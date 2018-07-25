Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 8, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology
company focused on the development and commercialization of
transformative glucose monitoring products, today announced that it
plans to release its second quarter 2018 financial results after market
close on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s second
quarter 2018 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the
same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to
the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com
by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,”
and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the
conference call, please dial 1-877-883-0383 (US/Canada) or
1-412-902-6506 (International), Participant Elite Entry Number 0527994,
approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the
design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring products
designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with
ease. Senseonics’ Eversense System is a long-term, implantable device,
which includes a small sensor, smart transmitter and mobile application.
Based on fluorescence sensing technology, the sensor is designed to be
inserted subcutaneously and communicate with the smart transmitter to
wirelessly transmit glucose levels to a mobile device. After insertion,
the sensor is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose
levels. The Eversense System is approved in the United States and
indicated for 90 days of continuous use and the Eversense XL System is
approved in EMEA and indicated for up to 180 days of continuous use. For
more information on Senseonics, please visit www.senseonics.com.
