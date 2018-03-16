Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Service Team Inc    SVTE

SERVICE TEAM INC (SVTE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Service Team Inc : Service Team Inc. Makes ''Fastest Growing List''

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 12:01pm CET

VILLA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Robert L. Cashman, President of Service Team Inc. (OTC PINK: SVTE) announced that Service Team Inc. is listed as Number 7 on the Orange County Business Journal's list of the fastest growing small public companies. This is the third year in a row that Service Team Inc. has been listed on their list of fastest growing small public companies.

Cashman said, ''This is a super honor to be recognized by the county's most prestigious business publication.''

About Service Team Inc:

Service Team Inc is a fully reporting public company with its stock listed on the OTCPINK using the symbol SVTE. The Company, dba Delta Stag, is a manufacturer of commercial truck bodies and truck parts in the Southern California area. Service Team Inc acquired 100% of Delta Stag in June of 2013, and since that time has maintained a sustained growth of more than twenty percent (20%) per year.

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability is established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as its management ''believes,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''foresees,'' ''forecasts,'' ''estimates'' or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Service Team Inc.
18482 Park Villa Place
Villa Park, California 92861
714-538-5214

Website: www.serviceteaminc.net
Website: www.deltastag.net

SOURCE: Service Team, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERVICE TEAM INC
12:01pSERVICE TEAM INC : Service Team Inc. Makes ''Fastest Growing List''
AC
03/14SERVICE TEAM INC : Service Team Inc. Reports First Quarter Results
AC
01/19SERVICE TEAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
2017SERVICE TEAM : Uptick Newswire Stock Day Interviews CEO of Service Team on the G..
AQ
2017Uptick Newswire “Stock Day” Interviews CEO of Service Team on the..
GL
2017SERVICE TEAM INC : Service Team Inc. Reports Up Grading its Production Facilitie..
AC
2017SERVICE TEAM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
2017SERVICE TEAM INC. (OTCMKTS : SVTE) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive..
AQ
2017SERVICE TEAM INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2017SERVICE TEAM INC : Service Team Inc. Reports Results For Fiscal Year Ending Augu..
AC
More news
Chart SERVICE TEAM INC
Duration : Period :
Service Team Inc Technical Analysis Chart | SVTE | US81761B1044 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Robert L. Cashman Chairman, President, CEO, CFO, Secretary, CAO & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICE TEAM INC0.00%0
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL3.99%7 306
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.45.48%4 220
HOMESERVE PLC-9.82%3 384
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO LTD-3.03%2 579
DUSKIN CO LTD-10.63%1 392
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.