Select Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings

DUNN, N.C., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” NASDAQ:SLCT), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company, today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $3.1 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.22, compared to net income of $1.3 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for the comparative quarter ended June 30, 2017. On a linked-quarter basis, the Company reported a $1.2 million increase in net income versus the $1.9 million in net income reported for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, due primarily to the merger/acquisition related expenses that affected first quarter 2018 results.

The Company’s total assets increased $22.6 million from $1.19 billion at December 31, 2017 to $1.22 billion at June 30, 2018. The majority of the increase in assets was in the Company’s loan portfolio. Gross loans increased by $10.3 million from $982.6 million at December 31, 2017 to $992.9 million at June 30, 2018.

Deposits decreased $1.6 million from $995.0 million at December 31, 2017 to $993.5 million at June 30, 2018. The Company’s time deposits decreased by $6.5 million and other deposit products increased by $5.0 million from December 31, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

“The Company saw strong post-merger net income in the second quarter. This is a significant increase in our net income over this year’s first quarter numbers, which contained notable one-time merger/acquisition costs,” President and Chief Executive Officer William L. Hedgepeth II stated. “The integration of Carolina Premier Bank has progressed as anticipated and provides us with a much larger population base to serve. The addition of Charlotte and our locations in South Carolina should allow us to expand further into those markets in the future.”

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 is $5.0 million and basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.36, compared to net income of $3.5 million, basic earnings per share of $0.30 and diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, return on average assets was 1.02% and return on average equity was 8.92%, compared to 0.64% and 5.61%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Non-performing loans increased to $10.1 million at June 30, 2018 from $8.3 million at March 31, 2018. Non-performing loans equaled 1.02% of loans at June 30, 2018, increasing from 0.85% of loans at March 31, 2018. Foreclosed real estate equaled $1.5 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $1.5 million at March 31, 2018. For the quarter, net recoveries were $13,000, or (0.01)% of average loans, compared to net charge offs of $18,000, or 0.01% of average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Net interest margin was 4.41% for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, as compared to 4.45% for the quarter ending March 31, 2018.

Hedgepeth went on to say, “Much of the early part of second quarter was focused on the conversion of the Carolina Premier Bank systems, deposit and loan accounts, and processes to our current core processor. The conversion was a success and we were able to shift our focus mid-quarter to growth within our newly expanded market. The mortgage group continues to expand, hiring a new senior loan consultant in April and increasing closings month over month. We brought on board a new director for our broadening SBA/Government Lending division, Scott Lewis. Scott comes to us with exceptional commercial and governmental lending experience and a desire to make a significant impact in the SBA lending area.”

“We are eager to continue our growth in the communities we serve,” Hedgepeth noted. “Our newer Wilmington market continues to expand and we are placing an emphasis on growth in the Raleigh and Charlotte markets and their surrounding areas. This year has been and is shaping up to continue to be an exciting year for Select Bank & Trust. With our market expanded and the strong desire to grow, the team is very energized to continue serving our customers.”

Select Bank & Trust has 18 branch offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Washington, and Wilmington; and in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg, Rock Hill and Six Mile.

