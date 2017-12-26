Log in
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD (SCMN)
Report
Sembcorp Marine : Unit to Sell West Rigel Rig for US$500 Million

12/26/2017 | 02:09am CET
   By Saurabh Chaturvedi

A unit of Sembcorp Marine Ltd. (S51.SG) agreed to sell a semisubmersible rig to an unnamed buyer for US$500 million.

The West Rigel rig was built for North Atlantic Drilling Ltd., a 74%-owned subsidiary of Seadrill Ltd. (>> Seadrill Ltd).

The rig has been lying idle at a Singapore yard of Sembcorp Marine for last two years as North Atlantic did not take the delivery and got successive extensions from Sembcorp.

Both Seadrill and North Atlantic filed for bankruptcy in September this year.

The original contract value of the order was US$568 million. On Tuesday, Sembcorp Marine said the sale will result in a loss of about S$24 million (US$17.9 million).

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article : Seadrill Ltd
Financials ( SGD)
Sales 2017 2 801 M
EBIT 2017 141 M
Net income 2017 76,2 M
Debt 2017 2 571 M
Yield 2017 1,09%
P/E ratio 2017 56,64
P/E ratio 2018 45,31
EV / Sales 2017 2,37x
EV / Sales 2018 1,94x
Capitalization 4 054 M
Chart SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Duration : Period :
Sembcorp Marine Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | SCMN | SG1H97877952 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,93  SGD
Spread / Average Target -0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Sun Wong President CEO & Executive Director
Mohammed Hassan Marican Chairman
Poh Kwee Ong Chief Operating Officer
Cheng Tat Tan Chief Financial Officer
Khor Boon Goh Director-Group Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD39.07%3 019
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED28.57%10 115
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%7 054
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LTD-10.65%5 171
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD82.93%4 444
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGG GROUP CO LTD-10.24%4 253
