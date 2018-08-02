Select Medical Holdings Corporation : Announces Results For Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

Log in
08/02/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, net operating revenues increased 17.6% to $1,296.2 million, compared to $1,102.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 4.2% to $120.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $115.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income increased 18.0% to $60.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $51.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 included pre-tax non-operating gains of $6.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.3% to $178.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $158.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income per common share increased to $0.35 on a fully diluted basis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $0.32 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted income per common share was $0.31 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $0.32 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted income per common share excludes the non-operating gains and their related tax effects for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table VIII of this release. A reconciliation of income per common share to adjusted income per common share is presented in table IX of this release.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net operating revenues increased 16.2% to $2,549.2 million, compared to $2,194.0 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations increased 10.5% to $229.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $207.4 million for the same period, prior year. Net income increased 39.8% to $104.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $74.8 million for the same period, prior year. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included a pre-tax loss on early retirement of debt of $10.3 million and pre-tax non-operating gains of $6.9 million. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2017 included a pre-tax loss on early retirement of debt of $19.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.7% to $341.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $297.6 million for the same period, prior year. Income per common share increased to $0.60 on a fully diluted basis for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $0.44 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted income per common share was $0.60 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $0.53 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted income per common share excludes the loss on early retirement of debt, non-operating gains, and U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs and their related tax effects for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted income per common share excludes the loss on early retirement of debt and its related tax effects for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table VIII of this release. A reconciliation of income per common share to adjusted income per common share is presented in table IX of this release.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals (previously referred to as long term acute care hospitals), rehabilitation hospitals (previously referred to as inpatient rehabilitation facilities), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities.   Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, rehabilitation hospital segment, outpatient rehabilitation segment, and Concentra segment. As of June 30, 2018, Select Medical operated 98 critical illness recovery hospitals in 27 states, 26 rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states, and 1,638 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 527 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At June 30, 2018, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment (previously referred to as the long term acute care segment) increased 0.7% to $442.5 million, compared to $439.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $60.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $75.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 13.7% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to 17.1% for the same quarter, prior year.  Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are presented in table VI of this release.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 2.6% to $907.1 million, compared to $884.3 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $133.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $147.4 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 14.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 16.7% for the same period, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics for both the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are presented in table VII of this release.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment (previously referred to as the inpatient rehabilitation segment) increased 14.8% to $173.8 million, compared to $151.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 21.9% to $28.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $23.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 16.2% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to 15.3% for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $2.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to approximately $1.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are presented in table VI of this release.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 17.7% to $348.5 million, compared to $296.2 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 39.3% to $55.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $39.5 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 15.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 13.3% for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to approximately $3.2 million for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics for both the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are presented in table VII of this release.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 4.8% to $267.2 million, compared to $255.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $41.9 million for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 15.7% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to 16.4% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are presented in table VI of this release.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 3.8% to $524.6 million, compared to $505.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $72.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $73.3 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 13.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 14.5% for the same period, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics for both the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are presented in table VII of this release.

Concentra Segment

The financial results of the Concentra segment include U.S. HealthWorks beginning February 1, 2018.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased 60.7% to $412.8 million, compared to $256.9 million for the same quarter, prior year.  For the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, U.S. HealthWorks contributed net operating revenues of $139.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 68.5% to $72.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $43.1 million for the same quarter, prior year.  The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 17.6% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to 16.8% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are presented in table VI of this release.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased 51.5% to $768.9 million, compared to $507.5 million for the same period, prior year.  For the period February 1, 2018 through June 30, 2018, U.S. HealthWorks contributed net operating revenues of $229.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 52.2% to $130.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $85.7 million for the same period, prior year.  The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 17.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 16.9% for the same period, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics for both the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are presented in table VII of this release.

Stock Repurchase Program

Select Medical did not repurchase shares during the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 under its authorized $500.0 million stock repurchase program. The program has been extended until December 31, 2018, and will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Since the inception of the program through June 30, 2018, Select Medical has repurchased 35,924,128 shares at a cost of approximately $314.7 million, or $8.76 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Business Outlook

Select Medical reaffirms its 2018 business outlook, most recently provided in its May 3, 2018 first quarter earnings press release, for net operating revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted income per common share. Select Medical continues to expect consolidated net operating revenues for the full year 2018 to be in the range of $5.0 billion to $5.2 billion. Select Medical continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018 to be in the range of $630.0 million to $660.0 million. Select Medical is adjusting its 2018 business outlook for fully diluted income per common share to include the second quarter 2018 non-operating gains and its related tax effects. Select Medical now expects fully diluted income per common share for the full year 2018 to be in the range of $0.97 to $1.12. Select Medical also continues to expect adjusted income per common share to be in the range of $0.97 to $1.12. Adjusted income per common share excludes the loss on early retirement of debt, U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs, and non-operating gain (loss) and their related tax effects.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its second quarter results, as well as its business outlook, on Friday, August 3, 2018, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 9372416. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59pm ET, August 10, 2018. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The passcode for the replay will be 9372416. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

