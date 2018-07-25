Log in
12.92 USD   -0.23%
Select Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings

07/25/2018 | 11:13pm CEST

DUNN, N.C., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” NASDAQ:SLCT), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company, today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $3.1 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.22, compared to net income of $1.3 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for the comparative quarter ended June 30, 2017. On a linked-quarter basis, the Company reported a $1.2 million increase in net income versus the $1.9 million in net income reported for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, due primarily to the merger/acquisition related expenses that affected first quarter 2018 results.

The Company’s total assets increased $22.6 million from $1.19 billion at December 31, 2017 to $1.22 billion at June 30, 2018. The majority of the increase in assets was in the Company’s loan portfolio. Gross loans increased by $10.3 million from $982.6 million at December 31, 2017 to $992.9 million at June 30, 2018.

Deposits decreased $1.6 million from $995.0 million at December 31, 2017 to $993.5 million at June 30, 2018. The Company’s time deposits decreased by $6.5 million and other deposit products increased by $5.0 million from December 31, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

“The Company saw strong post-merger net income in the second quarter. This is a significant increase in our net income over this year’s first quarter numbers, which contained notable one-time merger/acquisition costs,” President and Chief Executive Officer William L. Hedgepeth II stated. “The integration of Carolina Premier Bank has progressed as anticipated and provides us with a much larger population base to serve. The addition of Charlotte and our locations in South Carolina should allow us to expand further into those markets in the future.”

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 is $5.0 million and basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.36, compared to net income of $3.5 million, basic earnings per share of $0.30 and diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, return on average assets was 1.02% and return on average equity was 8.92%, compared to 0.64% and 5.61%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Non-performing loans increased to $10.1 million at June 30, 2018 from $8.3 million at March 31, 2018. Non-performing loans equaled 1.02% of loans at June 30, 2018, increasing from 0.85% of loans at March 31, 2018. Foreclosed real estate equaled $1.5 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $1.5 million at March 31, 2018. For the quarter, net recoveries were $13,000, or (0.01)% of average loans, compared to net charge offs of $18,000, or 0.01% of average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Net interest margin was 4.41% for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, as compared to 4.45% for the quarter ending March 31, 2018.

Hedgepeth went on to say, “Much of the early part of second quarter was focused on the conversion of the Carolina Premier Bank systems, deposit and loan accounts, and processes to our current core processor. The conversion was a success and we were able to shift our focus mid-quarter to growth within our newly expanded market. The mortgage group continues to expand, hiring a new senior loan consultant in April and increasing closings month over month. We brought on board a new director for our broadening SBA/Government Lending division, Scott Lewis. Scott comes to us with exceptional commercial and governmental lending experience and a desire to make a significant impact in the SBA lending area.” 

“We are eager to continue our growth in the communities we serve,” Hedgepeth noted. “Our newer Wilmington market continues to expand and we are placing an emphasis on growth in the Raleigh and Charlotte markets and their surrounding areas. This year has been and is shaping up to continue to be an exciting year for Select Bank & Trust. With our market expanded and the strong desire to grow, the team is very energized to continue serving our customers.”

Select Bank & Trust has 18 branch offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Washington, and Wilmington; and in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg, Rock Hill and Six Mile.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures we use to evaluate our performance and discuss in this release are identified as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of operations, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; and (b) tangible book value per share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by shares of common stock outstanding. For tangible book value per share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per common share. A reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share is included following the “Selected Financial Information and Other Data” table below. 

