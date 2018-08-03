Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  SembCorp Industries Limited    SCIL   SG1R50925390

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED (SCIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SembCorp Industries : sees Utilities Net Profit up 58%, Transformation Underway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:06am CEST

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) delivered a credible first half 2018 (1H2018) result, offsetting a weak performance from its Marine business with improved and stable results from its Utilities and Urban Development businesses respectively. The Group posted a turnover of S$6.1 billion and a corresponding net profit of S$158.6 million in 1H2018, compared to S$4.4 billion and S$172.1 million in 1H2017. The Group's net profit excluding the Marine business was S$190.5 million, up 30% year-on-year.

BUSINESS UPDATES
- The Utilities business delivered a 58% profit growth in 1H2018, posting a net profit of S$155.3 million.

- Turnaround to profitability achieved in India. Key markets Singapore and China performing well
- Momentum in repositioning itself for the global energy transition, growing renewables portfolio with 394 megawatts of new capacity secured in 1H2018
- Driving growth in the merchant energy sector with acquisition of UK Power Reserve
- Deepening presence in Singapore. Building a major position in the solar market and extending the gas business with LNG importation

- The Urban Development business continued to perform well. It delivered a steady net profit of S$45.0 million in 1H2018, backed mainly by land sales in Vietnam and China.

- The Marine business continued to face a challenging environment. Transformation efforts to move up the value chain have resulted in new business opportunities but they require significant time and effort in project co-development with potential customers before orders are secured. The business recorded a loss of S$31.9 million in 1H2018, due to lower overall business activities and loss recognised from the sale of a semi-submersible rig.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

*Restated in accordance with Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) (SFRS(I))
**Profit from Operations = Earnings before Interest and Tax + Share of Associates and JVs' results (net of tax)

INTERIM DIVIDEND
The board of directors announces an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share, which will be paid on August 31, 2018.

GROUP OUTLOOK
The market environment is expected to remain challenging in 2018. While a broader-based global recovery is underway, rising trade and geopolitical challenges could potentially increase volatility and dampen global growth. The Group is confident that it has the right strategies and capabilities for the future.

- End -

For analysts' and media queries, please contact:

Analysts
Ling Xin Jin (Ms)
Senior Manager
Group Strategic Communications & Sustainability
DID: +65 6723 3384
Email: [email protected]

Media
Fock Siu Ling (Ms)
Assistant Vice President
Group Strategic Communications & Sustainability
DID: +65 6723 3011
Email: [email protected]

ABOUT SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES
Sembcorp Industries is a leading utilities, marine and urban development group, operating across multiple markets worldwide.

As an integrated energy player, Sembcorp is poised to benefit from the global energy transition. With a strong track record in developing and developed markets, it provides solutions across the energy and utilities value chain, with a focus on the Gas & Power, Renewables & Environment, and Merchant & Retail sectors. It has a balanced energy portfolio of over 12,000 megawatts, including thermal power plants, renewable wind and solar power assets, as well as biomass and energy-from-waste facilities. In addition, Sembcorp is a world leader in offshore and marine engineering, as well as an established brand name in urban development.

Sembcorp Industries has total assets of over S$22 billion and over 7,000 employees. Listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange, it is a component stock of the Straits Times Index, several MSCI and FTSE indices, as well as the SGX Sustainability Leaders Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 00:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITE
02:14aSEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : 2Q Net Profit Rises 47% on Year
DJ
02:06aSEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : sees Utilities Net Profit up 58%, Transformation Underway
PU
07/31SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
07/30SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Josephine Kwa Lay Keng Joins Sembcorp Industries Board as ..
PU
07/26SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Change in Interest in Associated Company
PU
07/24SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Divestment of Wuxi Residential Property Unit Under Semcorp..
PU
07/06SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Redemption of S$200,000,000 5.00% Subordinated Perpetual S..
PU
07/02SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Establishes Beachhead for Growth in Australia Renewables M..
PU
06/29SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Increases Stake in Changi Mega Solar to 100%
PU
06/27SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : secures 50MW solar project in Singapore
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/03SembCorp Industries Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/10SembCorp Industries - Turnaround Story, Catalyzed By Business Overhaul And Ma.. 
02/23SembCorp Industries Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/23SembCorp Industries reports FY results 
2016INVEST IN WATER PART 13 : Pennon Group, Another One Bites The Dust 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 9 066 M
EBIT 2018 799 M
Net income 2018 365 M
Debt 2018 7 369 M
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 12,94
P/E ratio 2019 10,06
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 4 791 M
Chart SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SembCorp Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,60  SGD
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Garry McGregor Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Kong Hua Ang Chairman
Chiap Khiong Koh Group CFO & Chief Transformation Officer
Jasmine Teo Senior Vice President-Group Information Technology
Keng Boon Siah Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED-13.53%3 509
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE22.74%44 884
ENGIE-5.55%39 190
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.67%35 768
SEMPRA ENERGY8.11%30 532
ORSTED14.56%25 822
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.