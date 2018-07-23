Seiko Epson : Epson High-Speed Linehead Inkjet Multifunction Printers Receive ISO/IEC 15408 IT Security Certification

News Release

- TOKYO, Japan, July 23, 2018 -

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, 'Epson') has acquired ISO/IEC 15408 certification for compliance with IEEE Std. 2600.2™-2009*1 for its high-speed WorkForce Enterprise linehead inkjet multifunction printers (MFPs), including the WF-C20590, WF-C20590a, WF-C17590, and WF-C17590a.

IEEE Std. 2600.2™-2009 is an international standard that specifies information security criteria for MFPs. MFP security can be comprehensively strengthened by providing standard-compliant security functionalities such as user identification and authentication, access control, data overwrite, network protection, security management, self-test, and audit logs.

ISO/IEC 15408, also called Common Criteria (CC), is an international standard for the independent and objective evaluation of security measures in IT products and systems to determine whether those measures are properly designed and implemented.

Epson is committed to providing its customers with products that offer robust information security along with unbeatable performance and usability.

Specified versions of firmware, manuals, and other components are evaluated for ISO/IEC 15408 certification. The version of the firmware in a purchased product may differ from the certified version. There may be some limitations on product functionality when using a certified version.

*1 U.S. Government Approved Protection Profile - U.S. Government Protection Profile for Hardcopy Devices Version 1.0 (IEEE Std. 2600.2™-2009) *2 These products were evaluated and certified in accordance with the Japan Information Technology Security Evaluation and Certification Scheme (JISEC). Certification does not imply a guarantee that the products are completely free from vulnerability. Certification also does not imply that the products are equipped with all necessary security functions under every operational environment.

