Service Team Inc : Service Team Inc. Makes ''Fastest Growing List''

VILLA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Robert L. Cashman, President of Service Team Inc. (OTC PINK: SVTE) announced that Service Team Inc. is listed as Number 7 on the Orange County Business Journal's list of the fastest growing small public companies. This is the third year in a row that Service Team Inc. has been listed on their list of fastest growing small public companies.

Cashman said, ''This is a super honor to be recognized by the county's most prestigious business publication.''

About Service Team Inc:

Service Team Inc is a fully reporting public company with its stock listed on the OTCPINK using the symbol SVTE. The Company, dba Delta Stag, is a manufacturer of commercial truck bodies and truck parts in the Southern California area. Service Team Inc acquired 100% of Delta Stag in June of 2013, and since that time has maintained a sustained growth of more than twenty percent (20%) per year.

Service Team Inc.

18482 Park Villa Place

Villa Park, California 92861

714-538-5214

Website: www.serviceteaminc.net

Website: www.deltastag.net

SOURCE: Service Team, Inc.