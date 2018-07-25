Serco : Australia’s new icebreaker to deliver jobs to Tasmania

Serco Australia will be hosting an industry briefing in Hobart next week to discuss the opportunities available to local industry to support the operation and maintenance of Australia's new icebreaker.

The new Antarctic icebreaker, RSV Nuyina is a $1.91 billion investment by the Australian Government and will offer scientists unprecedented and extended access to the Southern Ocean and Antarctica. Serco Australia is project managing the overall ship design and building process, and will then operate and maintain the icebreaker from its home port of Hobart from 2020.

The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the region through the provision of services such as repair and maintenance, docking, security, cleaning, providoring and stevedoring.

Serco Asia Pacific CEO Mark Irwin said the company was committed to working with Australian industry.

'There will be a range of support services required over the expected 30-year life of the vessel,' Mr Irwin said.

'We look forward to engaging with Tasmanian industry as we move towards the operation and maintenance phase of this project. The new icebreaker will form the centrepiece of the Australian Antarctic Program and deliver exciting new possibilities for scientific research in the region.'

The industry briefing will be held on Tuesday 31 July at the Hobart Function and Conference Centre from 3pm. The event is expected to attract more than 150 industry leaders and local businesses.

