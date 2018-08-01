Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc    SERV

SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC (SERV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Servicemaster Global : Appoints American Home Shield General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in Preparation for Spin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, today announced it has named Jeffrey A. Fiarman as the senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of American Home Shield. Fiarman is expected to join American Home Shield later this month in preparation for the spinoff of the business late in the third-quarter.

“We are making great progress with our spin efforts and this announcement is another important step,” said Nik Varty, chief executive officer of ServiceMaster. “Incredible talent is what sets us apart and Rex and his team continue to demonstrate great leadership.”

“Jeff has an excellent track record of business development and innovation leadership,” said Rex Tibbens, president and chief executive officer of American Home Shield. “He is an experienced general counsel, whose breadth of legal expertise and managerial experience is a perfect fit for our growth-focused, entrepreneurial company.”

Previously, Fiarman served as general counsel for Wedgewood Pharmacy, the leading provider of customized veterinary medications in the United States. Prior to joining Wedgewood, he advised startup companies and entrepreneurs on consumer technology business ventures. Fiarman also served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of NASDAQ-traded IDEXX Laboratories, where he over oversaw the company’s global legal, compliance, business development, regulatory and quality assurance functions.

Prior to IDEXX, Fiarman served in several leadership roles with Weight Watchers International, the world’s leading provider of weight management services, including seven years as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary where he provided oversight for a broad range of legal, regulatory, intellectual property and risk management functions. Fiarman also served as a founding member of the WeightWatchers.com management team.

Fiarman began his career as an attorney with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Washington, D.C., specializing in corporate and tax law. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise and license agreements. The company’s portfolio of well-recognized brands includes American Home Shield (home service plans), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control). The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to servicemaster.com for more information or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster or facebook.com/ServiceMaster.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDI
08/01SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : Appoints American Home Shield General Counsel and Corpora..
BU
08/01SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
07/31SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/31SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. to Host ..
AC
07/31SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : Delivers Solid Second-Quarter 2018 Revenue Growth Across ..
BU
07/30SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : Appoints New Leader of Information Technology
BU
07/25SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : Names American Home Shield Chief Financial Officer in Adv..
BU
07/18Stock Performance Review on ServiceMaster Global Holdings and Three Other Bus..
AC
07/17SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS,INC. ( : SERV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations ..
AQ
07/17SERVICEMASTER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) CEO Nik Varty on Q2 2018 Results -.. 
07/31ServiceMaster Global 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31ServiceMaster Global misses by $0.01, beats on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
07/30ServiceMaster makes interim CIO permanent 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 135 M
EBIT 2018 571 M
Net income 2018 288 M
Debt 2018 2 032 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 26,81
P/E ratio 2019 22,21
EV / Sales 2018 3,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,93x
Capitalization 7 863 M
Chart SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 64,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nikhil Madhukar Varty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Tomkins Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony D. DiLucente Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jamie L. Smith Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard P. Fox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC11.16%7 863
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 435
CINTAS CORPORATION31.22%21 636
INTERTEK GROUP13.29%12 527
UNITED RENTALS-13.44%12 036
LG CORP--.--%11 744
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.