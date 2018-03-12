Log in
SECUREWORKS CORP (SCWX)

SECUREWORKS CORP (SCWX)
  Report  
News 
Secureworks : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on March 28, 2018

03/12/2018 | 10:01pm CET

Secureworks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2018 financial results Wednesday, March 28, 2018, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a leading global cybersecurity company that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. We combine visibility from thousands of clients, machine learning and automation from our industry-leading Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™, and actionable insights from our team of elite researchers, analysts and consultants to create a powerful network effect that provides increasingly strong protection for our clients. By aggregating and analyzing data from any source, anywhere, we prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, respond rapidly, and predict emerging threats. We offer our clients a cyber-defense that is Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 465 M
EBIT 2018 -35,0 M
Net income 2018 -51,2 M
Finance 2018 101 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 796 M
Chart SECUREWORKS CORP
Duration : Period :
Secureworks Corp Technical Analysis Chart | SCWX | US81374A1051 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SECUREWORKS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 11,9 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Hanes Chief Operating Officer
R. Wayne Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Jon R. Ramsey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECUREWORKS CORP10.71%801
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.84%146 751
ACCENTURE5.50%101 858
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.41%89 381
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING1.40%52 674
VMWARE, INC.0.41%50 731
