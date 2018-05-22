Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Senex Energy Ltd    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LTD (SXY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Senex Energy : Boosting educational opportunities for regional Queenslanders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 06:00am CEST

May 22, 2018

Senex Energy has established a new QUT Learning Potential Fund scholarship to support academically promising but financially disadvantaged students.

The Brisbane-headquartered oil and gas company's commitment will see an annual scholarship awarded to a student from regional Queensland undertaking studies in an undergraduate bachelor degree at QUT.

QUT alumnus and Senex Energy Chief Executive Officer Ian Davies said the company's decision to support the scholarship was in line with its commitment to contribute to economic and social wellbeing in regional communities, and would provide educational opportunities to ambitious students.

'The QUT Learning Potential Fund is a way for Senex to invest in the next generation of talent by supporting highly motivated students from regional Queensland who are facing economic challenges. It is the right thing to do,' said Mr Davies.

Simone Garske, Director of Alumni and Development at QUT said the QUT Learning Potential Fund was established in 1998 and has since disbursed more than 17,000 scholarships. The largest such fund in Australia, every dollar raised is matched by QUT.

'I think Australian corporations are starting to embrace philanthropy and I hope that Senex Energy's generosity will inspire others from the big end of town,' Simone Garske said.

'Each year the Learning Potential Fund can only help half of the 4,000-plus students who need support which is why Senex Energy's generosity is so welcome. We are grateful to Senex Energy for assisting these ambitious students to achieve their degrees and reach their full potential. They can give generations of students from regional Queensland a brighter future.'

To learn more about the QUT Learning Potential Fund or make a gift, please visit the QUT website.

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 03:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LTD
06:00aSENEX ENERGY : Boosting educational opportunities for regional Queenslanders
PU
05/02SENEX ENERGY : April Drilling Report
PU
05/01SENEX ENERGY : reaches approvals milestone on the WSGP
PU
04/20SENEX ENERGY : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
04/19SENEX ENERGY : March 2018 quarterly report conference call details
PU
04/19SENEX ENERGY : Retirement of Company Secretary
PU
04/18SENEX ENERGY : sponsorship provides burst of colour
PU
04/17BEACH ENERGY : Morgans rates SXY as Add
AQ
04/16SENEX ENERGY : Transfers Free-carry to Western Flank Oil Assets
AQ
04/16SENEX ENERGY : Transfer of Lattice gas free-carry to western flank
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/22Senex Energy Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/22Senex Energy Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 65,4 M
EBIT 2018 0,95 M
Net income 2018 -52,6 M
Finance 2018 52,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,29
EV / Sales 2018 9,16x
EV / Sales 2019 6,69x
Capitalization 651 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | SXY | AU000000SXY7 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,43  AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Managing Director, CEO & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Darren B. Stevenson Chief Operating Officer
Graham Kenneth Yerbury Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LTD16.88%489
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.73%82 677
CNOOC LTD29.41%82 088
EOG RESOURCES16.57%73 023
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION15.97%65 979
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.99%45 996
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.