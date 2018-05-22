SendGrid : 2018 Global Email Benchmark Report Provides Insight into the State of Email Today

SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND), a leading
digital communication platform that drives engagement and growth,
today announced the findings of its third annual Global
Email Benchmark Report. SendGrid analyzed aggregated anonymized
statistical data from more than 50 billion emails across 17 industries,
covering over 100,000 different senders reaching nearly two billion
different recipient addresses. The findings provide email related
metrics to help brands evaluate the effectiveness of their email
marketing programs.
The 2018 Global Email Benchmark Report features new delivery statistics,
engagement metrics, and more insight into how email is being engaged
with globally. The report equips senders of all types with benchmarks to
determine how effective their email program is, identify areas of
improvement and set goals for future campaigns.
The report also combines engagement statistics across all senders,
establishing the benchmarks for the average monthly send rate of seven
emails, with an aggregate open rate of 18 percent, aggregate click rate
of two percent and click to open rate of 11.1 percent. In addition, the
report provides insight into the top three inboxes, as well as the top
three devices used to engage with email.
The 2018 Global Email Benchmark Report Highlights Include:
-
Across all industries, emails are opened on mobile devices 55.6
percent of the time, which means making messages responsive and
designed for mobile devices is critical for all senders.
-
The top three most commonly used inbox providers are Gmail, Yahoo, and
Hotmail, which means it is essential to authenticate email correctly
so that messages aren’t blocked.
-
Across all industries, the median delivery rates are very high, and
median spam rates are all zero. It is a great sign that senders are
sending email to good email addresses, getting bounced rarely, and
recipients are seldom marking messages as spam.
-
Nearly all industries skew just slightly toward female recipients,
except for computers and electronics, energy and utilities, and
financial services.
-
As a sender in any of the 17 industries, if you’re seeing delivery
rates or spam rates significantly lower than the industry average, use
this ROI
Calculator to determine how much impact those rates are having on
your revenue.
“Engagement is a key indicator of the health of your email program, not
to mention a means to ensure the longevity and stickiness of brands in
the marketplace. Increasing engagement through personalization is
especially crucial when you consider the amount of ‘noise’ in the
inbox,” says Len Shneyder, vice president of industry relations at
SendGrid. “SendGrid’s 2018 Global Email Benchmark Report will help
senders cut through the clutter by comparing email program engagement
metrics to the average metrics of their industry and use these
benchmarks to set tangible goals and benchmarks against which to measure
improvement and progress.”
Some Key Recommendations to Empower Email Senders Include:
-
Mobile Optimization: Messages are opened on mobile devices more
than half the time. This means it’s more obvious than ever if your
messages aren’t responsive and don’t render correctly, creating a poor
user experience. Responsive design is certainly the ideal, but if it
can’t be incorporated into your messages, we recommend at least
approaching design from a "mobile first" mentality.
-
Top of Funnel: Top of funnel methodologies are often overlooked
when it comes to email marketing, and they shouldn't be. Being
diligent about the quality of incoming data will both create a better
experience for the recipients as well as help avoid headaches for
senders down the line, like nebulous spam traps and blacklists.
-
A/B Testing: Always ensure that you implement A/B testing
before making changes to your email program. By testing, you can make
sure what you’re doing is making an improvement when compared to the
control.
-
Monthly Send Rate, Opens, and Clicks: Your engagement metrics
can be thought of as a scale. As you increase the number of messages
you send each month, it’s likely that your open rates and click rates
will go down. The goal is to find the right number of messages to send
each month while maintaining as high a click-to-open rate as possible.
-
Send Frequency: As you can see with the software and Internet
industry, they had the lowest number of messages sent each month, but
they also have the highest median open rate. Rather than sending a
bunch of emails that don’t get opened, send fewer, more targeted
emails that are more likely to be engaged with.
-
Increase or Decrease Your Frequency: If you’re sending fewer
times each month than the average, there could be an opportunity to
message customers more often. Conversely, if you’re sending more than
the average, you may want to dial it back a bit to increase engagement.
-
Global Optimization: Email is one of the best, most commonly
used communication tools in the world. If you’re sending email to
recipients in other countries, make sure you’re following any and all
applicable laws. Whether it’s CAN-SPAM
or GDPR,
make sure you’re email program is set up for success.
-
Other Inbox Providers: Gmail, Yahoo, and Hotmail may be the
most commonly used inbox providers, but there are many others out
there that you may want to consider. Mail.ru, Live, and GMX may not be
common inbox providers in the United States, but they’re much more
common in Russia, Germany, and Canada. If you’re sending email to
other countries, make sure those messages are optimized for those
inboxes.
This year, SendGrid updated its methodology for its 2018 Global Email
Benchmark Report and made changes to how it defines industries and the
senders within them based on North
American Industry Classification System (NAICS), the Standard
Industrial Classification (SIC), and internal methodology. As a
result, some industries have changed from previous years.
The full SendGrid 2018 Global Email Benchmark Report is available for
download here.
