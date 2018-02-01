SemGroup Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) today announced it plans to release its fourth quarter 2017 results before the market opens on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.



At 11 a.m. Eastern that day, SemGroup Chief Executive Officer Carlin Conner and SemGroup Chief Financial Officer Bob Fitzgerald are scheduled to host a conference call for investors to discuss fourth quarter results. A presentation of the results will be posted prior to the conference call on SemGroup’s Investor Relations website at www.semgroupcorp.com.

What: SemGroup Corporation fourth quarter 2017 earnings conference call When: 11 a.m. Eastern, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 Where: 1) Phone conference call U.S. callers – 1-855-239-1101



International callers – 1-412-542-4117 2) Log on to the live webcast here.

If you are unavailable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website following the call.

About SemGroup

Based in Tulsa, Okla., SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) is a publicly traded midstream service company providing the energy industry the means to move products from the wellhead to the wholesale marketplace. SemGroup provides diversified services for end-users and consumers of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, residual fuel oil and asphalt. Services include purchasing, selling, processing, transporting, terminalling and storing energy.

SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.semgroupcorp.com, our Twitter account and LinkedIn account.

