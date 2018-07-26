Sesa : 26 July 2018 - Filing of the lists of candidates for the Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors

PRESS RELEASE

FILING OF THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Empoli, 26 July 2018

With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting convened on 24 August 2018 at 9:30 a.m., in Empoli (Florence), via Piovola n. 138, on first call and, if necessary, in second call, on 27 August 2018, same place and time, Sesa S.p.A. announces that, as of today at 6.00 p.m. has been filed 2 lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors, as per 3rd point on the agenda of Shareholders Meeting and 2 lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors, as per 4th point on the agenda Shareholders Meeting:

Board of Directors

List n. 1 presented by the majority shareholder ITH S.p.A., holder of 52.814% of Sesa S.p.A. share capital

1. Paolo Castellacci

2. Alessandro Fabbroni

3. Giovanni Moriani

4. Moreno Gaini

5. Angelica Pelizzari

6. Angela Oggionni

7. Luigi Gola

8. Giovanna Zanotti

List n. 2 presented by a group of shareholders, altogether holders of 4.03631% of Sesa S.p.A. share capital

1. Chiara Mosca

2. Federico Ferro-Luzzi

Board of Statutory Auditors

List n. 1 presented by the majority Shareholder ITH S.p.A., holder of 52.814% of Sesa S.p.A. share capital

Standing Auditors

1. Luca Parenti

2. Chiara Pierganoli

3. Massimo Innocenti

Alternate Auditors

1. Fabrizio Berti

2. Daria Dalle Luche

List n. 2 presented by a group of shareholders, altogether holders of 4.03631% of Sesa S.p.A. share capital

Standing Auditors

1. Giuseppe Cerati

Alternate Auditors

1. Paola Carrara

Please note that the deadline for filing lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors is set for 30 July 2018.

Such lists of candidates for the appointment respectively of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, along with the relative documentation, together with the additional lists that may be filed within the above-mentioned deadline, will be available to the public at the registered office in Empoli, via Piovola n. 138, on the corporate websitewww.sesa.it(section "Investor Relations" - "Shareholders' Meetings"), at Borsa Italiana and on the authorized storage mechanism available on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com, within the terms established by the applicable legislation.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the sector of value-added IT services and solutions for the business segment, with consolidated revenues over Euro 1.350 billion and about 1,650 employees (source: Draft of the Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 April

2018). The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of international Vendors of IT in the districts of the Italian economy, leading companies and entrepreneurs in the path of technological innovation, with particular reference to the SME and Enterprise segments. By partnering with the global leading brand in the industry ("IT Titans"), the skills of its human resources and investment in innovation, the Group offers ICT services and

solutions (design, education, pre and post sales, Managed and Security Services, Digital Solutions, Cloud Computing Solutions) to support the competitiveness of enterprises customers.

Sesa is listed on the STAR (MTA) of the Italian Stock Exchange with a free float of about 47%.

For Financial Information Sesa S.p.A. Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326[email protected] For Media Information Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci +39 0571 99744[email protected]

Sesa S.p.A.