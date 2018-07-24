Sembcorp Marine : Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
|
Name of Substantial Shareholder:
|
Sembcorp Industries Ltd
|
Notification in respect of:
|
Change in the percentage level of interest while still remaining a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder
|
Date of change in interest:
|
23 Jul 2018
|
Date of notification to Listed Issuer:
|
24 Jul 2018
|
Immediately before the transaction:
|
No. of voting shares
|
1,274,270,764
|
As a percentage of total no. of voting shares
|
60.9966
|
Immediately after the transaction:
|
No. of voting shares
|
1,274,270,764
|
As a percentage of total no. of voting shares
|
61.0054*
* change in percentage due to transfer of 300,000 treasury shares pursuant to SCM Share Plans
For the complete details of this stock exchange announcement, please select the below:
Form 3
Top
Disclaimer
Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 10:17:07 UTC