*   *   *   *   *

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995).  Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

  • changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies (including, for example, the expiration of the moratorium limiting the full application of the 25 Percent Rule that would reduce our Medicare payments for those patients admitted to a Medicare-certified long term care hospital from a referring hospital in excess of an applicable percentage admissions threshold) may result in a reduction in net operating revenues, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;
  • the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our net operating revenues and profitability to decline;
  • the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our net operating revenues and profitability to decline;
  • a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;
  • acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;
  • our plans and expectations related to the acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks by Concentra and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;
  • private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future net operating revenues and profitability;
  • the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our net operating revenues and profitability;
  • shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;
  • competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our net operating revenues and profitability;
  • the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;
  • the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;
  • a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and
  • other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
717-972-1100
[email protected]

I.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2018
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)









2017(1)

2018

% Change

Net operating revenues

$

1,102,465

$

1,296,210

17.6

%





Costs and expenses:





Cost of services

920,194

1,094,731

19.0

General and administrative

28,275

29,194

3.3

Depreciation and amortization

38,333

51,724

34.9







Income from operations

115,663

120,561

4.2







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

5,666

4,785

(15.5)

Non-operating gain


6,478

N/M

Interest expense

(37,655)

(50,159)

33.2







Income before income taxes

83,674

81,665

(2.4)







Income tax expense

32,374

21,106

(34.8)







Net income

51,300

60,559

18.0







Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

9,245

14,048

52.0







Net income attributable to Select Medical

$

42,055

$

46,511

10.6

%





Weighted average shares outstanding(2):





Basic

128,624

129,830

Diluted

128,777

129,924








Income per common share(2):





Basic

$

0.32

$

0.35

Diluted

$

0.32

$

0.35










(1)

The financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 were retrospectively conformed to reflect the adoption of Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

(2)

Under the two-class method for calculating income per common share, unvested restricted stock is a separate, participating class. Income per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding exclude amounts attributed to the unvested restricted class of stockholders. Net income allocated to the unvested restricted stockholders was $1.5 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.  Unvested restricted weighted average shares were 4,379 thousand and 4,235 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

N/M —  Not Meaningful

 

II.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2018
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)









2017(1)

2018

% Change

Net operating revenues

$

2,193,982

$

2,549,174

16.2

%





Costs and expenses:





Cost of services

1,849,332

2,160,544

16.8

General and administrative

56,350

60,976

8.2

Depreciation and amortization

80,872

98,495

21.8







Income from operations

207,428

229,159

10.5







Loss on early retirement of debt

(19,719)

(10,255)

N/M

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

11,187

9,482

(15.2)

Non-operating gain (loss)

(49)

6,877

N/M

Interest expense

(78,508)

(97,322)

24.0







Income before income taxes

120,339

137,941

14.6







Income tax expense

45,576

33,400

(26.7)







Net income

74,763

104,541

39.8







Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

16,838

24,291

44.3







Net income attributable to Select Medical

$

57,925

$

80,250

38.5

%





Weighted average shares outstanding(2):





Basic

128,544

129,761

Diluted

128,703

129,871








Income per common share(2):





Basic

$

0.44

$

0.60

Diluted

$

0.44

$

0.60










(1)

The financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were retrospectively conformed to reflect the adoption of Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

(2)

Under the two-class method for calculating income per common share, unvested restricted stock is a separate, participating class. Income per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding exclude amounts attributed to the unvested restricted class of stockholders. Net income allocated to the unvested restricted stockholders was $2.6 million and $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.  Unvested restricted weighted average shares were 4,397 thousand and 4,238 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

N/M —  Not Meaningful

 

III.  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)









December 31, 2017

June 30, 2018

Assets








Cash

$

122,549

$

141,029





Accounts receivable

691,732

775,610





Other current assets

106,545

102,703





Total Current Assets

920,826

1,019,342





Property and equipment, net

912,591

965,844





Goodwill

2,782,812

3,314,606





Identifiable intangible assets, net

326,519

451,932





Other assets

184,418

213,076





Total Assets

$

5,127,166

$

5,964,800





Liabilities and Equity








Payables and accruals

$

583,216

$

602,832





Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

22,187

24,479





Total Current Liabilities

605,403

627,311





Long-term debt, net of current portion

2,677,715

3,386,209





Non-current deferred tax liability

124,917

150,694





Other non-current liabilities

145,709

172,427





Total Liabilities

3,553,744

4,336,641





Redeemable non-controlling interests

640,818

616,232





Total equity

932,604

1,011,927





Total Liabilities and Equity

$

5,127,166

$

5,964,800

 

