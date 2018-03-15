Today's Top Supply Chain and Logistics News From WSJ

By Paul Page

Ship owner Seaspan Corp. is placing a bigger bet on container shipping. The ship-leasing heavyweight is buying out the controlling shares of a China-based joint venture called GCI from private-equity firm Carlyle Group, giving the company a bigger share of a charter market that's been in broad recovery. The WSJ's Julie Steinberg writes the $450 million deal brings Seaspan 18 container ships and a jumpstart to what may turn into a bigger acquisition strategy. Seaspan is the world's largest containership lessor by cargo-carrying capacity, according to Alphaliner, and the combined companies would have 8% of the market. Alphaliner said in a report this week that charter demand has been "robust" in recent weeks, boosting ship leasing prices. The added revenues, along with a new $250 million investment infusion from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., may give Seaspan the financial ballast to corner still more of the market.

One of the world's iconic retail brands is giving up in the face of changing consumer buying habits and relentless competition from other channels. Toys "R" Us Inc. says it will sell or close all its U.S. stores, the WSJ's Paul Ziobro and Lillian Rizzo report. The collapse threatens up to 33,000 American jobs as well as some 1,600 stores and 60,000 jobs around the world as the company shutters or sells stores across Europe and Asia. It marks perhaps the biggest failure yet in a rapidly changing retail landscape, including a toy market that's been fractured and fragmented by growing sales through online sites and by the rise of digital games. The demise of Toys "R" Us poses a serious challenge to the $27 billion U.S. toy industry. The chain has been a vital cog in the industry as its stores carried a breadth of toys unmatched by rivals and nurtured smaller companies hoping to hit it big.

Union Pacific Corp. is adding safety monitoring to its rail yard operations, and it's not going over well with the carrier's employees. The freight railroad recently started flying drones over the yards to ensure workers were following safety guidelines, triggering citations for violations and protests from workers who complained that the drones were a safety hazard because they distracted them from their jobs. The clash is part of a growing debate over the aerial technology across transportation operations as companies look for ways to use drones to improve services and operations -- and bumping up against traditional work patterns. The WSJ's Paul Ziobro writes that drone use is in its infancy among railroads, which are using the technology to inspect bridges and track, assess damage after natural disasters and map their far-flung networks. The UP operation is on hold, however, as the company debates with the union over whether it's aimed at safety or discipline.

The parent company of fast-fashion logistics icon Zara is adding online real estaterather than physical stores. Inditex SA is accelerating digital investment after reporting its weakest comparable annual sales growth since 2015, the WSJ's Jeannette Neumann reports, pushing the trend-setting retailer to overhaul its strategy and its supply chain. The company is following its customers: Overall online sales surged 41% last year, although they still made up just 10% of Inditex's sales. The company's store closures outpaced openings in the fourth quarter, as the company focused on opening big flagship sites while shuttering smaller shops. The company plans to operate online stores in all 96 of its markets, up from 49 markets today. That could chip away at profitability since Inditex will take on extra shipping costs, but the company insists it has fashioned a fulfillment strategy that makes the online sales just as profitable as store sales.

The best online trend some retail real-estate experts have heard of lately is what they call "clicks-to-bricks." A New York City landlord recently signed four web-based apparel retailers to open storefronts at a single Manhattan property, the WSJ's Esther Fung reports, making the site a destination for shoppers looking to test out physical products before they buy online. It's the latest move by retail-space owners to rethink and renovate stores as e-commerce continues to whittle down sales at brick-and-mortar sites. Amazon.com Inc. has added 15 bookstores, its latest a 10,000-square-foot site in Washington, D.C., that opened this week. Analysts say more lesser-known online sellers are looking to open physical stores to complement their online presence. The companies have slimmer track records and carry more risk, but they provide landlords a new market while bigger retailers are shutting shops.

IN OTHER NEWS

U.S. retail sales fell 0.1% in February, the third straight monthly decline. (WSJ)

The producer-price index, a gauge of U.S. business prices, rose a modest 0.2% last month. (WSJ)

Shares of truckers, railroads and other transportation companies have caught up with the broader stock market after a slow start to the year. (WSJ)

Maryland-based Transport Logistics International Inc. will pay $2 million to settle federal charges it bribed a Russian nuclear-energy official in exchange for uranium-shipping contracts. (WSJ)

Sears Holdings Corp. won $540 million in new loan agreements and said reported another dismal quarter in which sales fell by nearly a third. (WSJ)

The board of Anglo-Dutch consumer-goods giant Unilever PLC is favoring a plan that would consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam. (WSJ)

Lawmakers and farm groups agreed on a change to a tax provision that favored sales to agriculture cooperatives. (WSJ)

President Donald Trump is targeting technology and telecommunications products for potential tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports. (Reuters)

Daimler AG car unit will invest more than $123.6 million to manufacture Mercedes-Benz cars in Thailand. (MarketWatch)

Japan's Toray Industries is set to buy TenCate Advanced Composites, a manufacturer of aerospace and automotive parts. (Nikkei Asian Review)

FedEx Corp. will spend $1 billion to upgrade its main air-express hub at Tennessee's Memphis International Airport. (Associated Press)

China's SF Express and logistics operator HAVI set up a joint venture business for refrigerated transport. (Air Cargo News)

Cathay Pacific Airways posted its first back-to-back loss in the airline's 71-year history despite robust earnings from cargo. (South China Morning Post)

A fire that burned for at least two days destroyed a large DHL warehouse in Northamptonshire in the U.K. (The Sun)

The bodies of three sailors who were missing after a fire on a Maersk container ship were found. (AllAfrica)

The Suez Canal Authority added tankers to a discounting program meant to draw in India-bound vessels. (Lloyd's List)

Diesel fuel prices in the U.S. fell to their lowest level of the year. (Commercial Carrier Journal)

Amazon won a patent for an inflatable air bag that cushions packages dropped from delivery drones. (San Jose Mercury-News)

