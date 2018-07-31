Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Seiko Epson Corporation    6724   JP3414750004

SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION (6724)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Seiko Epson : Epson Shipping Samples of a 32-Bit Microcontroller with Dedicated Sound Hardware

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 04:57am CEST

News Release

- TOKYO, Japan, July 31, 2018 -

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, 'Epson') has begun shipping samples of the S1C31D50, a 32-bit microcontroller with dedicated sound hardware for 2-channel sound. Epson plans to produce 200,000 units per month of each model.

Sound is becoming an increasingly popular feature in home electronics, remote controllers for home appliances, industrial devices, health and fitness equipment with guidance systems, and alarms in office buildings, shopping complexes, and factories. This MCU is ideal for all these applications. An ARM® Cortex®-M0+ processor integrated with a dedicated HW Processor provides 2-channel sound on a single MCU chip. The use of two channels enables music and voice to be played simultaneously, lending audio guidance greater elegance and warmth. Voice speed can also be flexibly adjusted.

The MCU's dedicated HW Processor sound hardware boasts a pair of special features. First, the HW Processor plays sound without requiring CPU resources, so CPU resources can be allocated to other processes even during sound playback. The use of a high-compression algorithm (16 kbps @ 16 kHz) shrinks the size of sound data memory, making it possible to provide a large amount of sound data and sound data in multiple languages. Epson also offers a PC tool that provides a development environment for easily creating sound data in Japanese, English, Chinese, and Korean without studio recording.
Second, the MPU also has a self-memory check function that can detect failures in built-in RAM, built-in Flash, and external SPI-Flash memories without using CPU resources.

Epson is committed to helping its customers improve the performance of their products with solutions that leverage Epson's efficient, compact, and precision technologies.

* A processor designed by U.K-based ARM Limited, the ARM® Cortex®-M0+ is ARM's most energy-efficient processor and by far the most widely used processor in the market.

ARM and Cortex are registered trademarks of ARM Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the EU and other countries. All rights reserved.

Notes:

  1. See the attachment for the specifications. (82KB)
  2. Please see the website below for further details about the S1C31D50 and the rest of the products in the S1C31 series (the S1C31D50, S1C31D01, and S1C31W74).
    global.epson.com/products_and_drivers/semicon/products/micro_controller/armcore/
  3. Further details about the 16-bit S1C17 series are available on the following website:
    global.epson.com/products_and_drivers/semicon/products/micro_controller/16bit/

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.
global.epson.com/

Disclaimer

Seiko Epson Corporation published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 02:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
04:57aSEIKO EPSON : Epson Shipping Samples of a 32-Bit Microcontroller with Dedicated ..
PU
07/27SEIKO EPSON : Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2018
PU
07/26SEIKO EPSON : Patent Issued for Optical Device and Image Display Apparatus (USPT..
AQ
07/26SEIKO EPSON : "Ultraviolet Measurement System" in Patent Application Approval Pr..
AQ
07/26SEIKO EPSON : Epson High-Capacity Ink Tank Inkjet Printers Exceed Cumulative Glo..
PU
07/23SEIKO EPSON : Epson High-Speed Linehead Inkjet Multifunction Printers Receive IS..
PU
07/20SEIKO EPSON : "Ultraviolet Measurement System" in Patent Application Approval Pr..
AQ
07/09SEIKO EPSON : Epson Completes Construction on New Inkjet Printhead Factory
PU
07/05SEIKO EPSON : Patent Issued for Electro-Optical Device Having Pixel Circuit and ..
AQ
07/02SEIKO EPSON : Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics for Winning Epson&r..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Seiko Epson Corp. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/30Seiko Epson Corp. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/15A Look At The Robotics Sector And Robot Companies 
02/01Seiko Epson Corp. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Seiko Epson Corp. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 110 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 62 078 M
Finance 2019 76 698 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 11,32
P/E ratio 2020 10,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 791 B
Chart SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Seiko Epson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 549  JPY
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Minoru Usui President & Representative Director
Noriyuki Hama Director
Koichi Kubota Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Shigeki Inoue Representative Director
Masayuki Kawana Director & General Manager-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-24.51%7 133
CANON INC-15.30%42 866
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-1.87%21 614
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-19.86%5 334
KONICA MINOLTA INC-8.31%4 644
DATALOGIC SPA-5.74%1 956
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.