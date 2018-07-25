Serco : Australia’s new icebreaker to deliver jobs to Tasmania

Log in
07/25/2018 | 01:43am CEST

Serco Australia will be hosting an industry briefing in Hobart next week to discuss the opportunities available to local industry to support the operation and maintenance of Australia's new icebreaker.

The new Antarctic icebreaker, RSV Nuyina is a $1.91 billion investment by the Australian Government and will offer scientists unprecedented and extended access to the Southern Ocean and Antarctica. Serco Australia is project managing the overall ship design and building process, and will then operate and maintain the icebreaker from its home port of Hobart from 2020.

The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the region through the provision of services such as repair and maintenance, docking, security, cleaning, providoring and stevedoring.

Serco Asia Pacific CEO Mark Irwin said the company was committed to working with Australian industry.

'There will be a range of support services required over the expected 30-year life of the vessel,' Mr Irwin said.

'We look forward to engaging with Tasmanian industry as we move towards the operation and maintenance phase of this project. The new icebreaker will form the centrepiece of the Australian Antarctic Program and deliver exciting new possibilities for scientific research in the region.'

The industry briefing will be held on Tuesday 31 July at the Hobart Function and Conference Centre from 3pm. The event is expected to attract more than 150 industry leaders and local businesses.

Places are still available but strictly limited. Registrations close on Thursday 26 July 2018. To register visit: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/icebreaker-industry-briefing-tickets-47150047060

ENDS

Media contact: Tim Evans, +61 409 389 358
General media enquiries: Serco media line, +61 (0) 2 9409 8700 or [email protected]

For more information visit www.serco.com/icebreaker

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 23:42:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 838 M
EBIT 2018 76,6 M
Net income 2018 10,2 M
Debt 2018 225 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 56,43
P/E ratio 2019 23,28
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 1 090 M
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Mamone Chief Technology & Information Officer
Michael Clasper Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC-0.51%1 427
WORLDPAY INC7.04%27 214
CINTAS CORPORATION31.63%21 725
INTERTEK GROUP15.22%12 667
UNITED RENTALS-13.14%12 632
BUREAU VERITAS0.04%11 841