 

IV.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2018
(In thousands, unaudited)








2017

2018

Operating activities

Net income

$

51,300

$

60,559

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

6,022

6,466

Depreciation and amortization

38,333

51,724

Provision for bad debts

(36)

17

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(5,666)

(4,785)

Loss on extinguishment of debt


72

Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(4,914)

(6,467)

Stock compensation expense

4,684

5,984

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

2,552

3,350

Deferred income taxes

1,951

(1,769)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:

Accounts receivable

(22,680)

40,037

Other current assets

2,064

5,934

Other assets

4,669

(9,949)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

13,943

14,278

Income taxes

3,979

772

Net cash provided by operating activities

96,201

166,223

Investing activities

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(8,942)

(2,345)

Purchases of property and equipment

(54,649)

(42,031)

Investment in businesses

(9,374)

(1,537)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

15,040

5,981

Net cash used in investing activities

(57,925)

(39,932)

Financing activities

Borrowings on revolving facilities

100,000

100,000

Payments on revolving facilities

(135,000)

(195,000)

Payments on term loans

(2,875)

(2,875)

Debt issuance costs

(840)

Borrowings of other debt

2,873

8,328

Principal payments on other debt

(5,162)

(5,612)

Repurchase of common stock

(444)

(767)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

346

882

Increase in overdrafts

11,834

1,745

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

1,459

2,926

Distributions to non-controlling interests

(1,879)

(14,572)

Net cash used in financing activities

(29,688)

(104,945)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

8,588

21,346

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

65,211

119,683

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

73,799

$

141,029

Supplemental Information

Cash paid for interest

$

38,085

$

62,105

Cash paid for taxes

$

26,419

$

22,104

 

 

V.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2018
(In thousands, unaudited)





2017

2018

Operating activities

Net income

$

74,763

$

104,541

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

10,933

7,830

Depreciation and amortization

80,872

98,495

Provision for bad debts

745

102

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(11,187)

(9,482)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

6,527

484

Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(9,523)

(6,980)

Stock compensation expense

9,270

10,911

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

5,974

6,486

Deferred income taxes

(1,474)

(1,691)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:

Accounts receivable

(140,949)

(5,774)

Other current assets

(5,557)

(3,011)

Other assets

4,621

6,684

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(4,074)

(4,255)

Income taxes

19,399

12,610

Net cash provided by operating activities

40,340

216,950

Investing activities

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(18,508)

(517,704)

Purchases of property and equipment

(105,302)

(81,648)

Investment in businesses

(9,874)

(3,291)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

34,552

6,672

Net cash used in investing activities

(99,132)

(595,971)

Financing activities

Borrowings on revolving facilities

630,000

265,000

Payments on revolving facilities

(550,000)

(345,000)

Proceeds from term loans

1,139,487

779,904

Payments on term loans

(1,173,692)

(5,750)

Debt issuance costs

(4,392)

(1,333)

Borrowings of other debt

9,444

19,928

Principal payments on other debt

(10,437)

(11,521)

Repurchase of common stock

(600)

(889)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

963

1,620

Decrease in overdrafts

(5,228)

(6,171)

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

3,553

2,926

Distributions to non-controlling interests

(5,536)

(301,213)

Net cash provided by financing activities

33,562

397,501

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(25,230)

18,480

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

99,029

122,549

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

73,799

$

141,029

Supplemental Information

Cash paid for interest

$

76,650

$

97,338

Cash paid for taxes

$

27,626

$

22,480

Non-cash equity exchange for acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks

$


$

238,000

 

 

VI.  Key Statistics





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2018
(unaudited)












2017(f)

2018

% Change

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital(a)




Number of hospitals – end of period(b)

102

98


Net operating revenues (,000)

$

439,194

$

442,452

0.7

%

Number of patient days(c)

251,302

256,132

1.9

%

Number of admissions(c)

8,901

9,121

2.5

%

Net revenue per patient day(c)(d)

$

1,733

$

1,710

(1.3)

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$

75,043

$

60,725

(19.1)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.1

%

13.7

%

Rehabilitation Hospital(a)





Number of hospitals – end of period(b)

21

26


Net operating revenues (,000)

$

151,378

$

173,769

14.8

%

Number of patient days(c)

65,582

77,415

18.0

%

Number of admissions(c)

