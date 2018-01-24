secunet Security : concludes the 2017 financial year with record results

DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Preliminary Results

secunet Security Networks AG concludes the 2017 financial year with record results



24.01.2018 / 08:00

secunet Security Networks AG concludes the 2017 financial year with record results

Revenue increases by 37% to 158.3 million euros

EBIT improves by 72% to 23.5 million euros

[Essen, Germany, 24 January 2018] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), a leading German supplier of high-quality, reliable IT security and an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany, published its initial business results for 2017 today. The provisional figures indicate that 2017 was another outstanding financial year.

secunet Group has also continued its trajectory of sustainable growth in 2017: Provisional calculations indicate that the results have far exceeded the business figures from 2016. This means that the company has again - for the fourth time in succession - achieved record results. Revenue in secunet Group reached a total of 158.3 million euros, thereby surpassing the previous year's figure (115.7 million euros) by 37%. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to 23.5 million euros, an improvement of 72% compared to the year 2016 (13.7 million euros).

We have previously seen high Q4 contributions resulting from a boost in procurement levels at year-end: This was also the case in 2017. secunet Group achieved revenues of 65.6 million euros in Q4 2017 (Q4 previous year: 46.5 million euros) and an EBIT of 13.3 million euros (Q4 previous year: 8.9 million euros).

"Our strategy of concentrating on high-quality and reliable cyber security solutions brings continuing success on a sustainable basis - and another outstanding result for 2017 provides impressive proof of this", commented Dr Rainer Baumgart, Chairman of the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG. "IT security is essential to the further advancement of digitisation - which is why we expect demand to remain high, and to support long-term growth."

More information can be found at www.secunet.com. Next date in the financial calendar: 22 March 2018 Publication of the 2017 Annual Financial Statements and the Annual Report.

Dr Kay Rathke

Head of Investor Relations

Georg Hasse

Press Officer

Patrick Franitza

Deputy Press Officer

secunet Security Networks AG

Kurfürstenstraße 58

45138 Essen, Germany

Tel.: +49 201 5454-1234

Fax: +49 201 5454-1235

Email: [email protected]

http://www.secunet.com



About secunet



secunet is one of the leading German providers of high-quality IT security. Over 400 experts work in the areas of cryptography, eGovernment, business security and automotive security, and develop innovative products in these fields in addition to highly secure and reliable solutions. secunet has more than 500 national and international customers, with many DAX companies among them, as well as numerous authorities and organisations. The company is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security. secunet was founded in 1997 and achieved revenues of 158.3 million euros in 2017. secunet Security Networks AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.

