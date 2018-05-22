Senex Energy : Boosting educational opportunities for regional Queenslanders

May 22, 2018

Senex Energy has established a new QUT Learning Potential Fund scholarship to support academically promising but financially disadvantaged students.

The Brisbane-headquartered oil and gas company's commitment will see an annual scholarship awarded to a student from regional Queensland undertaking studies in an undergraduate bachelor degree at QUT.

QUT alumnus and Senex Energy Chief Executive Officer Ian Davies said the company's decision to support the scholarship was in line with its commitment to contribute to economic and social wellbeing in regional communities, and would provide educational opportunities to ambitious students.

'The QUT Learning Potential Fund is a way for Senex to invest in the next generation of talent by supporting highly motivated students from regional Queensland who are facing economic challenges. It is the right thing to do,' said Mr Davies.

Simone Garske, Director of Alumni and Development at QUT said the QUT Learning Potential Fund was established in 1998 and has since disbursed more than 17,000 scholarships. The largest such fund in Australia, every dollar raised is matched by QUT.

'I think Australian corporations are starting to embrace philanthropy and I hope that Senex Energy's generosity will inspire others from the big end of town,' Simone Garske said.

'Each year the Learning Potential Fund can only help half of the 4,000-plus students who need support which is why Senex Energy's generosity is so welcome. We are grateful to Senex Energy for assisting these ambitious students to achieve their degrees and reach their full potential. They can give generations of students from regional Queensland a brighter future.'

To learn more about the QUT Learning Potential Fund or make a gift, please visit the QUT website.