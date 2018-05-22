SembCorp Industries : Sponsors World’s Largest Innovation Lab to Achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) is pleased to announce it has committed a sponsorship of US$200,000 (S$268,920) to UNLEASH 2018, a global innovation programme hosted in Singapore from May 30 to June 6, 2018. The programme is aimed at creating solutions to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UNLEASH was launched in Denmark last year and it convenes 1,000 millennial thought leaders from academia, businesses and civil society from more than 100 countries, to collaborate on ideas and create solutions to various challenges related to the SDGs. As a trusted provider of energy and water solutions for over two decades, with a strong commitment to sustainability and the SDGs, Sembcorp is a main track sponsor for the Energy and Water & Sanitation themes for UNLEASH. The two themes are related to SDGs 6 and 7 respectively, which have been designated as Sembcorp's priority SDGs, as they have the strongest link to the company's core business activities.

Sembcorp will be contributing its expertise in the areas of energy and water to UNLEASH through the following ways:

• Sembcorp will be contributing detailed problem statements based on actual sustainability-related challenges to inspire and educate talents, as well as provide them with exposure to real-life challenges faced in the energy and water industries.

• Senior executives from Sembcorp will also be on the judging panels to help select the best ideas for the Energy and Water & Sanitation themes.

• Eight young, promising Sembcorp employees will be participating in the programme and contributing their ideas to energy and water-related challenges based on their industry experiences.

At the end of UNLEASH, all the teams will get to present their ideas and there will be winners for each theme. An additional five winning teams will be selected to receive special awards and present their ideas at the Closing Ceremony on June 6. All the proposed solutions from UNLEASH will be made available through an online database to a vast ecosystem of multilateral agencies, investors, corporates, government agencies, academia etc., to encourage pick-up and implementation of innovative solutions to the SDGs.

Said Adrian Yeo, Vice President, Innovation (Water), Renewables & Environment Business, Sembcorp Industries, 'Sembcorp has a long-held commitment to sustainability and as a company, we strive to contribute towards the sustainable development agenda, in particular in the areas of energy and water. We are therefore happy to bring our expertise as an industry player to UNLEASH. As one of the representatives from Sembcorp on the judging panel, it would be my pleasure to educate and inspire young talents to bring new and innovative solutions to pressing energy and water challenges facing the world today.

Matthew Friedman, Chief Digital Officer, Sembcorp Industries, said, 'Innovation is about coming up with new ways of doing things that have not been done before. Technology enables us to do things that were previously impossible and it also plays a critical role in the execution of new ideas. As one of the judges for UNLEASH, I'm excited to provide insight into the possible applications of technology and digitalisation to the treasure trove of innovative ideas that will be born from UNLEASH.'

Said Gaurav Gupta, Director of UNLEASH 2018 and Dalberg's Asia Director, 'UNLEASH has been made a reality due to strong support from corporates such as Sembcorp. Through providing its much-needed expertise in the areas of energy and water, talents will not only be given rare insight into real problems facing the world today, they will also have the opportunity to create solutions to these challenges and be connected to industry players that can implement their ideas to create a better future.'

- END -

For media queries, please contact:

Sembcorp

Fock Siu Ling (Ms)

Assistant Vice President

Group Strategic Communications and Sustainability

DID: +65 6723 3011

Email: [email protected]

Joya Chang (Ms)

Senior Executive

Group Strategic Communications and Sustainability

DID: +65 6723 3153

Email: [email protected]

UNLEASH

Julie Buur Trærup (Ms)

Communications Manager

HP: +45 2233 6346 / +65 8151 4302

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES

Sembcorp Industries is a leading utilities, marine and urban development group, present across five continents.

As an integrated energy player, Sembcorp is poised to benefit from the global energy transition. With a strong track record in developing and developed markets, it provides solutions across the energy and utilities value chain, with a focus on the Gas & Power, Renewables & Environment, and Merchant & Retail sectors. It has a balanced energy portfolio of over 11,000 megawatts, including thermal power plants, renewable wind and solar power assets, as well as biomass and energy-from-waste facilities. In addition, Sembcorp is a world leader in offshore and marine engineering, as well as an established brand name in urban development.

Sembcorp Industries has total assets of over S$22 billion and over 7,000 employees. Listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange, it is a component stock of the Straits Times Index, several MSCI and FTSE indices, as well as the SGX Sustainability Leaders Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.

ABOUT UNLEASH

From May 30-June 6, 2018, the global innovation lab UNLEASH takes place in Singapore. 1,000 of the most talented young people have been handpicked to come up with solutions to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They will meet in Singapore to come up with disruptive and innovative solutions within themes 8 themes relating to the SDGs: No Hunger, Good Health, Quality Education, Clean Water & Sanitation, Clean Energy, Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Responsible Supply Chain and Consumption.

The first UNLEASH took place in Denmark in August 2017. In November 2017, the Danish Prime Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen handed over UNLEASH to the Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during an official visit. 'Denmark kick-started this great initiative, and there is no better partner than Singapore to take over. The global SDGs carry the ambition to bring the world we live in closer to the world in which we wish to live. Singapore is known for its foresight, drive, and ability to take action. By passing on the host country torch to Singapore, I am sure that UNLEASH will take yet another important step forward,' said Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

UNLEASH starts on May 30 and the talents will learn from Singaporean private and public sector, who will inspire the talents for their process through the four-day innovation challenge. The talents are put in teams and will work on solutions within their field of expertise. 'We each have a valuable contribution to make to sustainable development. This gathering of young, creative and innovative minds will harness the power of human ingenuity, to create imaginative solutions that achieve the SDGs,' said Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

At the end of the innovation challenge, the solutions will be perfected and pitched in front of a panel of experts before UNLEASH culminates on June 6, when the final awards show takes place alongside Ecosperity. The President of Singapore, Halimah Yacob, Academy Award-winning actor and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Forest Whitaker, Nobel Prize Price laureate, José Ramos Horta, the robot and UNDP Innovation Champion, Sophia, among others will give keynotes to inspire the talents' way forward. The best ideas are awarded and given prizes to further support the implementation of the most promising solutions.

For more information, please visit www.unleash.org.