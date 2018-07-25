Log in
SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 8, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

07/25/2018

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative glucose monitoring products, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s second quarter 2018 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-877-883-0383 (US/Canada) or 1-412-902-6506 (International), Participant Elite Entry Number 0527994, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics’ Eversense System is a long-term, implantable device, which includes a small sensor, smart transmitter and mobile application. Based on fluorescence sensing technology, the sensor is designed to be inserted subcutaneously and communicate with the smart transmitter to wirelessly transmit glucose levels to a mobile device. After insertion, the sensor is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels. The Eversense System is approved in the United States and indicated for 90 days of continuous use and the Eversense XL System is approved in EMEA and indicated for up to 180 days of continuous use. For more information on Senseonics, please visit www.senseonics.com.


© Business Wire 2018
