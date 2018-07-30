Servicemaster Global : Appoints New Leader of Information Technology

Log in
07/30/2018 | 03:21pm CEST

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, today announced it has promoted Robert Doty to senior vice president and chief information officer. Doty has served as interim CIO for ServiceMaster since March 2018, leading the IT spin strategy for American Home Shield, while continuing to provide leadership for other ServiceMaster businesses including Terminix and the Franchise Services Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005202/en/

ServiceMaster announces the appointment of Robert Doty as chief information officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

ServiceMaster announces the appointment of Robert Doty as chief information officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“IT is a crucial differentiator for ServiceMaster, especially in today’s digital world,” said Nik Varty, ServiceMaster chief executive officer. “Robert is an accomplished leader who has shown a commitment to delivering on our operational and digital transformation efforts.”

Most recently Doty served as vice president of IT, leading enterprise infrastructure and security, and American Home Shield IT operations. He joined ServiceMaster in 2014 and held various IT leadership roles at the company, driving innovation and modernization processes across all IT systems.

Previously, Doty held leadership positions with Nissan North America where he oversaw infrastructure operations for contact centers and financial transaction applications, and large-scale systems implementations. Prior to this, he was a consultant with Oracle. Doty earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from the University of North Texas, and has a master’s degree in business administration.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise and license agreements. The company’s portfolio of well-recognized brands includes American Home Shield (home service plans), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control). The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to servicemaster.com for more information or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster or facebook.com/ServiceMaster.


© Business Wire 2018
