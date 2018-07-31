Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Senex Energy Ltd    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LTD (SXY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 07/27
0.41 AUD   --.--%
01:17aSENEX ENERGY : reaches financing milestone
PU
07/19MATERIAL MATTER : Energy Stocks, Coal & Oil
AQ
06/19MORGAN STANLEY : rates SXY as Equal-weight
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Senex Energy : reaches financing milestone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 01:17am CEST

Senex delivers corporate and development debt facility

Release Date: 31 July 2018

Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) is pleased to announce it has entered into a fully underwritten A$150 million debt facility to fund the development of its Surat Basin gas projects.

Following an extensive assessment of bank and non-bank debt financing alternatives in Australian and international capital markets, Senex has chosen a funding arrangement which provides certainty and highly competitive interest cost and terms, with flexibility for expansion and repayment.

Key terms of the debt facility include:

  • A$125 million senior secured Reserve Based Lending (RBL) facility;

  • Seven year tenor;

  • Competitive margins: starting interest cost approximately 6% per annum, stepping down on completion of development projects; and

  • A$25 million working capital facility.

The finance, fully underwritten by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), will fund the development of Senex's east coast gas development projects (the Western Surat Gas Project and Project Atlas) and Cooper Basin assets, and can be expanded to support new development assets.

Separately, Senex is in discussions with experienced infrastructure providers to provide gas processing tolling services for the Western Surat Gas Project, following the successful Project Atlas infrastructure partnership with Jemena announced in June 2018.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said successfully delivering this funding with ANZ represented a major milestone in the execution of Company's east coast gas strategy.

"Senex has booked Proved and Probable (2P) gas reserves in the Surat Basin of over 600 petajoules, equivalent to over 100 million barrels of oil.

"With an already strong balance sheet, this funding provides the financial wherewithal to rapidly progress to development of both Project Atlas and the Western Surat Gas Project, converting our material reserves position to production.

"Together with a continuing active drilling program in the Cooper Basin, the investment in Senex's Surat Basin gas assets will drive a step-change in production, cashflow and earnings in the near term, and importantly deliver new gas supply to the east coast of Australia", Mr Davies said.

The agreement is subject to final documentation and customary conditions precedent. Senex was advised by Grant Samuel, with Allens acting as legal adviser.

CONFERENCE CALL

Senex Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Gary Mallett will hold a conference call to discuss this announcement in tandem with the Q4 FY18 results as follows:

Time: 10.00am AEST

Date: Tuesday 31 July 2018

The webcast will be streamed live at this time and can be accessed via the Senex website (www.senexenergy.com.au) or through the following link: http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3006.aspx.A recording of the webcast will be available from 5pm AEST.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 14, 144 Edward St, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX : SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane, Qld, Australia 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor and Media Enquiries:

Ian Davies

Tess Palmer

Managing Director

Head of Investor Relations

Senex Energy Limited

Senex Energy Limited

Phone: (07) 3335 9000

Phone: (07) 3335 9719

ABOUT SENEX ENERGY

Senex is an ASX listed oil and gas exploration and production company focused on generating shareholder value by growing reserves and production. It holds extensive onshore oil and gas acreage in the Cooper and Surat Basins, two of Australia's most prolific onshore energy regions. Senex is well capitalised and has built strong operating credentials over its 30 year history. Senex operates low cost oil producing assets in the Cooper Basin and is progressing a portfolio of gas projects including the Western Surat Gas Project and Project Atlas in Queensland

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 14, 144 Edward St, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX : SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane, Qld, Australia 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 23:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LTD
01:17aSENEX ENERGY : reaches financing milestone
PU
07/19MATERIAL MATTERS : Energy Stocks, Coal & Oil
AQ
06/19SENEX ENERGY : partners with Jemena to bring Project Atlas gas to the domestic m..
AQ
06/19SENEX ENERGY : and Jemena strike deal to fast-track project for east coast gas s..
AQ
06/19MORGAN STANLEY : rates SXY as Equal-weight
AQ
06/18SENEX ENERGY : and Jemena partner to fast-track Project Atlas gas to domestic ma..
PU
06/18SENEX ENERGY : partners with Jemena to bring Project Atlas gas to the domestic m..
PU
06/06SENEX ENERGY : May 2018 Drilling Report
PU
05/22SENEX ENERGY : Boosting educational opportunities for regional Queenslanders
PU
05/02SENEX ENERGY : April Drilling Report
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/22Senex Energy Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/22Senex Energy Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 66,4 M
EBIT 2018 1,51 M
Net income 2018 -79,4 M
Finance 2018 55,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,89
EV / Sales 2018 8,10x
EV / Sales 2019 5,72x
Capitalization 593 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,48  AUD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Darren B. Stevenson Chief Operating Officer
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LTD6.49%439
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.17%84 011
EOG RESOURCES19.68%74 592
CNOOC LTD14.80%72 690
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION14.25%64 447
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.74%43 917
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.