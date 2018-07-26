Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag wins a major deal in Europe

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital and retail IoT solutions, today announces the signature of an ESL roll-out contract with one of the top European food retailers.

A leading retailer in Benelux has selected SES-imagotag's VUSION solution to digitise all its stores. The contract covers the accelerated deployment (by the end of 2019) of nearly 3 million VUSION smart labels within all the retailer's stores. The taylored solution includes the development of a specific label format with new improved merchandising capabilities. This deployment will be based on SES-imagotag's VUSION cloud software platform which greatly simplifies installation, IT operations and maintenance.

This project will cover all areas and product categories of the store, including fresh produce. In the food retail sector, it is the first full roll-out covering all stores and all products with color ePaper digital labels.

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

