Serco : meets first-half profit expectations, keeps guidance flags UK 'hiatus'

Revenue at 1.37 billion pounds was down 5.6 percent on a constant currency basis while underlying trading profit rose 20 percent to 37.6 million pounds, meeting company guidance given earlier this year.

Serco, which runs services in the defence, justice, transport and health sectors, said growth in 2019 revenue would be broadly flat.

Beyond that point its performance "will be more dependent on our ability to grow revenues and to convert loss-making contracts into profitable contracts on rebid."

