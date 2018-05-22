Log in
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION (6724)
Seiko Epson : Epson to Launch T6 SCARA Robot T6 will support payloads up to 6 kg

05/22/2018 | 04:55am CEST

News Release

- TOKYO, Japan, May 22, 2018 -

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, 'Epson'), the global market share leader in SCARA (horizontally articulated) robots for seven consecutive years*1, will begin a global rollout*2 of the T6 robot whose development was announced in November 2017.

Epson SCARA robots in the T series, which have a built-in controller and are designed for maximum simplicity of installation and usability, lower the barriers to automation on the customer's end and are perfect for automating simple material handling tasks.
The T6, a brawnier version of the popular T3, boosts productivity by handling payloads up to 6 kg, making it ideal for customers who want to use a T series robot to transport larger, heavier parts or to carry multiple parts at one time.

T series applications

  1. Automation of test machine loading/unloading and other simple processes that previously relied on people because automation did not make financial sense.
  2. T series robots can be used instead of multiple low-cost single-axis robots that take up a lot of space and require troublesome adjustment and maintenance work. Users will save space, reduce setup time, and minimize downtime.

T series features

1. Built-in controller that saves space and simplifies robot setup and redeployment

The integrated controller eliminates the need for controller setup and cable routing, making system setup and redeployment much faster and easier.
With a separate controller no longer taking up space, the entire robotic system is more compact, allowing manufacturers to use their factory floor space more efficiently and productively.

2. Batteryless motor unit that reduces maintenance and manufacturing line downtime

Batteryless motors mean that users will never need to buy, replace, and dispose of old motor batteries. Users can sharply reduce running costs and line downtime.

3. I/O ports for end-effectors that simplify cabling

The end-effector I/O ports are provided near the end of the robot arm and supplied with 24 V power. These ports make setup easier by simplifying cabling, power, and other connections to the end-effector.

4. Shorter cable duct that improves stability

The robot is designed with a shorter cable duct at the top of the robot. The shorter duct remains stable, with little vibration, even during robot operation, and cabling can easily be routed through the duct.

5. Support for AC100V to 240V single-phase power, and 50% higher energy efficiency

While robots in Epson's LS series support 200 VAC to 240 VAC single-phase power, the T series can run off anything from 100 VAC to 240 VAC single-phase power. T series robots can thus be installed in laboratories and other places where only 100 VAC is available*3. These robots also offer outstanding energy performance, consuming 50% less electricity than earlier models*4 thanks to more efficient use of power (e.g., heating and power factor).

  1. *1 Market share based on revenue and unit sales of industrial SCARA robots, 2011-2017.
    (Source: Fuji Keizai '2012 - 2018 Reality and Future Outlook of Worldwide Robot Market').
  2. *2 Contact your local Epson sales company for the launch date in your region.
  3. *3 A rated current of at least 20 A is required when operating the robots from a 100 VAC power source.
  4. *4 Based on comparisons with Epson LS6 (and an RC90 controller) and T6 robots running the same pick-and-place operations. This comparative data is from actual measurements and identical energy performance is not guaranteed.

General specifications

See the attachment. (50KB)

For additional information about Epson robots, please see the link (URL) below.
global.epson.com/innovation/core_technology/robotics/

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.
global.epson.com/

Disclaimer

Seiko Epson Corporation published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 02:54:05 UTC
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2019 1 135 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 62 540 M
Finance 2019 75 520 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 11,62
P/E ratio 2020 10,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 825 B
Chart SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Seiko Epson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 6724 | JP3414750004 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 629  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Minoru Usui President & Representative Director
Noriyuki Hama Director
Koichi Kubota Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Shigeki Inoue Representative Director
Masayuki Kawana Director & General Manager-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-22.60%7 442
CANON INC-10.38%45 967
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-7.35%19 988
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-13.67%5 810
KONICA MINOLTA INC-5.42%4 735
DATALOGIC SPA-2.82%2 090
