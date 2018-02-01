Log in
SEMGROUP CORP (SEMG)
SemGroup Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

02/01/2018 | 10:16pm CET

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) today announced it plans to release its fourth quarter 2017 results before the market opens on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

At 11 a.m. Eastern that day, SemGroup Chief Executive Officer Carlin Conner and SemGroup Chief Financial Officer Bob Fitzgerald are scheduled to host a conference call for investors to discuss fourth quarter results. A presentation of the results will be posted prior to the conference call on SemGroup’s Investor Relations website at www.semgroupcorp.com.

What: SemGroup Corporation fourth quarter 2017 earnings conference call 
   
When: 11 a.m. Eastern, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 
   
Where: 1) Phone conference call 
  
  • U.S. callers – 1-855-239-1101 
  • International callers – 1-412-542-4117
     
  2) Log on to the live webcast here   

If you are unavailable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website following the call.

About SemGroup
Based in Tulsa, Okla., SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) is a publicly traded midstream service company providing the energy industry the means to move products from the wellhead to the wholesale marketplace. SemGroup provides diversified services for end-users and consumers of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, residual fuel oil and asphalt. Services include purchasing, selling, processing, transporting, terminalling and storing energy.

SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.semgroupcorp.com, our Twitter account and LinkedIn account.

Investor Relations:
Alisa Perkins
918-524-8081
[email protected]

Media:
Tom Droege
918-524-8560
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
