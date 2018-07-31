Serco : The company behind Australia’s new icebreaker lands in Hobart

Serco Australia is increasing its business in Tasmania, unveiling its Hobart office in Salamanca Square this week. The company said the move will support its work in commissioning and operating Australia's new icebreaker, the RSV Nuyina.

Asia Pacific CEO Mark Irwin said the move reflected Serco's focus on working with local industry and developing enduring relationships.

'Serco has operated contact centre services in Burnie since 1999, and is proud to be a major employer in the area. We are committed to Tasmania, and the establishment of the Hobart office will help us to deliver exceptional services to the region and forge strong partnerships with local industry,' Mr Irwin said.

'We bring international capability to local projects and programs, working with Governments and our partners to deliver essential services.'

Serco has been operating in Australia for more than 20 years and delivers essential public services across defence, citizen services, healthcare, justice, immigration and transport. Employing 9,000 people in the Asia Pacific region, Serco's services include maritime support to the Royal Australian Navy, the efficient operation of Australia's largest prison in Western Australia, and the delivery of contact centre services for the federal government.

In 2016, Serco was awarded the contract for the Design, Build, Operation and Maintenance of the new icebreaker for the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) of the Department of the Environment. The RSV Nuyinawill be a state-of-the-art ship that will offer scientists unprecedented and extended access to the Southern Ocean and Antarctica. Replacing the Aurora Australis, the 160-metre long, 24,000-tonne vessel will be larger, stronger and offer increased endurance and operational flexibility. The vessel is currently under construction in Romania. Serco Australia will operate and maintain the vessel from its home port of Hobart from 2020.

The project will deliver jobs to the region and provide opportunities for Tasmanian industry.

Australian Antarctic Division Director, Dr Nick Gales, said ensuring opportunities for Tasmanian businesses to provide services to the ship was an important consideration in contract negotiations with Serco.

'The RSV Nuyinaoffers great opportunities for Tasmanian and interstate businesses to provide a wide range of services in support of the ship's science and resupply voyages to Antarctica.'

Mr Irwin and senior representatives from Serco will be hosting an industry briefing on 31 July to discuss the project and opportunities available to industry.

'There will be a range of support services required over the expected 30-year life of the vessel,' Mr Irwin said. 'Serco is committed to local industry participation and we look forward to engaging with Tasmanian industry as we move towards the operation and maintenance phase.'

'The icebreaker is a once-in-a-generation project that will form the centrepiece of the Australian Antarctic Program and deliver exciting new possibilities for scientific research in the region. We are delighted to be working with the Australian Antarctic Division in Hobart to deliver this vessel.'

Serco encourages local industry interested in supplying to the project to register an Expression of Interest (EOI) through the ICN Gateway webpage.

Media contact: Tim Evans, +61 409 389 358

General media enquiries: Serco media line, +61 (0) 2 9409 8700 or [email protected]

For more information visit www.serco.com/icebreaker