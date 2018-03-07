Log in
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR (SQNS)
Sequans Communications : ' LTE Cat 1 Chipset Certified by KDDI

03/07/2018 | 02:01pm CET

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that KDDI, one of Japan’s largest mobile operators, has certified Sequans’ LTE Cat 1 Calliope chipset and it is now approved to operate in devices on KDDI’s LTE network. LTE Cat 1 technology is the underlying infrastructure for M2M devices and Sequans’ Calliope LTE Platform is one of the most mature LTE Cat 1 solutions in the market today.

“There is tremendous momentum developing around IoT in Japan and having Sequans’ LTE Cat 1 chipset now approved for KDDI’s network enables us to extend the reach of our LTE network,” said Hiroshi Tsuji, General Manager of Product & Device Technology Department, KDDI.

“Our Calliope LTE Cat 1 platform is an answer to the rapidly growing demand for LTE IoT chip solutions in Japan and now that it’s certified, it will shorten the time to market for many new devices,” said Georges Karam, Sequans’ CEO. “We are committed to accelerating the development of LTE for IoT in Japan and we, along with our module partners, intend to fully support KDDI in this initiative.

“While LTE Cat 1 technology is available today, we expect LTE Cat M1 and NB1 technologies to follow in Japan and widen the range of applications addressable by LTE even further. LTE Cat 1 supports several types of M2M and IoT applications such as alarm systems and vehicle telematics, paving the way for narrowband LTE-M and NB-IoT applications such as asset trackers and sensors.”

Calliope is a member of Sequans’ StreamliteLTE family of products for the Internet of Things. Among Calliope’s key features are Cat 1 throughput up to 10 Mbps, low power consumption for long battery life, support for VoLTE, and a compact form factor. Calliope is also certified on US LTE networks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.comwww.facebook.com/sequanswww.twitter.com/sequans

About KDDI

KDDI, a Fortune Global 500 company and one of Asia’s telecommunications providers, provides a multitude of services, including mobile phone services, fixed-line communication, data centers, and IoT services. KDDI leads the Japanese IoT market, and have provided Japan's first LTE-M this January. KDDI, aiming to transform into a "Life Design Company" in all business fields, will provide diverse and beneficial products and services boosted by IoT for the different stages of our customers' lives. For more information, please visit http://www.kddi.com/english/


© Business Wire 2018
EPS Revisions
