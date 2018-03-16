Secova and Tres-Or Report High-Grade Grab Samples at Duvay/Chenier and Drill Results from Lake Obalski, Quebec

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2018) - Secova Metals Corp. (TSXV: SEK) (FSE: N4UN) (OTC: SEKZF) ("Secova" or the "Company") and Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTCPK: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or"); are pleased to report results from surface grab sample gold assays taken at the Grenadier Gold showing and the final drill results from the Lake Obalski exploration targets from the Duvay-Chenier Gold Project (the "Property"), located 15 km northeast of Amos, Quebec.

Grenadier Gold showing

The Grenadier Gold showing is located 2 kms southeast of the Duvay Zone Principal. Grenadier was originally discovered in the 1930s and mapped in 1938. As mapped, the showing was characterized by high-grade hand samples of gold-bearing quartz veins. The major quartz veins extend dominantly in a west-northwest direction, with cross cutting vertical northeast veins also mapped. Trench and grab samples (including some collected from trenches over short distances) were reported from 1938 with values up to 177.60 g/t Au, as described in a later 1981 assessment report GM 61123.

The historic Grenadier showing area was stripped, mapped and photographed using drone technology in 2017. Surface grab samples of quartz veins from this previously trenched area returned values of up to 7.29 g/t Au. A total of twenty-one samples were collected, and four of those samples returned between 2.06 and 7.29 g/t Au. The highest value sample is sulfide rich (16.9 % sulfur). None of the other samples have more than 1.0 % sulfur.

Ten of the samples were split into two to four sub-samples before delivery to the lab. Two of those samples yielded high gold values (3.86 g/t Au and 4.85 g/t Au respectively) from one of the two sub-samples, but only very low values (0.090 g/t Au and 0.014 g/t Au) from the second sub-sample, indicative of a nuggety (coarse) gold occurrence at Grenadier.

Table 1: Historical results from 1938 map (left) and 2017 results from this news release (right). Note: historical results converted from ounces per short ton to grams per tonne. Silver (Ag) samples below detection limit of 0.3 g/t Ag not reported.





Due to the promising results, Secova and Tres-Or will now plan a follow-up exploration program to further define the Grenadier Gold showing. This will involve a more comprehensive channel sampling within trenches to chase the most encouraging results and determine where the gold mineralization could be located.

Lake Obalski

The Lake Obalski area exploration targets were selected from magnetic and electromagnetic anomalies with interpreted crossing shear and fault structures. Five targets were tested with 6 drill holes totalling 1182 m. Several of the targets demonstrated fluid flow through the stratigraphic column with the best gold mineralization being elevated levels associated with semi- to massive sulfide intervals (> 20% sulfur) returning 0.3 g/t gold (Au) over 1.0 m between 63.5 and 64.5 m depth (drill hole DUV17-19), and another interval lacking sulfide (0.32 % S) of 0.3 g/t Au over 3.0 m in drill hole DUV17-18. The Lake Obalski targets are located 2.5 kms northwest of the Duvay Zone Principal along the northwest trending Duvay Main shear and a magnetically-defined northeast fault (see news release March 5, 2018 for Duvay Zone Principal drill results).

"The results from the gold-rich grab samples at Grenadier are very encouraging. Tres-Or and Secova will develop an exploration plan for this summer to better define the results with a focus of trying to tie these results to the very strong historic findings," explained Brad Kitchen, C.E.O. of Secova. "Although the anomalies used to define the drill targets indicated strong possibility of mineralization at the Lake Obalski, this six-drill hole program outside of our main target areas did not intersect encouraging gold mineralization. We should note that on the 7,766 hectares of the Duvay/Chenier project there are 15 known mineralized gold showings to explore. We are eager to continue exploring and advancing these zones in the very near future."





Figure 1: Duvay/Chenier Project with Location of 15 Mineralized Zones

2017 Drill and Grenadier Sampling Protocols

Samples from both the drilling of Lake Obalski targets and the surface samples at Grenadier were sealed in bags at the secured Duvay building site, and delivered to Techni-Lab Abitibi Inc. in Ste. Germaine de Boule, Quebec (ISO/IEC 17025; a division of Actlabs, Ancaster, Ontario). For drill core, a one half split was sampled, and the remainder stored for reference. For the Grenadier samples, 10 of the samples of sufficient size were split into 2 to 4 sub-samples and processed separately. At Techni-Lab, samples are analyzed for gold by traditional fire assay with atomic absorption finish, with those samples returning >1 g/t gold repeated using a 50g aliquot and gravimetric finish. One sample was identified by the lab during analysis as suitable for metallics sieve analysis for coarse gold, which yielded the 4.85 g/t Au result mentioned in the text above. Samples were also analyzed for multi-elements including sulfur, silver, cobalt, copper and zinc by total digestion ICP at the Actlabs facility in Anacaster Ontario. Techni-Lab holds a certificate of accreditation conforming to ISO 17025:2005 for the processes used in this analysis.

Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., OGQ is the qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information presented in this news release.

About Secova Metals Corp.

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on building a strong asset base through exploration of undervalued projects in Canada. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova has the exclusive right and option to acquire from Tres-Or Resources Inc. ("Tres-Or"), an undivided 65% right, title and interest in the contiguous Duvay/Chenier Gold Projects. Secova can earn up to 90% of the property (an additional 25% ownership) by funding a pre-feasibility study after the initial exploration expenditures to bring the property towards production. The Company has a total contiguous land package of 174 claims covering over 7,766 hectares (17,458 acres) of land. Duvay/Chenier is located in the Abitibi gold belt, one of Quebec's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company has plans to advance the development of Duvay/Chenier as well as seek other avenues of growth through acquisition and mergers. The Company also has 100% ownership of the Eagle River project which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec. In addition, the Company has made a strategic investment by acquiring 100% of a portfolio of four cobalt projects consisting of 76 claims or approximately 4,182 hectares in Quebec. Secova will use its expertise in early stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out the potential resource in these assets.

About Tres-Or Resources Ltd.:

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC: TRSFF) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring for gold, base metals and diamond resources in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue regions in northwestern Quebec. Additional information related to the Company is available at: www.tres-or.com .

