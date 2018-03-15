Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SemGroup Corp    SEMG

SEMGROUP CORP (SEMG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/15 09:00:00 pm
21.925 USD   -2.34%
09:16pSemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business
GL
03/08SEMGROUP CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07SEMGROUP CORPOR : to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET

TULSA, Okla., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) today announced that it has completed the sale of its asphalt business, SemMaterials México, to Ergon Asfaltos México HC, LLC, for  approximately $72 million including working capital, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

“I want to thank our employees in Mexico who helped build this business into a market leader,” said SemGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Carlin Conner. “We are pleased to execute this transaction in a timely manner as we pursue growth in our strategic focus areas of Canada, the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast. While we will miss our colleagues in Mexico, I’m confident they will thrive with Ergon.”

About SemGroup 
Based in Tulsa, Okla., SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) is a publicly traded midstream service company providing the energy industry the means to move products from the wellhead to the wholesale marketplace. SemGroup provides diversified services for end-users and consumers of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, residual fuel oil and asphalt. Services include purchasing, selling, processing, transporting, terminalling and storing energy.

SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.semgroupcorp.com, our Twitter account and LinkedIn account.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters contained in this Press Release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this Press Release may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:
Alisa Perkins
918-524-8081
[email protected]

Media:
Tom Droege
918-524-8560
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMGROUP CORP
09:16pSemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business
GL
03/08SEMGROUP CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences
GL
03/07SEMGROUP CORPORATION : to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences
AQ
03/01INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY SEMGROUP CO : SEMG) – Director Bought 10,000 shar..
AQ
02/27SEMGROUP : meets 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
02/26SEMGROUP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/26SEMGROUP (NYSE : SEMG) reported earnings of $0.03 per share missing Walls Street..
AQ
02/26SEMGROUP CORPORATION : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AQ
02/26SEMGROUP CORP : SemGroup Corporation Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/07SemGroup goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
02/26SemGroup Corporation's (SEMG) CEO Carlin Conner on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings.. 
02/26ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm (2/26/2018) 
02/26SemGroup Corporation 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/26SemGroup EPS of $0.03 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 281 M
EBIT 2018 155 M
Net income 2018 26,9 M
Debt 2018 2 847 M
Yield 2018 8,40%
P/E ratio 2018 67,11
P/E ratio 2019 24,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,03x
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 1 782 M
Chart SEMGROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SemGroup Corp Technical Analysis Chart | SEMG | US81663A1051 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SEMGROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 28,7 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlin G. Conner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas R. McDaniel Chairman
Robert N. Fitzgerald Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Director
Ronald A. Ballschmiede Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMGROUP CORP-25.00%1 782
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-3.32%56 253
ENBRIDGE INC-12.80%55 780
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-6.67%38 995
KINDER MORGAN INC-9.13%36 400
MPLX LP-2.14%28 069
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.