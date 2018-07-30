

DGAP-Media / 30.07.2018 / 10:00





Senvion secures cooperation for 130 MW projects in Germany

Firm contract on the installation of the 4.2M140 prototype signed



Hamburg: Senvion has signed agreements for the supply of turbines with a total capacity of about 130 MW with PROKON Regenerative Energien eG. The contract for the installation of the 4.2M140 prototype is firm and will start in 2018. Another 14 MW-project has already been awarded tariffs in the last auction and is part of conditional order book now.

Additionally, Senvion and Prokon have concluded a cooperation for a further seven projects and thus 27 turbines in Germany. The agreement includes the delivery, installation and commissioning. In addition to the 4.2M, Senvion also supplies 3.2M and 3.6M turbines with hub heights from 110 to 165 meters to accommodate the different site conditions. The contracts complement the cooperation framework agreement signed two years ago.

David Hardy, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer at Senvion, said: "We would like to thank Prokon for their trust in Senvion and their innovative approach to adopting new technology. We are very excited to partner with them on this firm agreement for the 4.2M140 prototype, which will be installed later this year. The market demand for our latest turbine platform is very high due to its low levelized cost of energy. We expect a further rise of the interest with the start of the construction of the prototype."



Heiko Wuttke, Member of the Executive Board of Prokon, stated: "By entering the 4 MW class at certain locations, we expect increased competitiveness of our projects in the coming calls for tenders of the EEG. With Senvion we can implement this technological leap already this year."



The Senvion 4.2M140 ensures a competitive operation of wind turbines at locations with low and medium wind speeds due to its low Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE). As a result of the significantly increased efficiency of the new turbines, Germany offers a broader range of suitable locations. Senvion plans not only to expand its global reach, but also to further increase the installed capacity of currently more than 5,800 MW in Germany.



About Senvion:

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in ?ory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,500 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



About Prokon:

Prokon was founded in 1995 as a design office for onshore wind energy in Germany. Today, developing, planning and constructing wind farms on land and then managing their operation from a technical and commercial perspective are among Prokon's core areas of expertise, which also include supplying private domestic customers with electricity throughout Germany. Prokon currently operates 63 wind farms with a total output of 663.7 MW in Germany and Poland. Numerous additional projects are currently at different stages of planning and completion. Since late July 2015, PROKON Regenerative Energien eG, which has over 39,000 members, is the largest energy association in Germany.



Senvion Press contact:

Immo von Fallois

phone: +49 40 5555 090 3770

mobile: +49 172 6298 408

email: [email protected]

Katrin Rosendahl

phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040

mobile: +49 173 3687 185

email: [email protected]



Senvion Investor Relations contact:

Dhaval Vakil

phone: +44 20 3859 3664

mobile: +44 7788 390 185

email: [email protected]