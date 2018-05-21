Sembcorp Marine secures contract for the construction and integration of Vito FPU's hull, topsides and living quarters

Singapore, May 21, 2018: Sembcorp Marine Ltd ('the Group') is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters Pte. Ltd., has been awarded a contract by Shell Offshore Inc. ('Shell') to construct and integrate the hull, topsides and living quarters of the Vito semi-submersible Floating Production Unit (FPU). This contract includes installation of Shell-furnished equipment, and follows a Letter of Intent between the two parties announced on December 5, 2017.

Supported by the Vito FPU's 4-column semi-submersible hull, the topsides weigh 9,200 tonnes and are designed to produce 100,000 bpd of oil and 100 MMSCFD of gas.

The Vito host will be located at a water depth of 1,234m in the Mississippi Canyon Block 984 in the Gulf of Mexico, 241km south of New Orleans, Louisiana, in the US.

Mr William Gu, Sembcorp Marine Senior Vice President and Head of Rigs & Floaters, said, 'We are delighted that Shell has awarded the Vito FPU contract to us. We are fully committed to executing and delivering the project safely and efficiently.'

Sembcorp Marine expects a positive contribution to its earnings from the contract. However, the contract is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the year ending December 31, 2018.

