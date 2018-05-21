Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Sembcorp Marine Ltd    SCMN   SG1H97877952

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD (SCMN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sembcorp Marine : secures contract for the construction and integration of Vito FPU’s hull, topsides and living quarters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 02:45am CEST

Sembcorp Marine secures contract for the construction and integration of Vito FPU's hull, topsides and living quarters

Singapore, May 21, 2018: Sembcorp Marine Ltd ('the Group') is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters Pte. Ltd., has been awarded a contract by Shell Offshore Inc. ('Shell') to construct and integrate the hull, topsides and living quarters of the Vito semi-submersible Floating Production Unit (FPU). This contract includes installation of Shell-furnished equipment, and follows a Letter of Intent between the two parties announced on December 5, 2017.

Supported by the Vito FPU's 4-column semi-submersible hull, the topsides weigh 9,200 tonnes and are designed to produce 100,000 bpd of oil and 100 MMSCFD of gas.

The Vito host will be located at a water depth of 1,234m in the Mississippi Canyon Block 984 in the Gulf of Mexico, 241km south of New Orleans, Louisiana, in the US.

Mr William Gu, Sembcorp Marine Senior Vice President and Head of Rigs & Floaters, said, 'We are delighted that Shell has awarded the Vito FPU contract to us. We are fully committed to executing and delivering the project safely and efficiently.'

Sembcorp Marine expects a positive contribution to its earnings from the contract. However, the contract is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the year ending December 31, 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Analysts' queries:

Ms Lisa Lee
Head of Investor Relations
Tel No: (65) 6262 7107
Email: [email protected]

Media queries:

Mr David Wong
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel No: (65) 6262 8036
Email: [email protected]

Top

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 00:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
02:45aSEMBCORP MARINE : secures contract for the construction and integration of Vito ..
PU
05/15Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible
AQ
05/10SEMBCORP MARINE : Fulfilment of Conditions Precedent in the Agreement for Sale o..
PU
05/09SEMBCORP MARINE : completes world’s first Floating Storage and Offloading ..
PU
04/27SEMBCORP MARINE : GTT and Sembcorp Marine sign a license agreement for the desig..
AQ
04/25SEMBCORP MARINE : Wins Safety Initiative Award at 2018 Seatrade Maritime Awards ..
PU
04/25SEMBCORP MARINE : 1Q Net Profit S$5.3M Vs S$37 Million a Year Ago
DJ
04/25SEMBCORP MARINE : Results for 1Q 2018
PU
04/25SEMBCORP MARINE LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20SEMBCORP MARINE : Appointment of New Director and Changes to Board Committees
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/26Sembcorp Marine Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016North Atlantic Drilling, Sembcorp extend semi-sub standstill agreement 
2016SEA : Riding The Waves 
2016Keppel takes $160M writedown in wake of Petrobras scandal 
2016THE ISHARES MSCI SINGAPORE ETF : Singapore Revisited 
Financials ( SGD)
Sales 2018 3 300 M
EBIT 2018 143 M
Net income 2018 22,9 M
Debt 2018 2 716 M
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 212,87
P/E ratio 2019 51,78
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 4 604 M
Chart SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Duration : Period :
Sembcorp Marine Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | SCMN | SG1H97877952 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,26  SGD
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Sun Wong President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohammed Hassan Marican Chairman
Cheng Tat Tan Chief Financial Officer
Khor Boon Goh Director-Group Finance
Chee Hing Chia Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD20.65%3 429
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED11.58%11 176
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES-6.29%9 829
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%8 166
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 615
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-27.89%3 285
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.