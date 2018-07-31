Sesa : 31 July 2018 - Deadline for filing of the lists of candidates for the Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors

PRESS RELEASE

DEADLINE FOR FILING OF THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS

Empoli, 31 July 2018

With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting convened on 24 August 2018 at 9:30 a.m., in Empoli (Florence), via Piovola n. 138, on first call and, if necessary, in second call, on 27 August 2018, same place and time, Sesa S.p.A. announces that, at 30 July 2018, no further lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors have been filed than those already filed, and about which you can refer to the press release published on 26 July 2018.

The above-mentioned lists of candidates for the appointment respectively of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, together with the relative documentation, are available to the public at the registered office in Empoli, via Piovola n. 138, on the corporate websitewww.sesa.it(section "Investor Relations" - "Shareholders' Meetings"), at Borsa Italiana and on the authorized storage mechanism on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the sector of value-added IT services and solutions for the business segment, with consolidated revenues over Euro 1.350 billion and about 1,650 employees (source: Draft of the Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 April 2018). The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of international Vendors of IT in the districts of the Italian economy, leading companies and entrepreneurs in the path of technological innovation, with particular reference to the SME and Enterprise segments. By partnering with the global leading brand in the industry ("IT Titans"), the skills of its human resources and investment in innovation, the Group offers ICT services and solutions (design, education, pre and post sales, Managed and Security Services, Digital Solutions, Cloud Computing Solutions) to support the competitiveness of enterprises customers.

Sesa is listed on the STAR (MTA) of the Italian Stock Exchange with a free float of about 47%.

For Financial Information Sesa S.p.A. Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326[email protected] For Media Information Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci +39 0571 99744[email protected]

Sesa S.p.A.