SERNEKE publ : to build an additional 126 apartments in Oceanhamnen

Serneke has signed an agreement with Magnolia Bostad to build 126 new tenant-owner apartments in Oceanhamnen in Helsingborg. The order is valued at approximately SEK 200 million.

In Oceanhamnen in Helsingborg, four residential blocks comprising about 350 new residences will be built at the city's harbor entrance. Magnolia Bostad is the owner and developer for one of the neighborhoods, and Serneke has entered into a turnkey contract for the housing.

The contract comprises construction of apartments of various sizes, from one-room to five-room apartments, as well as roof terraces, garages, basements and premises. The project and the entire district prioritize sustainability solutions, including roof solar cells and innovative solutions to promote biogas production and water purification.

'We are pleased to continue a successful collaboration with Magnolia and be a part of forming one of Helsingborg's most exciting districts. We are already at work on other projects in the area, which creates synergies that benefit everyone,' says Hans Ottosson, Construction Manager at Serneke.

'We are looking forward to working with Serneke in Oceanhamnen. Our companies have successfully collaborated on development projects for several years and we are now pleased to be able to continue collaboration with another project in Helsingborg,' says Rickard Langerfors, Deputy CEO of Magnolia Bostad.

Construction is expected to commence after summer 2018, providing that building permits are granted and sale of the residences goes according to plan. The residences are expected to be completed in 2020.

Serneke will include the order value of approximately SEK 200 million once conditions are met.

