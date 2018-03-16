Log in
ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

03/16/2018 | 03:17pm CET

ATLANTA, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has recently announced changes in senior management at ServisFirst Bank Atlanta, promoting Ken Barber to Chairman and Chief Development Officer and Hal Clemmer to Executive Vice President and Regional CEO.

“Under Ken’s leadership, our Atlanta Bank has seen significant growth in 2017 and we are excited to be a part of the Atlanta business community,” stated Tom Broughton, CEO and President of ServisFirst Bank. “Going forward, ServisFirst Bank is proud to announce Hal Clemmer as the Executive Vice President and CEO for ServisFirst Bank Atlanta. Hal is an outstanding banker, and we have every confidence in him and his ability to lead the Atlanta Bank.”

Ken Barber, served as the Chairman and CEO of ServisFirst Bank Atlanta since 2015 and will assume the title of Chairman and Chief Development Officer. With over 41 years of commercial banking experience in the Atlanta area, Ken will concentrate on leading the Board of Directors and promoting the development of business in the Georgia markets.

With over 25 years of commercial banking experience, Hal Clemmer will be an integral leader within ServisFirst Bank's Georgia market. Residing in Alpharetta, Georgia for three years, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from Auburn University, where he played football, and a Master of Business Administration from Samford University.

For more information about ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin at 205-937-3777. To learn more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit us at www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK
ServisFirst is a full service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $7 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in Birmingham in May 2005, opened ServisFirst Bank Huntsville in August 2006, ServisFirst Bank Montgomery in June 2007, ServisFirst Bank Dothan in September 2008, Correspondent Banking Division in March 2011, ServisFirst Bank Pensacola in April 2011, ServisFirst Mobile in July 2012, ServisFirst Bank Nashville in June 2013, ServisFirst South Carolina in January 2015, ServisFirst Bank Atlanta in January 2015, and ServisFirst Bank Tampa Bay Region in January 2016. In April 2015 and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
Krista Conlin, 205-937-3777 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
