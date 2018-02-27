Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Senseonics Holdings Inc    SENS

SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC (SENS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call for March 13, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 12:42am CET

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:SENS) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2017 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-877-883-0383 (US/Canada) or (412) 902-6506 (International), Participant Elite Entry Number 2850172, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' first generation product, the Eversense CGM System, includes a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC
12:42aSENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC. SCHEDULES : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
BU
02/20SENSEONICS : Eversense® CGM System, World's Longest Lasting CGM Sensor, Announce..
BU
02/08SENSEONICS : Announces Pricing of $50 Million Convertible Notes Offering
AQ
02/08SENSEONICS : to Participate in LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Con..
BU
01/30SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
01/26SENSEONICS : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01/26SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
01/26SENSEONICS : Announces Pricing of $50 Million Convertible Notes Offering
BU
01/26GLUCOSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET RE : Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Over..
AQ
01/25SENSEONICS : Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes Offering
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/25WEEK 9 BREAKOUT FORECAST : Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge 
01/26Midday Gainers / Losers (1/26/2018) 
01/26HEALTHCARE GAINERS / LOSERS AS OF 11 : 00 am (1/26/2018) 
01/26Senseonics prices convertible debt offering; shares down 3% premarket 
01/16How Ossen Innovation Transforms Into Expensive And Distressed San Meditech 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 6,30 M
EBIT 2017 -57,3 M
Net income 2017 -59,3 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 63,8x
Capi. / Sales 2018 14,3x
Capitalization 402 M
Chart SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Senseonics Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | SENS | US81727U1051 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,63 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy T. Goodnow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. DeFalco Chairman
Mukul Jain Chief Operating Officer
R. Don Elsey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
E. Lynne Kelley Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC0.75%361
GILEAD SCIENCES10.83%105 375
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.16%39 931
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%35 080
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.00%34 113
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC0.49%20 749
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.