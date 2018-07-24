Log in
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD (SCMN)
Sembcorp Marine : Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

07/24/2018 | 12:18pm CEST

Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

Name of Substantial Shareholder: Sembcorp Industries Ltd
Notification in respect of: Change in the percentage level of interest while still remaining a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder
Date of change in interest: 23 Jul 2018
Date of notification to Listed Issuer: 24 Jul 2018
Immediately before the transaction:
No. of voting shares 1,274,270,764
As a percentage of total no. of voting shares 60.9966
Immediately after the transaction:
No. of voting shares 1,274,270,764
As a percentage of total no. of voting shares 61.0054*

* change in percentage due to transfer of 300,000 treasury shares pursuant to SCM Share Plans

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 10:17:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 3 606 M
EBIT 2018 67,5 M
Net income 2018 -26,7 M
Debt 2018 2 738 M
Yield 2018 0,81%
P/E ratio 2018 1 969,86
P/E ratio 2019 53,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 4 096 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2,20  SGD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Sun Wong President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohammed Hassan Marican Chairman
Cheng Tat Tan Chief Financial Officer
Khor Boon Goh Director-Group Finance
Chee Hing Chia Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-0.54%2 997
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-4.50%9 433
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%5 911
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 450
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-40.82%2 492
FINCANTIERI SPA-5.19%2 347
