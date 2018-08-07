Semtech : Releases New Neo-Iso™ Solid State Relay for Fire Alarms and Safety Systems

Semtech
Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced a
new Neo-Iso™ Solid State Relay (SSR) targeted at Internet of
Things such as connected and automated building systems and devices
including fire alarms, siren drivers, smoke detectors, laser barriers,
sensors for automatic doors, and safety and intercom systems.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005720/en/
Semtech releases new Neo-Iso for Automated Buildings. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This Neo-Iso SSR is an alternative to mechanical relays and opto-MOS. It
offers up to 10 times lower control current and RDSon, protection from
overcurrent including a feedback status pin, a 90% smaller package, and
higher robustness because there is no moving part. The on/off commands
are sent with a simple transient‐immune differential clock signal from
any microcontroller. The device also includes integrated 240 mΩ
bidirectional load switch allowing AC or polarity free applications up
to 36V peak.
“Semtech’s new Neo-Iso solid state relay expands our platform with an
enhanced feature set required for Internet of Things (IoT) such as
automated building systems market,” said Francois Ricodeau, Sr. Product
Line Manager for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Our new
SSR is powered and controlled from a simple clock interface, thus
reducing the design-in effort to a minimum for engineers. We believe
Semtech’s Neo-Iso platform will become the standard for multiple
systems.”
The new Neo-Iso SSR, TS13501, supports DC and AC systems and is priced
at $0.62 in volumes of 10,000 units. For more information, visit the
product page.
Key Features
-
Switch Characteristics
-
Bi‐directional blocking in OFF state
-
Single 36V switch, 240 mΩ RDS(on)
-
Up to 1A operating current
-
Steady‐state over‐current protection, 1.5A nominal
-
Inrush current tolerant for 40 ms, 3A nominal
-
Supports polarity free DC and AC systems
-
Switch to Controller scalable galvanic isolation
-
Differential signaling interface for transient‐immune differential
serial protocol
-
Device powered via galvanically‐isolated interface CLK/NCLK; no power
rail required
-
Transient protection for SW1 and SW2:
-
IEC 61000‐4‐2 (ESD) ±24kV (air), ±16kV (contact)
-
IEC 61000‐4‐4 (EFT) 40A (5/50 ns) level 4
-
IEC 61000‐4‐5 (Surge/Lightning) 80V with 2Ω internal impedance
(1.2/50 μs)
About Semtech’s Neo-Iso™ Solid State Relays
Semtech’s Neo-Iso technology is an energy harvesting platform engineered
for self-powered control systems. It enhances Internet of Things
applications, such as smart home technology, by adding higher levels of
intelligence and control. Our compact Neo-Iso switches make it possible
for low-power microcontrollers to control high voltage loads in a
system. Reporting of fault conditions from the switch to the controller
enables system responses resulting in a safer, more efficient operation.
Low current draw allows each switch to operate on power harvested from
the load, eliminating the need for additional supplies. These isolated
power switches are designed as a silent operation with low quiescent
operating current and a single control panel for on/off input.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal
semiconductors for high-end consumer, enterprise computing,
communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to
benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The
Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have
on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through
material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and
designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is
listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For
more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical
fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “make possible,”
“designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe
Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or
goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the
Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the
actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from
the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors
are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly
reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov)
including, without limitation, information under the captions
“Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect
events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release,
except as required by law.
Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks,
and Neo-Iso is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or
its affiliates.
SMTC-P
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005720/en/