Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  SES-imagotag    SESL   FR0010282822

SES-IMAGOTAG (SESL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/26 05:36:22 pm
26.75 EUR   +1.33%
07:10pSES-IMAGOTAG : SES-imagotag wins a major deal in Europe
AN
06:10pSES IMAGOTAG : wins a major deal in Europe
AQ
06:10pSES-IMAGOTAG : SES-imagotag wins a major deal in Europe
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag wins a major deal in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 07:10pm CEST

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital and retail IoT solutions, today announces the signature of an ESL roll-out contract with one of the top European food retailers.

A leading retailer in Benelux has selected SES-imagotag's VUSION solution to digitise all its stores. The contract covers the accelerated deployment (by the end of 2019) of nearly 3 million VUSION smart labels within all the retailer's stores. The taylored solution includes the development of a specific label format with new improved merchandising capabilities. This deployment will be based on SES-imagotag's VUSION cloud software platform which greatly simplifies installation, IT operations and maintenance.

This project will cover all areas and product categories of the store, including fresh produce. In the food retail sector, it is the first full roll-out covering all stores and all products with color ePaper digital labels. 

 

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

 

Contact

NewCap - Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Marc Willaume / Tristan Roquet Montégon: Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 13 / [email protected]


Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- General Company News
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54525-ses-imagotag_pr_-20180726_europefoodretail_eng.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SES-IMAGOTAG
07:10pSES-IMAGOTAG : SES-imagotag wins a major deal in Europe
AN
06:10pSES IMAGOTAG : wins a major deal in Europe
AQ
06:10pSES-IMAGOTAG : SES-imagotag wins a major deal in Europe
AN
06/26SES-IMAGOTAG : E Ink acquires stake in SES-imagotag
AN
06/26SES-IMAGOTAG : E Ink acquires stake in SES-imagotag
AQ
06/07SES-IMAGOTAG : Dixons Carphone Nordic selects SES-imagotag for its stores in Fin..
AN
06/07SES-IMAGOTAG : Dixons Carphone Nordic selects SES-imagotag for its stores in Fin..
AQ
05/24SES-IMAGOTAG : SES-imagotag announces VUSION at Viva Technology 2018 to build th..
AN
05/24SES IMAGOTAG : announces VUSION at Viva Technology 2018 to build the world&rsquo..
AQ
05/23SES-IMAGOTAG : SES-imagotag presents VUSION 2022 Strategic Plan
AN
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 191 M
EBIT 2018 1,83 M
Net income 2018 4,77 M
Debt 2018 15,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 73,33
P/E ratio 2019 30,82
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 378 M
Chart SES-IMAGOTAG
Duration : Period :
SES-imagotag Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SES-IMAGOTAG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,7 €
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Gadou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pollier Chief Operating Officer
Pascale Dubreuil Chief Financial Officer & Director-Administration
Andreas Rößl Group Chief Technology Officer
Renaud Vaillant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SES-IMAGOTAG-11.59%444
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC2.35%9 006
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD15.08%8 252
FLEX LTD-16.68%7 939
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.40.08%7 692
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED18.49%7 551
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.