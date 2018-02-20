Log in
SERCO GROUP PLC
Serco : Director Declaration

02/20/2018 | 01:11pm CET

20 February 2018

Serco Group plc

LEI: 549300PT2CIHYN5GWJ21

Serco Group plc - Director Declaration

Serco Group plc ('Serco' or 'the Company'), the international service company, announces that Angus Cockburn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, who is a Non-Executive Director of GKN plc, has been appointed Senior Independent Director of GKN plc with effect from 20 February 2018.

For further information please contact Serco:

Stuart Ford, Head of Investor Relations: T +44 (0) 1256 386 227Marcus De Ville, Head of Media Relations: T +44 (0) 1256 386 226

About Serco

Serco is a leading provider of public services. Our customers are governments or others operating in the public sector. We gain scale, expertise and diversification by operating internationally across five sectors and four geographies: Defence, Justice & Immigration, Transport, Health and Citizen Services, delivered in UK & Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

More information can be found at www.serco.com

Serco Group plc published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 12:10:12 UTC.

Consensus