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as presented is unaudited. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of our goals and expectations with respect to earnings, revenue, expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to anticipated market share growth, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. The actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for various reasons, including, but not limited to: our ability to manage growth; substantial changes in financial markets; our ability to obtain the synergies and expense efficiencies anticipated from our recent merger with Carolina Premier Bank; regulatory changes; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on our earnings, including any subsequent adjustments to the valuation of our deferred tax assets and liabilities; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions; and changes in real estate values and the real estate market. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s SEC filings, including its periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, copies of which are available upon request from the Company. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

                        
Select Bancorp, Inc. 
Selected Financial Information and Other Data 
($ in thousands, except per share data) 
  
 At or for the three months ended (unaudited) At or for the twelve months ended 
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
 20182018201720172017201720162015
Summary of Operations:                                
Total interest income$14,187  $13,722  $10,981  $10,042  $9,469  $39,617  $34,709  $33,341  
Total interest expense 2,258   2,018   1,505   1,357   1,197   5,106   3,733   3,542  
Net interest income 11,929   11,704   9,476   8,685   8,272   34,511   30,976   29,799  
Provision for loan losses 557   141   276   202   1,083   1,367   1,516   890  
Net interest income after provision 11,372   11,563   9,200   8,483   7,189   33,144   29,460   28,909  
Noninterest income 1,226   1,165   786   778   778   3,072   3,222   3,292  
Merger/Acquisition related expenses -   1,826   1,888   278   -   2,166   -   378  
Noninterest expense 8,602   8,458   7,207   6,161   5,980   25,153   22,281   21,852  
Income before income taxes 3,996   2,444   891   2,822   1,987   8,897   10,401   9,971  
Provision for income taxes 886   547   2,936   1,043   651   5,712   3,647   3,418  
Net Income (loss) 3,110   1,897   (2,045  1,779   1,336   3,185   6,654   6,553  
Dividends on Preferred Stock -   -   -   -   -   -   4   77  
Net income available to common shareholders (loss)$3,110  $1,897  $(2,045 $1,779  $1,336  $3,185  $6,750  $6,476  
                         
Share and Per Share Data:                        
Earnings (loss) per share - basic$0.22  $0.14  $(0.17 $0.15  $0.11  $0.27  $0.58  $0.56  
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted$0.22  $0.13  $(0.17 $0.15  $0.11  $0.27  $0.58  $0.56  
Book value per share$10.03  $9.82  $9.72  $9.42  $9.26  $9.72  $8.95  $8.38  
Tangible book value per share(5)$8.10  $7.87  $7.72  $8.78  $8.61  $7.72  $8.29  $7.67  
Ending shares outstanding 14,024,887   14,013,917   14,009,137   11,662,621   11,662,471   14,009,137   11,645,413   11,583,011  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic 14,019,273   14,011,707   12,071,392   11,662,580   11,662,117   11,763,050   11,610,705   11,502,800  
Diluted 14,086,671   14,081,776   12,071,392   11,717,533   11,727,110   11,826,977   11,655,111   11,567,811  
                         
Selected Performance Ratios:                        
Return on average assets(2) 1.02%  0.64%  (0.81)%  0.77%  0.60%  0.35%  0.81%  0.86% 
Return on average equity(2) 8.92%  5.61%  (7.00)%  6.44%  4.96%  2.93%  6.61%  6.42% 
Net interest margin 4.41%  4.45%  4.14%  4.19%  4.18%  4.09%  4.06%  4.38% 
Efficiency ratio (1) 65.39%  65.72%  70.23%  65.11%  66.08%  66.93%  65.15%  66.04% 
                         
Period End Balance Sheet Data:                        
Gross Loans$992,885  $978,275  $982,626  $763,432  $738,021  $982,626  $677,195  $617,398  
Total interest earning assets 1,107,695   1,094,694   1,063,322   833,766   816,008   1,063,322   770,288   726,408  
Goodwill 24,579   24,579   24,904   6,931   6,931   24,904   6,931   6,931  
Core Deposit Intangible 2,564   2,826   3,101   547   629   3,101   810   1,241  
Total Assets 1,216,731   1,222,551   1,194,135   922,749   906,524   1,194,135   846,640   817,015  
Deposits 993,484   1,009,481   995,044   775,022   739,653   995,044   679,661   651,161  
Short-term debt 21,071   32,173   28,279   22,366   33,559   28,279   37,090   29,673  
Long-term debt 57,372   39,372   19,372   12,372   22,839   19,372   23,039   28,703  
Shareholders' equity 140,702   137,673   136,115   109,819   108,017   136,115   104,273   104,702  
                         
