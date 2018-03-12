Secureworks : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on March 28, 2018

Secureworks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to
release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2018 financial results
Wednesday, March 28, 2018, before the open of regular U.S. stock market
trading hours.
Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results
at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be
accessible on the company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com.
The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.
About Secureworks
Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a leading global cybersecurity company
that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. We combine
visibility from thousands of clients, machine learning and automation
from our industry-leading Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™, and
actionable insights from our team of elite researchers, analysts and
consultants to create a powerful network effect that provides
increasingly strong protection for our clients. By aggregating and
analyzing data from any source, anywhere, we prevent security breaches,
detect malicious activity in real time, respond rapidly, and predict
emerging threats. We offer our clients a cyber-defense that is
Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com
