Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  SERNEKE Group AB (publ)    SRNKE B   SE0007278841

SERNEKE GROUP AB (PUBL) (SRNKE B)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

SERNEKE publ : to build an additional 126 apartments in Oceanhamnen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:16am CET

Serneke has signed an agreement with Magnolia Bostad to build 126 new tenant-owner apartments in Oceanhamnen in Helsingborg. The order is valued at approximately SEK 200 million.

In Oceanhamnen in Helsingborg, four residential blocks comprising about 350 new residences will be built at the city's harbor entrance. Magnolia Bostad is the owner and developer for one of the neighborhoods, and Serneke has entered into a turnkey contract for the housing.

The contract comprises construction of apartments of various sizes, from one-room to five-room apartments, as well as roof terraces, garages, basements and premises. The project and the entire district prioritize sustainability solutions, including roof solar cells and innovative solutions to promote biogas production and water purification.

'We are pleased to continue a successful collaboration with Magnolia and be a part of forming one of Helsingborg's most exciting districts. We are already at work on other projects in the area, which creates synergies that benefit everyone,' says Hans Ottosson, Construction Manager at Serneke.

'We are looking forward to working with Serneke in Oceanhamnen. Our companies have successfully collaborated on development projects for several years and we are now pleased to be able to continue collaboration with another project in Helsingborg,' says Rickard Langerfors, Deputy CEO of Magnolia Bostad.

Construction is expected to commence after summer 2018, providing that building permits are granted and sale of the residences goes according to plan. The residences are expected to be completed in 2020.

Serneke will include the order value of approximately SEK 200 million once conditions are met.

For additional information, please contact:

Hans Ottosson, Construction Manager, Serneke Construction
Tel: +46 70 431 70 08
[email protected]

Johan Live, Press Officer, Serneke Group
Tel: + 46 768 68 11 37
[email protected]

Serneke is a rapidly growing corporate group active in construction, civil engineering, project development and property management.The Group was founded in 2002 and today has income of nearly SEK 5.6 billion and nearly 1,000 employees. Through novel thinking, the Company drives development and creates more effective and more innovative solutions for responsible construction. The Company builds and develops housing, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, public buildings, roads and civil engineering projects, and other infrastructure. The Company's customers are public and commercial clients, and operations are focused on the three metropolitan regions in Sweden, Gothenburg (Region West), Stockholm (Region East) and Malmö (Region South). Serneke has its headquarters in Gothenburg and offices in Stockholm, Malmö, Alingsås, Borås, Halmstad, Helsingborg, Skövde, Strömstad, Trollhättan, Uppsala, Varberg and Växjö. The Company's Series B shares (SRNKE) have been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange since November 2016.

Further information about Serneke Group AB is available at www.serneke.group

Serneke Group AB published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:15:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERNEKE GROUP AB (PUBL)
11:16aSERNEKE PUBL : to build an additional 126 apartments in Oceanhamnen
PU
02/12SERNEKE PUBL : is creating the future of housing in Brunnshög
AQ
01/31SERNEKE PUBL : builds school in Ljungby
PU
01/30SERNEKE PUBL : recruits two construction managers for conversion and renovation ..
PU
01/23SERNEKE PUBL : plans Malmö's smartest housing in Hyllie
AQ
01/22SERNEKE PUBL : becomes partner in the Fjätervålen ski resort
PU
01/19SERNEKE PUBL : signs cooperation agreement for major renovation project in Troll..
AQ
01/17SERNEKE PUBL : to convert Djäknehuset into Skara's new city hall
PU
01/11SERNEKE PUBL : enters cooperation agreement with the Swedish Exhibition & Congre..
AQ
2017SERNEKE PUBL : The detailed development plan for Karlastaden has gained legal fo..
AQ
More news
Financials ( SEK)
Sales 2017 5 753 M
EBIT 2017 385 M
Net income 2017 314 M
Finance 2017 59,0 M
Yield 2017 0,70%
P/E ratio 2017 6,96
P/E ratio 2018 5,87
EV / Sales 2017 0,28x
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
Capitalization 1 694 M
Chart SERNEKE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SERNEKE Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | SRNKE B | SE0007278841 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SERNEKE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 138  SEK
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Serneke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kent Reinhold Sander Chairman
Michael Berglin Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Anders Johan Fredrik Düring Chief Financial Officer
Nils Anders Peter Wennergren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERNEKE GROUP AB (PUBL)5.66%210
VINCI-8.54%58 284
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.88%41 923
LARSEN & TOUBRO6.74%29 812
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-7.40%28 166
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.34%25 123
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.