  33,850  37,354  36,586 
Administrative and general11,820  9,612  8,028  7,088  6,895 
Depreciation and amortization13,281  13,516  10,115  9,161  8,969 
 83,316  88,994  51,993  53,603  52,450 
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net19  73  6  (421) 408 
Operating Income26,137  14,859  20,036  13,615  7,576 
Other Income (Expense):         
Foreign currency gains (losses), net(138) 5  8  (5) (6)
Other, net209  59  421  (362) 237 
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax(486) 1,493  5,621  1,036  (2,581)
Segment Profit(1)$25,722  $16,416  $26,086  $14,284  $5,226 
          
OIBDA(2)$39,418  $28,375  $30,151  $22,776  $16,545 
Dry-docking expenditures for U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical
carriers (included in operating costs and expenses)		$(34) $3,548  $  $94  $4,506 
Out-of-service days for dry-dockings of U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers  40      45 
          
Inland Transportation & Logistics Services         
Operating Revenues$50,575  $44,608  $37,644  $42,669  $53,021 
Costs and Expenses:         
Operating34,021  35,388  31,902  32,569  35,400 
Administrative and general4,900  3,141  4,725  3,792  2,945 
Depreciation and amortization6,448  6,329  6,483  6,592  6,628 
 45,369  44,858  43,110  42,953  44,973 
Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net700  5,136  5,891  233  605 
Operating Income (Loss)5,906  4,886  425  (51) 8,653 
Other Income (Expense):         
Foreign currency gains (losses), net(458) 992  (1,630) 1,368  (1,143)
Other, net        1 
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax(314) (1,235) (1,264) (2,378) (11,318)
Segment Profit (Loss)(1)$5,134  $4,643  $(2,469) $(1,061) $(3,807)
          
OIBDA(2)$12,354  $11,215  $6,908  $6,541  $15,281 
                    


SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 Dec. 31,
2017		 Sep. 30,
2017		 Jun. 30,
2017		 Mar. 31,
2017		 Dec. 31,
2016
Witt O’Brien’s         
Operating Revenues$25,406  $9,681  $6,061  $8,008  $13,456 
Costs and Expenses:         
Operating16,534  6,068  4,043  5,372  9,711 
Administrative and general4,797  2,960  2,462  3,219  5,343 
Depreciation and amortization206  206  205  202  204 
 21,537  9,234  6,710  8,793  15,258 
Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net        (29,586)
Operating Income (Loss)3,869  447  (649) (785) (31,388)
Other Income (Expense):         
Foreign currency gains (losses), net(12) 29  23  10  (57)
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax(63) 100  (20) 157  28 
Segment Profit (Loss)(1)$3,794  $576  $(646) $(618) $(31,417)
          
Other         
Operating Revenues$116  $116  $116  $116  $116 
Costs and Expenses:         
Administrative and general272  180  225  154  167 
 272  180  225  154  167 
Operating Loss(156) (64) (109) (38) (51)
Other Income (Expense):         
Foreign currency gains (losses), net18  (12)      
Other, net(1)     (300) (5,885)
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax886  130  (2,004) 1,293   
Segment Profit (Loss)(1)$747  $54  $(2,113) $955  $(5,936)
          
Corporate and Eliminations         
Operating Revenues$(16) $(14) $(53) $(18) $(15)
Costs and Expenses:         
Operating(45) (64) (109) (83) (78)
Administrative and general12,368  4,638  10,100  8,625  6,044 
Depreciation and amortization434  450  666  764  759 
 12,757  5,024  10,657  9,306  6,725 
Operating Loss$(12,773) $(5,038) $(10,710) $(9,324) $(6,740)
Other Income (Expense):         
Derivative gains (losses), net$  $  $16,897  $2,830  $(10,604)
Foreign currency gains (losses), net15  (45) 129  26  (162)
Other, net(20) 5  3  242  41 

______________________

(1) Includes amounts attributable to both SEACOR and noncontrolling interests.

(2) Non-GAAP Financial Measure.  The Company, from time to time, discloses and discusses OIBDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for certain of its operating segments in its public releases and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) for the applicable segment plus depreciation and amortization.  The Company’s measure of OIBDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.  Other companies may calculate OIBDA differently than the Company, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.  In addition, this measurement does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not a measure of the Company’s ability to fund its cash needs.  OIBDA is a financial metric used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions.


SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
 Dec. 31,
2017		 Sep. 30,
2017		 Jun. 30,
2017		 Mar. 31,
2017		 Dec. 31,
2016
ASSETS         
Current Assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents$239,246  $267,156  $223,154  $207,545  $256,638 
Restricted cash2,982  2,436  2,260  2,254  2,249 
Marketable securities42,761  62,606  75,071  97,404  76,137 
Receivables:         
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts110,465  83,287  59,772  77,358  105,494 
Other33,870  38,176  35,704  54,918  38,629 
Inventories4,377  3,952  2,444  3,051  2,582 
Prepaid expenses and other6,594  6,741  4,814  4,614  3,707 
Discontinued operations    23,105  298,915  277,365 
Total current assets440,295  464,354  426,324  746,059  762,801 
Property and Equipment:         
Historical cost1,351,741  1,483,434  1,340,400  1,336,719  1,178,556 
Accumulated depreciation(502,544) (487,049) (467,925) (460,623) (444,559)
 849,197  996,385  872,475  876,096  733,997 
Construction in progress28,728  22,769  133,537  139,782  246,010 
Net property and equipment877,925  1,019,154  1,006,012  1,015,878  980,007 
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies173,441  175,387  174,106  182,395  175,461 
Construction Reserve Funds51,339  51,846  65,429  64,478  75,753 
Goodwill32,761  32,773  32,749  32,787  32,758 
Intangible Assets, Net28,106  30,655  18,931  19,519  20,078 
Other Assets9,469  8,796  17,739  17,869  17,189 
Discontinued Operations    32,595  875,993  798,274 
 $1,613,336  $1,782,965  $1,773,885  $2,954,978  $2,862,321 
          
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Current Liabilities:         
Current portion of long-term debt$77,842  $119,840  $125,655  $168,267  $163,202 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses44,013  31,518  32,437  36,524  59,563 
Other current liabilities57,330  70,762  49,602  58,833  62,164 
Discontinued operations    6,324  270,796  85,020 
Total current liabilities179,185  222,120  214,018  534,420  369,949 
Long-Term Debt501,505  619,712  615,532  628,622  631,084 
Exchange Option Liability on Subsidiary Convertible Senior Notes      16,809  19,436 
Deferred Income Taxes101,422  165,093  161,185  183,972  157,441 
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities77,863  81,238  97,245  92,897  98,098 
Discontinued Operations    7,681  271,389  390,045 
Total liabilities859,975  1,088,163  1,095,661  1,728,109  1,666,053 
Equity:         
SEACOR Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:         
Preferred stock         
Common stock387  385  382  380  379 
Additional paid-in capital1,573,013  1,557,086  1,547,936  1,527,460  1,518,635 
Retained earnings419,128  377,700  360,139  914,806  910,723 
Shares held in treasury, at cost(1,368,300) (1,363,558) (1,364,273) (1,364,172) (1,357,331)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax(545) (266) (545) (11,024) (11,514)
 623,683  571,347  543,639  1,067,450  1,060,892 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries129,678  123,455  134,585  159,419  135,376 
Total equity753,361  694,802  678,224  1,226,869  1,196,268 
 $1,613,336  $1,782,965  $1,773,885  $2,954,978  $2,862,321 
                    


SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
FLEET COUNTS
(unaudited)
 
 Dec. 31,
2017		 Sep. 30,
2017		 Jun. 30,
2017		 Mar. 31,
2017		 Dec. 31,
2016
Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services         
Petroleum Transportation:         
Petroleum and chemical carriers - U.S.-flag11  11  10  10  9 
Harbor Towing and Bunkering:         
Harbor tugs - U.S.-flag23  23  23  23  23 
Harbor tugs - Foreign-flag8  8  8  4  4 
Offshore tug - U.S.-flag1  1  1  1  1 
Ocean liquid tank barges - U.S.-flag5  5  5  5  5 
Ocean liquid tank barges - Foreign-flag1  1  1     
PCTC, Liner and Short-sea Transportation:         
PCTC(2) - U.S.-flag4  4       
Short-sea container/RORO vessels - Foreign-flag7  7  7  7  7 
RORO(3) & deck barges - U.S.-flag7  7  7  7  7 
Rail ferry - Foreign-flag2  2       
Dry Bulk Transportation:         
Dry bulk carrier - U.S.-flag(4)2  2       
Dry bulk articulated tug-barge - U.S.-flag      1  1 
 71  71  62  58  57 
          
Inland Transportation & Logistics Services         
Dry-cargo barges1,439  1,443  1,443  1,443  1,443 
Liquid tank barges20  20  19  18  18 
Specialty barges(1)7  10  10  10  11 
Towboats:         
4,000 hp - 6,600 hp18  18  17  18  17 
3,300 hp - 3,900 hp3  3  3  3  3 
Less than 3,200 hp2  2  2  2  2 
Harbor boats:         
1,100 hp - 2,000 hp15  15  15  15  15 
Less than 1,100 hp9  9  9  9  9 
 1,513  1,520  1,518  1,518  1,518 
               

______________________

(1) Includes non-certificated 10,000 and 30,000 barrel inland river liquid tank barges.
(2) Pure Car/Truck Carrier.
(3) Roll On/Roll Off.
(4) Excludes one U.S.-flag dry bulk carrier removed from service.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
