Senex Energy : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director’s Interest (Craven)

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity ABN

Senex Energy Limited 50 008 942 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ralph Howard Craven Date of last notice 10 March 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Dr Ralph Howard Craven & Mrs Lesley Clare Craven as trustees for trustee and beneficiary of self-managed superannuation fund Lesral Pty Ltd as trustee for RH Craven Super Fund • director and shareholder of Lesral Pty Ltd

• beneficiary of RH Craven Super Fund Date of change 23 February 2018 No. of securities held prior to change Dr Ralph Howard Craven & Mrs Lesley Clare Craven as trustees for 297,619 fully paid ordinary shares Class Ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 23,381 Number disposed 0

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $8,417.16 No. of securities held after change Lesral Pty Ltd as trustee for 321,000 fully paid ordinary shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No

