Sempra Energy : SoCalGas Smart Thermostat Program Offers Customers Up to $75 in Incentives to Conserve Natural Gas this Winter

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) is offering customers up to $75 in incentives to participate in its Smart Thermostat Program. The program is designed to help households that have purchased, installed and registered an ecobee or Nest smart thermostat conserve natural gas for home heating this winter.

"Smart thermostats can help customers save money and energy, and the incentives that SoCalGas is offering as part of the Smart Thermostat Program makes purchasing a device an even more worthwhile investment," said Dan Rendler, director of customer programs and assistance at SoCalGas. "Participating in the program is an easy way for customers to conserve natural gas during critical periods while still being comfortable in their homes."

Residential owners of ecobee or Nest-registered devices with gas heating in SoCalGas' service territory, except those who are currently enrolled in Southern California Edison's (SCE) Save Power Days electric demand response program, are eligible to participate in the Smart Thermostat Program. SoCalGas and SCE are working on a process that will allow dual-enrollment across both programs by next winter.

By participating in the Smart Thermostat Program, customers agree to allow minor adjustments to be made to their smart thermostat temperature settings for a few hours on days when SoCalGas calls a Natural Gas Conservation event. These events will help lower the risk of possible natural gas shortages when demand is at its highest. Participants are notified two hours before any adjustments are made via their smart thermostat, web portal, mobile app and/or email.

SoCalGas customers who enroll in the program will receive a $50 check for signing up by Mar. 1st and another $25 for staying enrolled through the duration of the program, which concludes on Apr. 1st. Customers who participated in the SoCalGas Advisory Thermostat Program with ecobee devices last year will receive $25 for their full participation in the Smart Thermostat Program this year.

SoCalGas is a leader in energy conservation, helping to keep natural gas bills affordable for customers and protecting the environment. Since 1990, the company's energy efficiency and rebate programs have helped families and businesses save approximately $672 million on their natural gas bills and reduced emissions equal to taking almost 700,000 cars off the road.

For more information about the Smart Thermostat Program, click here. To enroll in the program with an ecobee device, click here, and to enroll with a Nest device, click here.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States, providing clean, safe, affordable and reliable natural gas service to 21.7 million customers in Central and Southern California. Its service territory spans 22,000 square miles from Fresno to the Mexican border, reaching more than 550 communities through 5.9 million meters and 101,000 miles of pipeline. More than 90 percent of Southern California single-family home residents use natural gas for home heat and hot water. In addition, natural gas plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians—about 60 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas has served communities in California for 150 years and is committed to being a leader in the region's clean energy future. The company is working to accelerate the use of renewable natural gas, a carbon-neutral or carbon-negative fuel created by capturing and conditioning greenhouse gas emissions from farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