Select Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information and Other Data ($ in thousands, except per share data) At or for the three months ended (unaudited) At or for the twelve months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2015 Summary of Operations: Total interest income $ 14,187 $ 13,722 $ 10,981 $ 10,042 $ 9,469 $ 39,617 $ 34,709 $ 33,341 Total interest expense 2,258 2,018 1,505 1,357 1,197 5,106 3,733 3,542 Net interest income 11,929 11,704 9,476 8,685 8,272 34,511 30,976 29,799 Provision for loan losses 557 141 276 202 1,083 1,367 1,516 890 Net interest income after provision 11,372 11,563 9,200 8,483 7,189 33,144 29,460 28,909 Noninterest income 1,226 1,165 786 778 778 3,072 3,222 3,292 Merger/Acquisition related expenses - 1,826 1,888 278 - 2,166 - 378 Noninterest expense 8,602 8,458 7,207 6,161 5,980 25,153 22,281 21,852 Income before income taxes 3,996 2,444 891 2,822 1,987 8,897 10,401 9,971 Provision for income taxes 886 547 2,936 1,043 651 5,712 3,647 3,418 Net Income (loss) 3,110 1,897 (2,045 ) 1,779 1,336 3,185 6,654 6,553 Dividends on Preferred Stock - - - - - - 4 77 Net income available to common shareholders (loss) $ 3,110 $ 1,897 $ (2,045 ) $ 1,779 $ 1,336 $ 3,185 $ 6,750 $ 6,476 Share and Per Share Data: Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.27 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.13 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.27 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 Book value per share $ 10.03 $ 9.82 $ 9.72 $ 9.42 $ 9.26 $ 9.72 $ 8.95 $ 8.38 Tangible book value per share(5) $ 8.10 $ 7.87 $ 7.72 $ 8.78 $ 8.61 $ 7.72 $ 8.29 $ 7.67 Ending shares outstanding 14,024,887 14,013,917 14,009,137 11,662,621 11,662,471 14,009,137 11,645,413 11,583,011 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,019,273 14,011,707 12,071,392 11,662,580 11,662,117 11,763,050 11,610,705 11,502,800 Diluted 14,086,671 14,081,776 12,071,392 11,717,533 11,727,110 11,826,977 11,655,111 11,567,811 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.02 % 0.64 % (0.81 )% 0.77 % 0.60 % 0.35 % 0.81 % 0.86 % Return on average equity(2) 8.92 % 5.61 % (7.00 )% 6.44 % 4.96 % 2.93 % 6.61 % 6.42 % Net interest margin 4.41 % 4.45 % 4.14 % 4.19 % 4.18 % 4.09 % 4.06 % 4.38 % Efficiency ratio (1) 65.39 % 65.72 % 70.23 % 65.11 % 66.08 % 66.93 % 65.15 % 66.04 % Period End Balance Sheet Data: Gross Loans $ 992,885 $ 978,275 $ 982,626 $ 763,432 $ 738,021 $ 982,626 $ 677,195 $ 617,398 Total interest earning assets 1,107,695 1,094,694 1,063,322 833,766 816,008 1,063,322 770,288 726,408 Goodwill 24,579 24,579 24,904 6,931 6,931 24,904 6,931 6,931 Core Deposit Intangible 2,564 2,826 3,101 547 629 3,101 810 1,241 Total Assets 1,216,731 1,222,551 1,194,135 922,749 906,524 1,194,135 846,640 817,015 Deposits 993,484 1,009,481 995,044 775,022 739,653 995,044 679,661 651,161 Short-term debt 21,071 32,173 28,279 22,366 33,559 28,279 37,090 29,673 Long-term debt 57,372 39,372 19,372 12,372 22,839 19,372 23,039 28,703 Shareholders' equity 140,702 137,673 136,115 109,819 108,017 136,115 104,273 104,702 Selected Average Balances: Gross Loans $ 990,036 $ 979,420 $ 809,608 $ 748,699 $ 715,366 $ 732,089 $ 639,412 $ 578,759 Total interest earning assets 1,087,683 1,073,890 901,324 826,595 799,240 813,773 744,024 686,663 Core Deposit Intangible 2,661 2,955 1,007 589 673 640 1,020 1,330 Total Assets 1,219,225 1,198,588 997,450 914,986 887,412 898,943 829,315 765,284 Deposits 1,004,571 981,403 827,408 754,169 719,976 738,310 665,764 607,214 Short-term debt 21,289 36,726 23,476 32,703 33,413 34,523 32,111 32,316 Long-term debt 37,620 19,880 13,676 15,633 22,871 14,239 25,739 20,147 Shareholders' equity 139,810 137,092 115,874 109,537 108,071 108,709 102,110 102,068 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans $ 10,118 $ 8,338 $ 6,978 $ 6,153 $ 6,159 $ 6,978 $ 9,430 $ 8,712 Other real estate owned 1,497 1,525 1,258 2,093 2,702 1,258 599 1,401 Allowance for loan losses 9,528 8,957 8,835 8,647 8,488 8,835 8,411 7,021 Nonperforming loans (3) to period-end loans 1.02 % 0.85 % 0.71 % 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.71 % 1.02 % 1.41 % Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 0.96 % 0.92 % 0.90 % 1.13 % 1.15 % 0.90 % 1.24 % 1.14 % Delinquency Ratio (4) 0.51 % 0.25 % 0.63 % 0.38 % 0.07 % 0.63 % 0.44 % 0.40 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2) (0.01 )% 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.35 % 0.13 % 0.02 % 0.12 %





(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (2) Annualized. (3) Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrual loans and restructured loans. (4) Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans. (5) Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) is equal to total stockholders’ equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table below for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures ($ in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June

30,

2018 March

31,

2018 December

31,

2017 September

30,

2017 June

30,

2017 December

31,

2017 December

31,

2016 December

31,

2015 Tangible common equity Total shareholders’ equity $ 140,702 $ 137,673 $ 136,115 $ 109,819 $ 108,017 $ 136,115 $ 104,273 $ 104,702 Adjustments: Goodwill 24,579 24,579 24,904 6,931 6,931 24,904 6,931 6,931 Core deposit intangibles 2,564 2,826 3,101 547 629 3,101 810 1,241 Tangible common equity $ 113,559 $ 110,268 $ 108,110 $ 102,341 $ 100,457 $ 108,110 $ 96,532 $ 96,530 Common shares outstanding(1) 14,024,887 14,013,917 14,009,137 11,662,621 11,662,471 14,009,137 11,645,413 11,583,011 Book value per common share(2) $ 10.03 $ 9.82 $ 9.72 $ 9.42 $ 9.26 $ 9.72 $ 8.95 $ 8.38 Tangible book value per common share(3) $ 8.10 $ 7.87 $ 7.72 $ 8.78 $ 8.61 $ 7.72 $ 8.29 $ 7.67

_________________________

(1) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options. The number of exercisable options outstanding was 67,398 as of June 30, 2018; 70,069 as of March 31, 2018; 63,927 as of December 31, 2017; 54,953 as of September 30, 2017; 64,993 as of June 30, 2017; 63,927 as of December 31, 2017; 44,406 as of December 31, 2016; and 65,011 as of December 31, 2015. (2) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders’ equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. (3) We calculate tangible book value per common share as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.