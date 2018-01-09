Sesa : 9 January 2018 - Update on the implementation of Treasury Shares Buyback Plan

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK PLAN

Empoli, 9 January 2018

As part of the share repurchase plan, Sesa S.p.A. informs that purchased in the period from 1 to 5 January 2018 n. 2,830 Sesa S.p.A. ordinary shares, equal to 0.01826444% of the Company's share capital, at an average price of Euro 26.3978 per share gross of fees, for a total value of Euro 74,705.71.

The stock buyback plan is executed in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations and the terms and conditions included in the authorisation to purchase and disposal of own ordinary shares, granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 25 August 2017.

At the date of this press release, Sesa S.p.A. holds n. 36,879 ordinary shares, equal to 0.23801211% of the current share capital.

The following table provides the details of the purchases made during the period 1 - 5 January 2018:

Execution Date N. Shares % of Share Capital Gross Average Unit Price* (Euro) Value (Euro) 01/02/2018 394 0.00254282% 26.005 10,245.95 01/04/2018 1,146 0.00739613% 26.276 30,111.85 01/05/2018 1,290 0.00832549% 26.626 34,347.91

* The gross average price is calculated as the daily average gross price operations weighted by the quantities purchased in the day.

Any further transactions will be disclosed to the market in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down by the rules in force.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (Florence) and activities throughout the Italian territory, is the head of a Group leader in Italy in the distribution of high value-added products and IT solutions to the business and professional segment, with Consolidated revenues equal to Euro 1.271 billion and 1,400 employees (source: last Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 April 2017). The Group has the mission of bring the most advanced technological solutions of international Vendors of ICT in the districts of the Italian economy, leading companies and entrepreneurs in the path of technological innovation, with particular reference to the SME and Enterprise segments. By partnering with the global leading brand in the industry, the skills of its human resources and investment in innovation, the Group offers ICT products and solutions (design, education, pre and post sales, Cloud Computing, Managed and Security Services) to support the competitiveness of enterprises customers.

Sesa is listed on the STAR (MTA) of the Italian Stock Exchange with a free float of about 47%.

For Financial Information Sesa S.p.A. Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326[email protected] For Media Information Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci +39 0571 99744[email protected]

Sesa S.p.A.