SENDGRID INC (SEND)
SendGrid Inc : SendGrid, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-4A1CCEAFA12C8.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 142 M
EBIT 2018 4,45 M
Net income 2018 -6,12 M
Finance 2018 179 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,04x
EV / Sales 2019 5,63x
Capitalization 1 176 M
Chart SENDGRID INC
Duration : Period :
SendGrid Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENDGRID INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,2 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sameer Dholakia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Yancey L. Spruill Treasurer, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Warren J. Adelman Independent Director
Byron Bauer Deeter Independent Director
Frederick A. Ball Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENDGRID INC5.05%1 176
ORACLE CORPORATION0.95%194 559
SAP7.22%148 379
INTUIT28.46%55 587
SERVICENOW INC37.13%33 978
HEXAGON23.53%19 847
