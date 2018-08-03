SembCorp Industries : sees Utilities Net Profit up 58%, Transformation Underway

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) delivered a credible first half 2018 (1H2018) result, offsetting a weak performance from its Marine business with improved and stable results from its Utilities and Urban Development businesses respectively. The Group posted a turnover of S$6.1 billion and a corresponding net profit of S$158.6 million in 1H2018, compared to S$4.4 billion and S$172.1 million in 1H2017. The Group's net profit excluding the Marine business was S$190.5 million, up 30% year-on-year.

BUSINESS UPDATES

- The Utilities business delivered a 58% profit growth in 1H2018, posting a net profit of S$155.3 million.

- Turnaround to profitability achieved in India. Key markets Singapore and China performing well

- Momentum in repositioning itself for the global energy transition, growing renewables portfolio with 394 megawatts of new capacity secured in 1H2018

- Driving growth in the merchant energy sector with acquisition of UK Power Reserve

- Deepening presence in Singapore. Building a major position in the solar market and extending the gas business with LNG importation

- The Urban Development business continued to perform well. It delivered a steady net profit of S$45.0 million in 1H2018, backed mainly by land sales in Vietnam and China.

- The Marine business continued to face a challenging environment. Transformation efforts to move up the value chain have resulted in new business opportunities but they require significant time and effort in project co-development with potential customers before orders are secured. The business recorded a loss of S$31.9 million in 1H2018, due to lower overall business activities and loss recognised from the sale of a semi-submersible rig.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

*Restated in accordance with Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) (SFRS(I))

**Profit from Operations = Earnings before Interest and Tax + Share of Associates and JVs' results (net of tax)

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The board of directors announces an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share, which will be paid on August 31, 2018.

GROUP OUTLOOK

The market environment is expected to remain challenging in 2018. While a broader-based global recovery is underway, rising trade and geopolitical challenges could potentially increase volatility and dampen global growth. The Group is confident that it has the right strategies and capabilities for the future.

