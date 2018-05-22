Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Serica Energy Plc    SQZ   GB00B0CY5V57

SERICA ENERGY PLC (SQZ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Serica Energy : says awaiting U.S. licence for Rhum field

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 09:01am CEST

(Reuters) - Serica Energy is still awaiting clarity on the impact of the renewal of U.S. sanctions on fields in the North Sea half-owned by a UK subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company and has put off the recompletion of one well as it waits for the result of U.S. approval applications, it said on Tuesday.

The firm agreed to buy 50 percent of the Rhum field from BP last year in a transaction it expects to close in the third quarter of this year.

The company said that certain services in support of the Rhum field were provided under a licence for BP from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") which expires on Sept. 30.

It said BP and Serica had applied for a renewed licence beyond that date and would meet with OFAC in the next few weeks. It has put on hold work on the Rhum R3 well it said was due to commence this week until the approval situation is resolved.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 1.11% 592.8 Delayed Quote.12.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERICA ENERGY PLC
09:01aSERICA ENERGY : says awaiting U.S. licence for Rhum field
RE
08:11aSERICA ENERGY : Update on BKR Transaction, US Sanctions, and Rhum Operations
PU
05/10SERICA ENERGY : This AIM share is close to a dramatic chart breakout
AQ
05/09SERICA ENERGY : Response to US Government statement on Iran
PU
04/25SERICA ENERGY : provides update on Erskine production interruption
AQ
04/25Pipeline issues reflect North Sea challenge
AQ
04/24SERICA ENERGY : Provides Update on Erskine Production Interruption
AQ
04/24SERICA ENERGY : Erskine Field Update
PU
04/16SERICA ENERGY : Results for the year ended 31 December 2017
AQ
03/14SERICA ENERGY : Operations Update
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/11Serica Energy Plc ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/07A Guide To The 52-Week High And The Risks Of Anchoring 
2017Serica Energy (SQZZY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017FOCUS ON EUROPE : Will Marine Le Pen Become France's Next President? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 149 M
EBIT 2018 12,6 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 73,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 251 M
Chart SERICA ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Serica Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | SQZ | GB00B0CY5V57 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SERICA ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,20 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell Robert Flegg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antony Craven Walker Executive Chairman
Andy Bell Vice President-Finance
Clara Altobell Vice President-Technical
Robert Eben Neil Pike Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERICA ENERGY PLC-15.95%251
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.73%82 677
CNOOC LTD29.41%82 088
EOG RESOURCES16.57%73 023
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION15.97%65 979
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.99%45 996
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.