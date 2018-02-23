SERNEKE publ : to construct apartments and terraced houses in Staffanstorp

Serneke is the turnkey contractor for 62 apartments and 10 terraced houses set to appear in Vikhem, Staffanstorp. Lernacken Projekt AB is the customer and the order is valued at about SEK 100 million kronor.

Ground was recently broken for the homes that Serneke will build for Lernacken Project AB in the new Vikhem area, emerging at the southern end of the community of Staffanstorp. The area will eventually be home to about 2,000 people.

In addition to the 62 tenant-owner apartments and ten terraced houses, the project also includes three commercial premises. The area has been designed according to a so-called Mobility Management concept, aimed at promoting sustainable transport and affecting car usage. This will be achieved by, for example, Serneke constructing parking spaces with electric car chargers, bicycle sheds with bicycle service stations, and installing screens showing public transport departure times in the stairwells.

'It feels great to get started with construction at Vikhem, which is a successful collaboration with a returning customer,' says Tomaz Bodmark, construction manager at Serneke Construction.

'It's exciting to commence this project, which differs greatly from what has already been constructed in the area, and we can probably say that we are at the forefront here. The project is the result of an already favorable relationship from other projects, making it particularly enjoyable,' says Sven-Åke Wikers, Lernacken Projekt.

Construction will continue until November 2019, when the homes are scheduled to be ready for residents to move in.

The order value of approximately SEK 100 million is included in order bookings for the first quarter of 2018.

For additional information, please contact:

Tomaz Bodmark, Works Manager, Serneke Construction

Tel: +46 70 431 72 38

[email protected]

Johan Live, Press Officer, Serneke Group

Tel: + 46 768 68 11 37

[email protected]

Serneke is a rapidly growing corporate group active in construction, civil engineering, project development and property management.The Group was founded in 2002 and today has income of nearly SEK 5.6 billion and nearly 1,000 employees. Through novel thinking, the Company drives development and creates more effective and more innovative solutions for responsible construction. The Company builds and develops housing, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, public buildings, roads and civil engineering projects, and other infrastructure. The Company's customers are public and commercial clients, and operations are focused on the three metropolitan regions in Sweden, Gothenburg (Region West), Stockholm (Region East) and Malmö (Region South). Serneke has its headquarters in Gothenburg and offices in Stockholm, Malmö, Alingsås, Borås, Halmstad, Helsingborg, Skövde, Strömstad, Trollhättan, Uppsala, Varberg and Växjö. The Company's Series B shares (SRNKE) have been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange since November 2016.

Further information about Serneke Group AB is available at www.serneke.group