Sempra Energy : Oncor To Release Second Quarter 2018 Results On August 6

07/30/2018 | 11:11pm CEST

DALLAS, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") plans to release its second quarter 2018 results on August 6, 2018, prior to Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) second quarter 2018 conference call. Oncor's second quarter 2018 earnings release will be available at oncor.com.

Oncor. (PRNewsFoto/Oncor)

Sempra Energy's conference call will occur at 12 p.m. EDT on August 6, 2018, and may include discussion of Oncor's second quarter 2018 operational and financial results. Sempra Energy is the indirect owner of 80.25% of Oncor's outstanding equity interests. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference on Sempra Energy's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link.

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay of Sempra Energy's call will be available a few hours after its conclusion on Sempra Energy's website or by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 7703894.

Oncor's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra Energy's conference call.

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.5 million homes and businesses and operating more than 134,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by a limited number of investors (including majority owner, Sempra Energy), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is a Fortune 500 energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. Sempra Energy is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncor-to-release-second-quarter-2018-results-on-august-6-300688739.html

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
