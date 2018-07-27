Three Sears Hometown Stores in Arkansas Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as “America’s Appliance Experts®,” the refresh of three Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Arkansas culminates with a grand reopening celebration July 27-28, 2018 at the locations in Mena, Nashville and Russellville. Throughout the celebration weekend, customers are invited to enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent off almost everything in the stores.*



The store refresh includes a new product assortment, redesigned merchandising, new fixtures & signage, and comprehensive employee training, among other changes.

“At Sears Hometown Store, we strive to give our customers the best appliance shopping experience,” said Chris Ellis, a district manager in Arkansas. “Through the America’s Appliance Expert celebration, we’re able to provide a broader selection of products from top brands at the competitive prices our guests expect.”

In the new store design, appliances occupy more than half of the sales floor and include more brands with an improved presentation. The stores’ appliances are also focused on innovative and value-added products from LG®, GE®, Whirlpool®, Maytag®, KitchenAid®, Samsung® and Kenmore®.

The new floor plan also includes the ability to showcase complete kitchen packages through the addition of three kitchen vignettes. This allows stores to display an entire four-piece kitchen from multiple brands in a small amount of floor space, making it easier for customers to choose products. Another new feature that simplifies the buying process is a designated laundry innovation area, showcasing multiple brands and innovations that let customers easily explore the differences between the various product lines.

As part of the refresh, the Arkansas Sears Hometown Stores provide industry leading comprehensive training to store associates, including a brand specific selling certification. These brand certified sales associates help ensure customers find the best product for their needs at the best possible price. Arkansas customers also benefit from new touch-screen kiosks where they can work with a salesperson or browse on their own to explore product options or make purchases. With the touch-screen kiosks, associates and customers can review product features and benefits as well as various models from the entire online database of Sears products – all while browsing models around the sales floor. Among major retailers, the Arkansas Sears Hometown Stores are leading the way for the integration of touch-screen devices into the sales process.

The Arkansas locations are part of a system-wide refresh of all Sears Hometown Store locations. The Company began updating units in 2015 and now has more than 500 “America’s Appliance Experts” locations across the United States. To learn more about Sears Hometown Stores, visit www.searshometownstores.com.

* Subject to certain exclusions, as detailed in print ad promotions available in the store. Also, not available on price-matched merchandise.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) is an independent national retailer, with a license to use the Sears brand name, primarily focused on selling home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools and hardware. As of May 5, 2018, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. and its dealers and franchisees operated 882 stores across all 50 states as well as in Puerto Rico and Bermuda. In addition to merchandise, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. provide consumers with access to a full suite of services, including home delivery, installation and extended service contracts.

Operating through two segments—the Sears Hometown and Hardware segment and the Sears Outlet segment—Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries offer franchise and dealership opportunities focused on selling, as applicable, top brand home appliances, hardware, tools, lawn and garden equipment and outlet merchandise. For more information about Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores, Inc., visit www.shos.com. To learn about the opportunity to own and operate a store format, visit www.ownasearsstore.com.

For more information contact: Ellie Halter, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected], or visit our corporate website at www.shos.com.