Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Seven West Media Ltd    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD (SWM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Seven West Media : Extension of Affiliation Agreement ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2018 | 12:51am CET

Southern Cross Media Group Limited ABN 91 116 024 536

Seven West Media Limited

ABN 91 053 480 845

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

EXTENSION OF AFFILIATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SEVEN WEST MEDIA AND SOUTHERN CROSS AUSTEREO

20 February 2018: Seven West Media Limited (Seven) (ASX:SWM) and Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) (ASX:SXL) today announced an extension of their regional television affiliation agreement for Tasmania, Darwin, Spencer Gulf, Broken Hill, Central & Eastern Australia and Mt Isa. The agreement will see SCA continue to broadcast Seven's metropolitan free-to-air television content in its existing zones from 1 July 2018 for three years with an option for each party to extend for a further fourth year.

SCA in those licenced areas will broadcast Seven's premium Australian and international content including My Kitchen Rules, House Rules, The Good Doctor and Fox product (including Modern Family and The Simpsons), as well as AFL. SCA will continue to produce its daily leading local news bulletin and this is reflected in the affiliation agreement.

SCA will pay Seven an affiliation fee of 50 per cent of its television revenue.

SWM CEO Tim Worner said "This is a great outcome for Seven and SCA. We are confident that, together, we will continue our very successful and long standing relationship and offer a premium viewing experience for audiences and a unique platform for advertisers."

Welcoming the extension of the agreement, SCA CEO Grant Blackley said "I'm excited SCA is continuing its long term agreement with Seven. Our partnership enables us to deliver a strong line-up of programming, particularly in Tasmania where we enjoy an almost 60% of audience share."

End.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited

Seven West Media Limited

Investor inquiries

Investor inquiries

Nick McKechnie

Warwick Lynch

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer

T: 03 9922 2001

T: 02 8777 7422

[email protected]

[email protected]

Media inquiries

Media inquiries

Creina Chapman

Stephen Browning

Head of Regulatory Affairs and Corporate

Head of Corporate Affairs

Communication

T: 02 8437 9436 M: 0411 535 176

T: 02 8777 7162 M: 0432 961 773

[email protected]

[email protected]

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 23:50:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
12:51aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Extension of Affiliation Agreement ...
PU
02/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : SWM and SXL Affiliation Agreement Extension
PU
02/19SXL : Extension of Seven Affiliation Agreement
PU
02/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Half Year Results Media Release
PU
02/15SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD : half-yearly earnings release
02/09FAIRFAX MEDIA : Did the AFR scoop the Telegraph on Barnaby Joyce's affair?
AQ
2017SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Pacific Outpaces Bauer
PU
2017SEVEN WEST MEDIA : announces partnership with Op...
PU
2017SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Bathurst 12 Hour on Seven
PU
2017SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Mens Health Fitness Director Appoin...
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
2015Schweitzer Mauduit beats by $0.06, misses on revenue 
2015Notable earnings after Wednesday's close 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 1 613 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 133 M
Debt 2018 640 M
Yield 2018 8,70%
P/E ratio 2018 4,91
P/E ratio 2019 5,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 739 M
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | SWM | AU000000SWM4 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,63  AUD
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Worner Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kerry Matthew Stokes Non-Executive Chairman
Warwick Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell Non-Executive Director
Ryan Kerry Stokes Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD-21.14%583
SCRIPPS NETWORKS2.95%11 411
DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC.7.42%8 833
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-1.77%8 583
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-1.34%6 043
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC5.04%5 081
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.