4,570

5,455

19.4

%

Net revenue per patient day(c)(d)

$

1,569

$

1,608

2.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$

23,129

$

28,195

21.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.3

%

16.2

%

Outpatient Rehabilitation





Number of clinics – end of period(b)

1,608

1,638


Net operating revenues (,000)

$

254,984

$

267,183

4.8

%

Number of visits(c)

2,106,760

2,144,655

1.8

%

Revenue per visit(c)(e)

$

101

$

103

2.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$

41,926

$

41,947

0.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.4

%

15.7

%

Concentra





Number of centers – end of period(b)

315

527


Net operating revenues (,000)

$

256,887

$

412,823

60.7

%

Number of visits(c)

1,982,255

3,024,121

52.6

%

Revenue per visit(c)(e)

$

114

$

125

9.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$

43,061

$

72,568

68.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.8

%

17.6

%










(a)

The critical illness recovery hospital segment was previously referred to as the long term acute care segment. The rehabilitation hospital segment was previously referred to as the inpatient rehabilitation segment.

(b)

Includes managed locations.

(c)

Excludes managed locations. For purposes of our Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.

(d)

Net revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenues by the total number of patient days.

(e)

Net revenue per visit is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenue by the total number of visits.  For purposes of this computation for our outpatient rehabilitation segment, direct patient service revenue does not include managed clinics. For purposes of this computation for our Concentra segment, direct patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

(f)

The financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 have been recast to conform to the current segment reporting structure and to reflect the adoption of Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

 

VII.  Key Statistics





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2018
(unaudited)












2017(f)

2018

% Change

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital(a)




Number of hospitals – end of period(b)

102

98


Net operating revenues (,000)

$

884,317

$

907,128

2.6

%

Number of patient days(c)

506,399

521,972

3.1

%

Number of admissions(c)

18,210

18,954

4.1

%

Net revenue per patient day(c)(d)

$

1,732

$

1,721

(0.6)

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$

147,380

$

133,697

(9.3)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.7

%

14.7

%

Rehabilitation Hospital(a)





Number of hospitals – end of period(b)

21

26


Net operating revenues (,000)

$

296,203

$

348,543

17.7

%

Number of patient days(c)

127,850

154,305

20.7

%

Number of admissions(c)

8,946

10,849

21.3

%

Net revenue per patient day(c)(d)

$

1,544

$

1,615

4.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$

39,457

$

54,971

39.3

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.3

%

15.8

%

Outpatient Rehabilitation





Number of clinics – end of period(b)

1,608

1,638


Net operating revenues (,000)

$

505,355

$

524,564

3.8

%

Number of visits(c)

4,182,550

4,212,120

0.7

%

Revenue per visit(c)(e)

$

100

$

103

3.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$

73,277

$

72,472

(1.1)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.5

%

13.8

%

Concentra





Number of centers – end of period(b)

315

527


Net operating revenues (,000)

$

507,476

$

768,939

51.5

%

Number of visits(c)

3,869,070

5,620,180

45.3

%

Revenue per visit(c)(e)

$

115

$

125

8.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$

85,653

$

130,365

52.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.9

%

17.0

%










(a)

The critical illness recovery hospital segment was previously referred to as the long term acute care segment. The rehabilitation hospital segment was previously referred to as the inpatient rehabilitation segment.

(b)

Includes managed locations.

(c)

Excludes managed locations. For purposes of our Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.

(d)

Net revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenues by the total number of patient days.

(e)

Net revenue per visit is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenue by the total number of visits.  For purposes of this computation for our outpatient rehabilitation segment, direct patient service revenue does not include managed clinics. For purposes of this computation for our Concentra segment, direct patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

(f)

The financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2017 have been recast to conform to the current segment reporting structure and to reflect the adoption of Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

 

VIII. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2018
(In thousands, unaudited)

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, acquisition costs associated with U.S. HealthWorks, non-operating gain (loss), and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2017

2018

2017

2018

Net income

$

51,300

$

60,559

$

74,763

$

104,541

Income tax expense

32,374

21,106

45,576

33,400

Interest expense

37,655

50,159

78,508

97,322

Non-operating loss (gain)



(6,478)

49

(6,877)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(5,666)

(4,785)

(11,187)

(9,482)

Loss on early retirement of debt





19,719

10,255

Income from operations

115,663

120,561

207,428

229,159

Stock compensation expense:






Included in general and administrative

3,775

4,047

7,524

8,037

Included in cost of services

909

1,937

1,746

2,874

Depreciation and amortization

38,333

51,724

80,872

98,495

U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs



(41)



2,895

Adjusted EBITDA

$

158,680

$

178,228

$

297,570

$

341,460








Critical illness recovery hospital(a)

$

75,043

$

60,725

$

147,380

$

133,697

Rehabilitation hospital(a)

23,129

28,195

39,457

54,971

Outpatient rehabilitation

41,926

41,947

73,277

72,472

Concentra

43,061

72,568

85,653

130,365

Other(b)

(24,479)

(25,207)

(48,197)

(50,045)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

158,680

$

178,228

$

297,570

$

341,460
















(a)

The critical illness recovery hospital segment was previously referred to as the long term acute care segment. The rehabilitation hospital segment was previously referred to as the inpatient rehabilitation segment.