Selected Average Balances:                        
Gross Loans$990,036  $979,420  $809,608  $748,699  $715,366  $732,089  $639,412  $578,759  
Total interest earning assets 1,087,683   1,073,890   901,324   826,595   799,240   813,773   744,024   686,663  
Core Deposit Intangible 2,661   2,955   1,007   589   673   640   1,020   1,330  
Total Assets 1,219,225   1,198,588   997,450   914,986   887,412   898,943   829,315   765,284  
Deposits 1,004,571   981,403   827,408   754,169   719,976   738,310   665,764   607,214  
Short-term debt 21,289   36,726   23,476   32,703   33,413   34,523   32,111   32,316  
Long-term debt 37,620   19,880   13,676   15,633   22,871   14,239   25,739   20,147  
Shareholders' equity 139,810   137,092   115,874   109,537   108,071   108,709   102,110   102,068  
                         
Asset Quality Ratios:                        
Nonperforming loans$10,118  $8,338  $6,978  $6,153  $6,159  $6,978  $9,430  $8,712  
Other real estate owned 1,497   1,525   1,258   2,093   2,702   1,258   599   1,401  
Allowance for loan losses 9,528   8,957   8,835   8,647   8,488   8,835   8,411   7,021  
Nonperforming loans (3) to period-end loans 1.02%  0.85%  0.71%  0.81%  0.83%  0.71%  1.02%  1.41% 
Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 0.96%  0.92%  0.90%  1.13%  1.15%  0.90%  1.24%  1.14% 
Delinquency Ratio (4) 0.51%  0.25%  0.63%  0.38%  0.07%  0.63%  0.44%  0.40% 
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2) (0.01)%  0.01%  0.05%  0.02%  0.35%  0.13%  0.02%  0.12% 
                                 


(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrual loans and restructured loans.
(4) Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans.
(5) Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) is equal to total stockholders’ equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table below for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.
   


 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
($ in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  June
30,
2018		 March
31,
2018		 December 
31,
2017		 September 
30,
2017		 June
30,
2017		 December 
31,
2017		 December 
31,
2016		 December 
31,
2015
Tangible common equity                
Total shareholders’ equity $140,702 $137,673 $136,115 $109,819 $108,017 $136,115 $104,273 $104,702
Adjustments:                
Goodwill  24,579  24,579  24,904  6,931  6,931  24,904  6,931  6,931
Core deposit intangibles  2,564  2,826  3,101  547  629  3,101  810  1,241
Tangible common equity $113,559 $110,268 $108,110 $102,341 $100,457 $108,110 $96,532 $96,530
Common shares outstanding(1)  14,024,887  14,013,917  14,009,137  11,662,621  11,662,471  14,009,137  11,645,413  11,583,011
Book value per common share(2) $10.03 $9.82 $9.72 $9.42 $9.26 $9.72 $8.95 $8.38
Tangible book value per common share(3) $8.10 $7.87 $7.72 $8.78 $8.61 $7.72 $8.29 $7.67

_________________________

(1) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options. The number of exercisable options outstanding was 67,398 as of June 30, 2018; 70,069 as of March 31, 2018; 63,927 as of December 31, 2017; 54,953 as of September 30, 2017; 64,993 as of June 30, 2017; 63,927 as of December 31, 2017; 44,406 as of December 31, 2016; and 65,011 as of December 31, 2015.
(2) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders’ equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
(3) We calculate tangible book value per common share as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
   

Mark A. Jeffries
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Office: 910-892-7080 and Direct: 910-897-3603
[email protected]
SelectBank.com

Primary Logo


Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William L. Hedgepeth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Gary Ciccone Chairman
Lynn H. Johnson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Jeffries Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim H. Glen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SELECT BANCORP INC2.45%183
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.01%185 104
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%85 848
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP1.32%62 494
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-10.29%53 876
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-20.89%43 299