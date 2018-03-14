Sempra Energy : SoCalGas Donates $100,000 to Support Cal State LA Combustion Engineering Research that Advances Clean Air and Energy Efficiency Technologies

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced a gift of $100,000 to the College of Engineering, Computer Science, and Technology (ECST) at California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA) to support research and undergraduate education in combustion engineering. The funds will be used to purchase laboratory equipment for research designed to advance energy efficiency in new gas products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They will also support undergraduate education on natural gas combustion, senior design projects, and student research. Photos of the check presentation are available here.

"Whether it's the hot water you showered with this morning or the clean energy that powers manufacturers, hospitals, and universities like Cal State LA, Californians count on a dependable supply of natural gas to support almost every facet of modern life," said Lisa Alexander, vice president of customer solutions at SoCalGas. "At SoCalGas, we work with hundreds of manufacturers and retailers to provide a range of products to meet customers' needs, and the work taking place here at Cal State LA will help keep energy bills low and reduce emissions by enhancing energy efficiency."

"SoCalGas and Sempra Energy have been long-term partners of Cal State LA's College of Engineering, Computer Science, and Technology, helping prepare students for their futures and the future of Los Angeles," said Emily Allen, dean of the college. "We are thrilled with this gift from SoCalGas. It will help us produce engineering graduates with experience in combustion science and technology and strengthen Southern California's global leadership in sustainable, clean energy."

In Southern California, natural gas is the most affordable and reliable option for home and water heating and for cooking. More than 90 percent of residents use natural gas to heat their home and hot water. In addition, more than half of the electricity generated in California is produced using clean burning natural gas. Generating electricity locally using natural gas helps California avoid importing electricity generated with less desirable fuels like coal.

SoCalGas is a leader in researching and developing new technologies that improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. Since 1990, the utility's energy efficiency and rebate programs have reduced emissions equal to taking almost 700,000 cars off the road. These advances have also helped save SoCalGas customers more than $670 million in utility bill costs.

The company is also committed to giving back to the communities that it serves. In 2017, it invested more than $10 million in nearly 1,000 educational, environmental, and community organizations across its service territory. Learn more about SoCalGas' giving here.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States, providing clean, safe, affordable and reliable natural gas service to 21.7 million customers in Central and Southern California. Its service territory spans 22,000 square miles from Fresno to the Mexican border, reaching more than 550 communities through 5.9 million meters and 101,000 miles of pipeline. More than 90 percent of Southern California single-family home residents use natural gas for home heat and hot water. In addition, natural gas plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians—about 60 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas has served communities in California for 150 years and is committed to being a leader in the region's clean energy future. The company is working to accelerate the use of renewable natural gas, a carbon-neutral or carbon-negative fuel created by capturing and conditioning greenhouse gas emissions from farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

