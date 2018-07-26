Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Sesa SpA    SES   IT0004729759

SESA SPA (SES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sesa : 26 July 2018 - Filing of the lists of candidates for the Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

FILING OF THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Empoli, 26 July 2018

With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting convened on 24 August 2018 at 9:30 a.m., in Empoli (Florence), via Piovola n. 138, on first call and, if necessary, in second call, on 27 August 2018, same place and time, Sesa S.p.A. announces that, as of today at 6.00 p.m. has been filed 2 lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors, as per 3rd point on the agenda of Shareholders Meeting and 2 lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors, as per 4th point on the agenda Shareholders Meeting:

Board of Directors

List n. 1 presented by the majority shareholder ITH S.p.A., holder of 52.814% of Sesa S.p.A. share capital

  • 1. Paolo Castellacci

  • 2. Alessandro Fabbroni

  • 3. Giovanni Moriani

  • 4. Moreno Gaini

  • 5. Angelica Pelizzari

  • 6. Angela Oggionni

  • 7. Luigi Gola

  • 8. Giovanna Zanotti

List n. 2 presented by a group of shareholders, altogether holders of 4.03631% of Sesa S.p.A. share capital

  • 1. Chiara Mosca

  • 2. Federico Ferro-Luzzi

Board of Statutory Auditors

List n. 1 presented by the majority Shareholder ITH S.p.A., holder of 52.814% of Sesa S.p.A. share capital

Standing Auditors

  • 1. Luca Parenti

  • 2. Chiara Pierganoli

  • 3. Massimo Innocenti

Alternate Auditors

  • 1. Fabrizio Berti

  • 2. Daria Dalle Luche

List n. 2 presented by a group of shareholders, altogether holders of 4.03631% of Sesa S.p.A. share capital

Standing Auditors

1. Giuseppe Cerati

Alternate Auditors

1. Paola Carrara

Please note that the deadline for filing lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors is set for 30 July 2018.

Such lists of candidates for the appointment respectively of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, along with the relative documentation, together with the additional lists that may be filed within the above-mentioned deadline, will be available to the public at the registered office in Empoli, via Piovola n. 138, on the corporate websitewww.sesa.it(section "Investor Relations" - "Shareholders' Meetings"), at Borsa Italiana and on the authorized storage mechanism available on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com, within the terms established by the applicable legislation.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the sector of value-added IT services and solutions for the business segment, with consolidated revenues over Euro 1.350 billion and about 1,650 employees (source: Draft of the Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 April

2018). The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of international Vendors of IT in the districts of the Italian economy, leading companies and entrepreneurs in the path of technological innovation, with particular reference to the SME and Enterprise segments. By partnering with the global leading brand in the industry ("IT Titans"), the skills of its human resources and investment in innovation, the Group offers ICT services and

solutions (design, education, pre and post sales, Managed and Security Services, Digital Solutions, Cloud Computing Solutions) to support the competitiveness of enterprises customers.

Sesa is listed on the STAR (MTA) of the Italian Stock Exchange with a free float of about 47%.

For Financial Information Sesa S.p.A.

Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326[email protected]

For Media Information Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci +39 0571 99744[email protected]

Sesa S.p.A.

Headquarter Empoli, via Piovola n.138, 50053

Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50

Ph. (+39) 0571.997444 - fax (+39) 0571.997984

VAT number, Fiscal and Registration number on the Florence

www.sesa.it

Company Register 07116910964

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 17:10:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SESA SPA
07:11pSESA : 26 July 2018 - Filing of the lists of candidates for the Board of Directo..
PU
07/13SESA : 13 July 2018 - Amendment of notice of convocation of Shareholders' Meetin..
PU
07/12SESA : 12 July 2018 - Notice of convocation of Shareholders' Meeting and publica..
PU
07/09SESA SPA : annual earnings release
06/04SESA : 4 Giugno 2018 - Riepilogo operazioni acquisto Azioni Proprie maggio 2018
PU
06/04SESA : 4 June 2018 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buyback Pla..
PU
05/28SESA : 28 May 2018 - Preliminary Group's turnover and welfare plan
PU
05/18SESA : 18 May 2018 - Partecipation at "Le Eccellenze del Made in Italy"
PU
02/21SESA : 21 February 2018 - Partecipation at "Banca IMI - IT Day 2018"
PU
01/22SESA : 22 January 2018 - Completion of the purchase of 51% of Tech-Value S.p.A.
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 472 M
EBIT 2019 52,4 M
Net income 2019 31,3 M
Finance 2019 77,1 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
P/E ratio 2020 11,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 442 M
Chart SESA SPA
Duration : Period :
Sesa SpA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SESA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,2 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Fabbroni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Castellacci Chairman
Luca Parenti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Moreno Gaini Executive Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Giovanni Moriani Executive Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SESA SPA11.24%518
HP INC10.85%37 026
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE7.80%23 421
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC34.89%15 995
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL41.37%8 104
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-34.12%7 027
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.