Sembcorp Industries : 2Q Net Profit Rises 47% on Year

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



SINGAPORE--Sembcorp Industries Ltd. (U96.SG) on Friday said its second quarter net profit rose 47% from a year earlier, helped mainly by stronger earnings from its utilities business.

Net profit in the April-to-June quarter was 81.9 million Singapore dollars ($59.8 million), compared with S$55.8 million last year, Sembcorp Industries said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange. It was expected to post a net profit of S$118.8 million, according to FactSet.

The marine-to-power sector conglomerate said its turnover rose by 47%, to S$3.34 billion.

The earnings for the quarter at its utilities division rose 98%, to S$85 million, while that at its urban development business increased to S$35.4 million from S$8.5 million a year ago. This partly help offset the S$33.7 million loss its marine division reported, swinging from S$3 million profit a year ago.

"Our focus remains on lifting performance, supporting marine as it moves up the value chain," said Neil McGregor, its chief executive.

The group expects the market environment to remain challenging this year amid rising trade and geopolitical challenges that could increase volatility and dampen global growth.

