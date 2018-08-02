Log in
SERCO GROUP PLC
Serco : meets first-half profit expectations, keeps guidance flags UK 'hiatus'

08/02/2018
FILE PHOTO: A Serco flag is seen flying alongside a Union flag outside Doncaster Prison

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British outsourcing company Serco met first-half profit expectations on Thursday and kept its 2018 guidance while highlighting a focus on foreign contracts and cost-cutting to compensate for a "hiatus" in UK public outsourcing.

Revenue at 1.37 billion pounds was down 5.6 percent on a constant currency basis while underlying trading profit rose 20 percent to 37.6 million pounds, meeting company guidance given earlier this year.

Serco, which runs services in the defence, justice, transport and health sectors, said growth in 2019 revenue would be broadly flat.

Beyond that point its performance "will be more dependent on our ability to grow revenues and to convert loss-making contracts into profitable contracts on rebid."

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 827 M
EBIT 2018 76,5 M
Net income 2018 10,2 M
Debt 2018 225 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 58,99
P/E ratio 2019 24,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 1 111 M
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,01  GBP
Spread / Average Target -0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Mamone Chief Technology & Information Officer
Michael Clasper Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC3.03%1 455
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 435
CINTAS CORPORATION32.18%21 636
INTERTEK GROUP12.91%12 527
UNITED RENTALS-14.57%12 036
LG CORP--.--%11 744
