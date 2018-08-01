Servicemaster Global : Appoints American Home Shield General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in Preparation for Spin

ServiceMaster
Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of
essential residential and commercial services, today announced it has
named Jeffrey A. Fiarman as the senior vice president, general counsel
and corporate secretary of American Home Shield. Fiarman is expected to
join American Home Shield later this month in preparation for the
spinoff of the business late in the third-quarter.
“We are making great progress with our spin efforts and this
announcement is another important step,” said Nik Varty, chief executive
officer of ServiceMaster. “Incredible talent is what sets us apart and
Rex and his team continue to demonstrate great leadership.”
“Jeff has an excellent track record of business development and
innovation leadership,” said Rex Tibbens, president and chief executive
officer of American Home Shield. “He is an experienced general counsel,
whose breadth of legal expertise and managerial experience is a perfect
fit for our growth-focused, entrepreneurial company.”
Previously, Fiarman served as general counsel for Wedgewood Pharmacy,
the leading provider of customized veterinary medications in the United
States. Prior to joining Wedgewood, he advised startup companies and
entrepreneurs on consumer technology business ventures. Fiarman also
served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of
NASDAQ-traded IDEXX Laboratories, where he over oversaw the company’s
global legal, compliance, business development, regulatory and quality
assurance functions.
Prior to IDEXX, Fiarman served in several leadership roles with Weight
Watchers International, the world’s leading provider of weight
management services, including seven years as executive vice president,
general counsel and secretary where he provided oversight for a broad
range of legal, regulatory, intellectual property and risk management
functions. Fiarman also served as a founding member of the
WeightWatchers.com management team.
Fiarman began his career as an attorney with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in
Washington, D.C., specializing in corporate and tax law. He holds a
bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University
of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law.
