Sembcorp Marine : Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

Name of Substantial Shareholder: Sembcorp Industries Ltd Notification in respect of: Change in the percentage level of interest while still remaining a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder Date of change in interest: 23 Jul 2018 Date of notification to Listed Issuer: 24 Jul 2018 Immediately before the transaction: No. of voting shares 1,274,270,764 As a percentage of total no. of voting shares 60.9966 Immediately after the transaction: No. of voting shares 1,274,270,764 As a percentage of total no. of voting shares 61.0054 *

* change in percentage due to transfer of 300,000 treasury shares pursuant to SCM Share Plans

For the complete details of this stock exchange announcement, please select the below:

Form 3

Top