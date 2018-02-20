Serco : Director Declaration

20 February 2018
Serco Group plc
LEI: 549300PT2CIHYN5GWJ21
Serco Group plc - Director Declaration
Serco Group plc ('Serco' or 'the Company'), the international service company, announces that Angus Cockburn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, who is a Non-Executive Director of GKN plc, has been appointed Senior Independent Director of GKN plc with effect from 20 February 2018.
