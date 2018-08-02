Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Serco Group plc    SRP   GB0007973794

SERCO GROUP PLC (SRP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/02 10:19:10 am
101.15 GBp   -0.74%
09:13aSERCO : says to weather UK 'hiatus', meets first-half expectations
RE
08:12aSERCO : Half Year Results announcement
PU
08:07aSERCO : half year results 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Serco : says to weather UK 'hiatus', meets first-half expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 09:13am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Serco flag is seen flying alongside a Union flag outside Doncaster Prison

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British outsourcing company Serco met first-half profit expectations on Thursday and kept its 2018 guidance while highlighting a focus on foreign contracts and cost-cutting to compensate for a "hiatus" in UK public outsourcing.

Revenue at 1.37 billion pounds was down 5.6 percent on a constant currency basis while underlying trading profit rose 20 percent to 37.6 million pounds, meeting company guidance.

Serco, which runs prisons, provides border security, operates ferries and trains as well as payslip administration, canteen and cleaning services in public hospitals, said growth in 2019 revenue would be broadly flat.

Beyond that point its performance "will be more dependent on our ability to grow revenues and to convert loss-making contracts into profitable contracts on rebid."

"We can and will partly compensate for a weaker organic revenue outlook through increased actions on the cost base," said Chief Executive Rupert Soames.

"Our long term ambitions of 5-7 percent revenue growth and 5-6 percent margin remain intact, but the timing of achieving this is inevitably dependent on the timing of demand growth in our largest markets reverting to historic levels," he said.

The company is hoping that the debt-cutting and streamlining plan initiated in 2014 will soon start to reap more robust growth.

Soames added that Serco in Britain, which accounts for 40 percent of group revenue, would weather "a market hiatus caused by a combination of Brexit and market dysfunction" because the services it provides are non-discretionary.

It also plans to turn its efforts to foreign markets, which made up 80 percent of its new order intake in the first half.

Soames said he saw "significant opportunities" in public contracting overseas.

Serco shares have risen 18 percent in the past six months.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Jason Neely)

By Elisabeth O'Leary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERCO GROUP PLC
09:13aSERCO : says to weather UK 'hiatus', meets first-half expectations
RE
08:12aSERCO : Half Year Results announcement
PU
08:07aSERCO : half year results 2018
PU
08/01SERCO : Letter concerning asylum seeker accommodation in Glasgow sent to Council..
PU
08/01Capita asks staff to join board in culture shake-up
RE
07/31SERCO : The company behind Australia’s new icebreaker lands in Hobart
PU
07/25SERCO : Australia’s new icebreaker to deliver jobs to Tasmania
PU
07/18SERCO : Passenger numbers rise by ten per cent
PU
07/18SERCO : Ballarat Contact Centre to support police activities
PU
07/13SERCO : trong Sistas' NAIDOC awards celebration
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/20Serco Turnaround Enters Growth Stage 
02/23Serco Group Plc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017SERCO GROUP PLC : 2017 Half Year Results Show Margins Should Slowly Improve Goin.. 
2017Serco, A Value Investment Opportunity In The U.K. 
2017SERCO : Turnaround On The Way 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 827 M
EBIT 2018 76,5 M
Net income 2018 10,2 M
Debt 2018 225 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 58,99
P/E ratio 2019 24,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 1 111 M
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,01  GBP
Spread / Average Target -0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Mamone Chief Technology & Information Officer
Michael Clasper Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC3.03%1 455
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 435
CINTAS CORPORATION32.18%21 636
INTERTEK GROUP12.91%12 527
UNITED RENTALS-14.57%12 036
LG CORP--.--%11 744
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.