(b) 

Other primarily includes general and administrative costs.

 

IX. Reconciliation of Income per Common Share to Adjusted Income per Common Share
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2018
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted income per common share – diluted shares are not measures of financial performance under GAAP.  Items excluded from adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted income per common share – diluted shares are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted income per common share – diluted shares are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of our ongoing operations and provide better comparability of our results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted income per common share – diluted shares should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity.  Because adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted income per common share – diluted shares are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted income per common share – diluted shares as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables reconcile net income available to common stockholders and income per common share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted income per common share – diluted shares for Select Medical.

Three Months Ended June 30,

2017

Per Share(a)

2018

Per Share(a)

Net income attributable to Select Medical

$

42,055


$

46,511

Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stockholders

1,341


1,517

Net income available to common stockholders

$

40,714

$

0.32

$

44,994

$

0.35






Adjustments:







Non-operating gain




(6,478)

U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs(b)




(25)


Estimated income tax expense(c)




1,749

Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stockholders




155

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders

$

40,714

$

0.32

$

40,395

$

0.31

Adjustment for dilution

0.00



0.00

Adjusted income per common share – diluted shares

$

0.32


$

0.31






Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

128,624


129,830

Diluted


128,777


129,924







(a) 

Per share amounts for each period presented are basic weighted average common shares outstanding for all amounts except adjusted income per common share - diluted shares, which is based on diluted shares outstanding.

(b)  

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs recognized by Concentra are net of non-controlling interest.

(c)  

Represents the estimated income tax impacts on the adjustments to net income.

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

2017

Per Share(a)

2018(b)

Per Share(a)

Net income attributable to Select Medical

$

57,925


$

80,250

Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stockholders

1,849


2,630

Net income available to common stockholders

$

56,076

$

0.44

$

77,620

$

0.60






Adjustments:






Loss on early retirement of debt

19,719


7,324

Non-operating loss (gain)

49


(6,877)

U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs(c)




1,720

Estimated income tax benefit(d)

(7,796)


(1,623)

Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stockholders

(381)


(18)

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders

$

67,667

$

0.53

$

78,146

$

0.60

Adjustment for dilution

0.00


0.00

Adjusted income per common share – diluted shares

$

0.53


$

0.60










Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

128,544


129,761

Diluted

128,703


129,871






(a)

Per share amounts for each period presented are basic weighted average common shares outstanding for all amounts except adjusted income per common share - diluted shares, which is based on diluted shares outstanding.

(b)

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the loss on early retirement is comprised of losses related to both the Select credit facilities and Concentra credit facilities. The loss on early retirement of debt related to the Concentra credit facilities is net of non-controlling interest.

(c) 

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs recognized by Concentra are net of non-controlling interest.

(d) 

Represents the estimated income tax impacts on the adjustments to net income.

 

X. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Income per Common Share to Adjusted Income per Common Share Reconciliations
Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2018
(In millions, unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of full year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted income per common share - diluted shares expectations as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure.  Refer to table VIII and table IX for a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted income per common share - diluted shares in evaluating financial performance. Refer to table VIII for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. Each item presented in the below tables are estimations of full year 2018 expectations.

Range

Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation

Low

High

Net income attributable to Select Medical

$

130

$

151

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

41

43

Net income

171

194

Income tax expense

57

64

Interest expense

198

198

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(21)

(21)

Loss on early retirement of debt

10

10

Non-operating loss (gain)

(7)

(7)

Income from operations

408

438

Stock compensation expense

21

21

Depreciation and amortization

198

198

U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs

3

3

Adjusted EBITDA

$

630

$

660









Range

Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation

Low

High

Income per common share - diluted shares

$

0.97

$

1.12

Adjustments:


Loss on early retirement of debt

0.03

0.03

U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs

0.01

0.01

Non-operating loss (gain)

(0.04)

(0.04)

Adjusted income per common share - diluted shares

$

0.97

$

1.12

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-medical-holdings-corporation-announces-results-for-its-second-quarter-ended-june-30-2018-300691418.html

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
