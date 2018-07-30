Servicemaster Global : Appoints New Leader of Information Technology

ServiceMaster
Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of
essential residential and commercial services, today announced it has
promoted Robert Doty to senior vice president and chief information
officer. Doty has served as interim CIO for ServiceMaster since March
2018, leading the IT spin strategy for American Home Shield, while
continuing to provide leadership for other ServiceMaster businesses
including Terminix and the Franchise Services Group.
ServiceMaster announces the appointment of Robert Doty as chief information officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
“IT is a crucial differentiator for ServiceMaster, especially in today’s
digital world,” said Nik Varty, ServiceMaster chief executive officer.
“Robert is an accomplished leader who has shown a commitment to
delivering on our operational and digital transformation efforts.”
Most recently Doty served as vice president of IT, leading enterprise
infrastructure and security, and American Home Shield IT operations. He
joined ServiceMaster in 2014 and held various IT leadership roles at the
company, driving innovation and modernization processes across all IT
systems.
Previously, Doty held leadership positions with Nissan North America
where he oversaw infrastructure operations for contact centers and
financial transaction applications, and large-scale systems
implementations. Prior to this, he was a consultant with Oracle. Doty
earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from the
University of North Texas, and has a master’s degree in business
administration.
About ServiceMaster
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential
residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive
service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise
and license agreements. The company’s portfolio of well-recognized
brands includes American Home Shield (home service plans), AmeriSpec
(home inspections), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair),
Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial),
ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and
pest control). The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to servicemaster.com
for more information or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster
or facebook.com/ServiceMaster.
